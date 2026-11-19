Tenedora de Acciones CM, known as Globcash, is a Mexican group of pawnshops that lends money against jewellery and other goods left as security, with branches in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and the United States. It is listed on the Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA) in Mexico City, and this profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Tenedora de Acciones CM, S.A.P.I.B. de C.V., known as Globcash (S.A.P.I.B. de C.V. is a Mexican legal form for a company that investors can promote and list) Exchange GLOBC (Series A, the company’s ordinary shares) / Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA, the Institutional Stock Exchange in Mexico City), listed since 22 February 2024 Headquarters Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico Sector Financial services: pawn loans secured on jewellery and other goods Website globcash.mx Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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