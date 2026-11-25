Washington says its scam crackdown now reaches call centres in Peru and Mexico as well as compounds in Asia and Africa.

Photo: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Crime: United States

The US Justice Department announced on 24 November 2026 the largest crackdown on scammers in its history, with action against more than 800 defendants. The FBI, the federal police agency, says its Operation Blackout has already helped dismantle scam compounds across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

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Two cases reach into Latin America, where a Peruvian call centre owner was extradited to Miami and a suspect arrested in Mexico was deported to face charges. The victims were Americans, which is why US prosecutors went abroad to find the people behind the calls.

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Key Facts Who. The US Justice Department and the FBI, the federal police agency.

What. Action in over 400 cases and 85 federal districts since the 6 March executive order.

Where. Scam networks in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, aimed at Americans.

When. Announced 24 November 2026; Suspects from Peru and Mexico reached US custody in October and November.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

Washington says its scam crackdown now reaches call centres in Peru and Mexico as well as compounds in Asia and Africa.

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President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14390 on 6 March 2026, launching a government-wide crackdown on scams, according to the Justice Department release of 24 November. Since then prosecutors have won new charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts and sentences, and 30 defendants were extradited to face scam charges in US courts.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, the country’s top law officer, said in the release: “Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated.” He added that “the unprecedented results of this surge are just the beginning” and promised to disrupt criminal groups “before they reach American shores.”

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Gallup, a US polling firm, says 10% of US adults experienced a scam last year, and the Justice Department cites its estimate that Americans lost US$68 billion to scams in 2025. The department presents the surge as a response to those losses.

Operation Blackout and the FBI Tally

FBI Director Kash Patel said that Operation Blackout, the FBI’s scam centre demolition initiative, has seized nearly US$17 billion in illicit funds. The written release says the FBI restrained that sum, and it does not split the total into cash recovered and money merely frozen.

The FBI says the operation has helped identify, disrupt and dismantle more than 29 scam compounds, and has produced federal charges against more than 50 scam actors. Foreign partners backed by the FBI arrested or detained more than 320 further perpetrators overseas.

Many compounds run on forced labour, and the FBI says it helped free and repatriate more than 2,200 trafficked workers made to run the scams. Patel also said, according to the release, that the operation directly warned more than 11,000 Americans of scam attempts.

Homeland Security Investigations, the immigration and customs investigators, report more than 300 arrests since 6 March and more than US$120 million in proceeds seized or frozen. The Secret Service, the agency that also guards presidents, says it restrained more than US$200 million and disrupted 1,780 scam domains.

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Peru and Mexico Send Suspects to US Courts

The Latin American cases show the other end of the chain. A 49-year-old woman from Lima was extradited and made her first appearance in federal court in Miami, after Peruvian authorities arrested her on 21 October on a US request, according to a separate Justice Department release.

The Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru. File photo.

The indictment alleges she owned and ran a call centre in Peru from at least 2013 to 2018 that phoned Spanish-speaking consumers in the US. Callers said victims qualified for help with English-language programmes, then told them they were contractually bound to pay large sums.

Prosecutors allege the callers impersonated police officers, US federal officials and university staff, and threatened court action or arrest. She faces charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, extortion, money laundering and impersonating a US officer, and an indictment is only an allegation.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, a senior Justice Department official, said: “We thank the Republic of Peru, including the Peruvian National Police, for its assistance.” An official of the US Postal Inspection Service, a federal law-enforcement agency, called it the fifteenth arrest and eleventh extradition in the investigation.

In Mexico, authorities arrested a man on 27 October 2026 who is accused of supplying victim target lists to advance-fee scams, according to the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, the unit that prosecutes federal crimes nationwide. He was deported to the US later that week and is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and international money laundering, and the indictment is only an allegation.

The same division says more than forty defendants were extradited or deported to the US from countries including the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Peru. US prosecutors and agents also helped police in more than 10 countries raid foreign call centres and compounds that targeted Americans.

For a US reader the practical point is that callers who target Americans, including Spanish-speaking households, often sit abroad, and US cases now depend on foreign police to reach them. The department has not said how much of the seized money will return to victims.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Operation Blackout?

It is the FBI’s initiative to dismantle overseas scam compounds and the networks behind them. The FBI says foreign partners make many of the arrests.

Why are Latin American cases part of the crackdown?

The Justice Department says some call centres and list sellers there target Spanish-speaking Americans. Extraditions and deportations bring the suspects before US courts.

Are the people named guilty?

No. An indictment is only an allegation, and defendants are presumed innocent until a court decides otherwise.

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