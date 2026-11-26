Two agreements aim to bring child dialysis to underserved provinces and remote specialist advice to burn patients in the Nile Delta, but cost and timing are unstated.

Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Egypt Health Brief

Telecom Egypt, the state-controlled telecom operator that trades under the brand WE, signed two hospital cooperation agreements on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The signing took place at the Health Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, the new government district east of Cairo.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

One deal will put dedicated paediatric dialysis units in selected public hospitals, and the other will link a burns centre in the Nile Delta to a specialist hospital in Cairo. The partners are the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ahl Masr Foundation, which runs a burns hospital in Cairo.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Telecom Egypt (telecom operator), the health ministry and Ahl Masr Foundation (burns-hospital foundation)

What. Two agreements: paediatric dialysis units in public hospitals, and a remote link for burn care.

Where. Hihya Central Hospital (Sharqeya governorate, Nile Delta); signing in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo

When. Signed Wednesday 25 November 2026; no start date, value or payer announced.

As of. 26 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

Two agreements aim to bring child dialysis to underserved provinces and remote specialist advice to burn patients in the Nile Delta, but cost and timing are unstated.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Egypt Email address Follow

The company's health push is not new. Telecom Egypt said in July 2025 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with KareXpert, an Indian healthcare-software company, to launch a national digital healthcare platform hosted on a secure cloud inside Egypt.

Telecom Egypt's finances give context to the move. Its results release of 26 February 2026 put full-year 2025 revenue up 31% at 106.7 billion Egyptian pounds (EGP), about US$2.0 billion at roughly EGP 54 to the US dollar, the market level in late November 2026.

The same release gave net profit of EGP 22.6 billion (about US$420 million), up 123%, and EBITDA, meaning earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, of EGP 47.5 billion (about US$880 million). The ceremony gave no value for either agreement, so the deals cannot be set against those figures.

Al-Sherifein Street in downtown Cairo. (File photo)

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The first agreement will equip selected public hospitals with dedicated paediatric dialysis units, giving priority to underserved governorates, as Egypt's provinces are called. It also provides continuous training for medical staff, and aims to ease the financial and healthcare burden on families and the pressure on centralised treatment facilities.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said children who need dialysis have specific medical needs that warrant dedicated, fully equipped centres, with the aim of eventually expanding the model nationwide. The ministry is also digitising procedures and connecting dialysis units electronically, to improve oversight of spending.

Under the second agreement, WE Health Cloud, Telecom Egypt's digital healthcare platform, will connect the burn treatment centre at Hihya Central Hospital in Sharqeya governorate with Ahl Masr Hospital in Cairo. Doctors will use it for remote diagnosis and specialist consultations, so that teams can decide faster without transferring patients.

The partnership also covers digital hospital management, electronic medical records, radiology, laboratory services and data analytics. Abdel Ghaffar said telemedicine could reduce the need for some patients to travel, depending on their condition.

Communications and Information Technology Minister Raafat Hendy said his ministry is working with the health and higher-education ministries to connect public and university hospitals through digital healthcare and remote diagnostics. He also highlighted work on locally developed artificial-intelligence tools for early disease detection.

Telecom Egypt Chief Executive Tamer El Mahdy said digital healthcare was a strategic priority for the company, which is seeking to expand its services to public and private healthcare providers. Heba El Sewedy, chair of the Ahl Masr Foundation's board of trustees, said medical and nursing teams had completed training and were ready to receive the first patient under the initiative, with plans to expand if it succeeds.

The ceremony gave no number of hospitals or dialysis units, no start date and no word on who pays. No Telecom Egypt press release or stock-exchange notice on the signing could be found, so this account rests on a single report of the ceremony.

Neither the ministry nor the company has announced a next step or a date. The first milestone to watch is the arrival of the first patient on the burns link.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Egypt 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WE Health Cloud?

It is Telecom Egypt's digital healthcare platform. In the burns agreement it lets doctors in a Delta hospital consult specialists in Cairo remotely.

Who is paying for the new units and links?

That was not stated at the ceremony, and no value or funding source has been published. Readers should treat the scale of the programme as unknown.

Why is a telecom company working on hospitals?

Its chief executive said digital healthcare is a strategic priority for the company. The company wants to expand such services to public and private healthcare providers.

Sources: Telecom Egypt FY 2025 results release, 26 February 2026; Accounts of the signing ceremony, 25 November 2026 (no ministry or company release found).

Further reading: Telecom Egypt company profile · Egypt news

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error