Costanera Norte is the company that runs a toll motorway in Santiago under a state concession, and it has placed bonds through the Santiago Stock Exchange. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Sociedad Concesionaria Costanera Norte S.A. (Costanera Norte, a Chilean closed corporation, “sociedad anónima cerrada”) Ticker / exchange COSTANERA NORTE in the issuer list of the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago); the company has two shareholders, is registered in the securities register of Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero), under number 938, and placed bonds through the exchange in 2025 Headquarters Santiago, Chile (General Prieto 1430, Independencia) Sector Toll motorway concession (urban highway in Santiago) Website costaneranorte.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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