A state stake that was already on TMRC’s books now has its certificate, and the company’s chairman calls it a vote of confidence. What the stake changes for home buyers has not been said.

The Dar es Salaam skyline seen from a high point, in an undated photo. Tanzania's ministries sit in Dodoma, and the photo does not show Parliament. Photo: Ali Damji / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Business: Tanzania

Tanzania’s government received the share certificate for its 27.73% stake in the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company (TMRC) at a ceremony in Dar es Salaam on Friday 27 November 2026, according to statements made there. TMRC board chairman Theobald Sabi handed it to Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu, head of the Office of the Treasury Registrar (OTR), the state body that holds government shares.

The state was already the largest holder before the ceremony, because TMRC’s website ownership table dated 30 June 2026 lists the government at 27.73%. The purchase date, the price, the seller and whether new shares were issued are not stated.

Key Facts Who. Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu was handed the government’s TMRC certificate by chairman Theobald Sabi.

What. The 27.73% stake was already listed in June 2026; purchase date, price and seller are not stated.

Where-When. Dar es Salaam, Friday 27 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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A state stake that was already on TMRC’s books now has its certificate, and the company’s chairman calls it a vote of confidence. What the stake changes for home buyers has not been said.

TMRC cannot take deposits or lend directly to households, according to its website. It refinances banks’ mortgage portfolios so that they can lend for homes, and it operates under regulation by the Bank of Tanzania, the central bank.

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The 30 June 2026 table on TMRC’s website lists 21 shareholders, with CRDB Bank at 10.26% and Azania Bank at 7.98%, both Tanzanian banks. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group’s private-sector arm, holds 7.25%, and Tanzanian lender NMB Bank holds 6.15%.

The same table puts subscribed and paid-up capital at Sh56.02 billion (about US$20.8 million at about Sh2,690 per US$, within the Bank of Tanzania range of 27 November), with Sh standing for the Tanzanian shilling. Owners’ equity is listed at Sh70.88 billion (about US$26.3 million).

The World Bank’s Housing Finance Project for Tanzania was approved in 2010 with a US$40 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA), the bank’s fund for poorer countries. Financing in 2015 raised it to US$100 million before it closed in June 2019, according to a World Bank results brief of 14 December 2020.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs offices in Dar es Salaam. File photo, 2009 (Photo: Narin BI, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mchechu said at the ceremony on 27 November that “housing is a catalyst for peace and economic growth.” He urged TMRC to keep issuing bonds, which are debt sold to investors, and to work with commercial banks on affordable mortgages.

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Sabi called the state stake a vote of confidence at the ceremony. “This is not merely an investment in real estate, but a direct intervention against poverty, given the housing sector’s multiplier effect across the economy,” he said.

TMRC chief executive Elibariki Ndossi cautioned at the ceremony that “mortgage finance alone does not construct homes; affordable units must first be built for financing to be meaningful.” The account of the ceremony rests on the speakers’ own statements, and we found no second account or official release by the time of writing.

The ownership table does not say when the government bought its shares, at what price or from whom, and no mortgage-rate target was reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does TMRC do?

It refinances banks’ mortgage loans so that they can lend for homes. It cannot take deposits or lend directly to households.

Did the government just buy the shares?

The record does not say. The stake was already listed in June, and the purchase date, price and seller are not stated.

Will home loans get cheaper?

Nobody has said so yet. The speakers pointed to bonds and bank partnerships, and Ndossi noted that affordable homes must also be built.

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Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: statements at the share certificate ceremony of 27 November 2026; TMRC ownership table of 30 June 2026; World Bank results brief of 14 December 2020; TMRC · Bank of Tanzania · World Bank

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