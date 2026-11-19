Viñedos Emiliana S.A. is a Chilean wine producer in Santiago that was split off from Viña Concha y Toro S.A., another Chilean wine company, in 1986 and has a sales subsidiary in the United States. This profile sets out who owns it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings. Full name Viñedos Emiliana S.A. (a Chilean open joint-stock company, formerly Bodegas y Viñedos Santa Emiliana S.A.), entered in the CMF securities register under number 0308 Exchange EMILIANA, the trading code used on the Chilean stock exchanges; the company’s notices go to the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile, and the filings do not say which is the main listing Headquarters Avenida Nueva Tajamar 481, Torre Sur, Las Condes (a district of Santiago), Chile Sector Wine: producing and exporting wine Website www.emiliana.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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