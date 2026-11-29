Ghana: Society

Sandra Baafi Boateng, aged 27, died at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday 29 November 2026, nearly a year after she was injured in a recruitment stampede in Kumasi, Ghana, according to the Ghanaian news outlets Citi Newsroom and MyJoyOnline. Both say they relied on information from her relatives.

She was hurt on 12 November 2025 at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, in Kumasi, for a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) recruitment exercise, Citi Newsroom reported on 29 November 2026. She suffered severe head injuries and, the outlet said, could not walk or speak.

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Key Facts Who. Sandra Baafi Boateng, who relatives say trained as a nurse.

What. Died at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday 29 November 2026, relatives said.

Where. Injured at Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, in a recruitment crush on 12 November 2025.

Unknown. Place of death and formal cause have not been stated.

As of 29 November 2026, 16:30 GMT

A young woman hurt in a crowded army recruitment drive has died after almost a year of care. Where and how she died has not been reported.

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Citi Newsroom reporter Patricia Boakye wrote on 29 November 2026 that she was bedridden for months. Relatives had hoped she would walk and speak again, both outlets reported.

Neither report names a place of death, a formal cause, or any statement from the family, GAF or the government. Because all reports rely on relatives, none of them cites an official confirmation.

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The Kumasi crush was one of two on 12 November 2025. Dr Frank Amoakohene, the government’s Ashanti Regional Minister, said on 12 November 2025 that five recruits were injured, MyJoyOnline reported, though one early report said three.

A Ghana Armed Forces soldier at an exercise event in Kumbungu, northern Ghana, May 2025. File photo, not from the event. (Photo: Sgt. William China, U.S. Army Reserve, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain)

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The Ghanaian radio station Starr FM reported on 14 November 2025 that six injured applicants were discharged, so the counts differ. Screening in Kumasi continued.

On the same day, six people died at El-Wak Stadium in Accra, a separate incident at a different stadium. In Kumasi, early reports spoke only of injured applicants.

Ghana’s National Peace Council, a national peace-building body, said on 14 November 2025 that 28 people were affected at El-Wak, including 12 in critical condition, five in intensive care and six confirmed dead. It added that GAF had suspended the Accra exercise and started investigations, and urged the military to consider broader reforms.

The council also cited a Ghana Statistical Service figure, the national statistics office, of 32% youth unemployment for ages 15 to 24. No findings from any inquiry into the recruitment have been reported.

The council said “positive peace in the country remains incomplete while large numbers of youth remain unemployed.” It linked the Accra tragedy to joblessness among young Ghanaians.

In a statement on 13 November 2026, reported by Ghana’s state news agency, signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin of the Ghana Navy, GAF’s Acting Director-General of Public Relations, GAF said it paid for her medical care. She was at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, a major hospital in Kumasi, until 26 February 2026, then flown to 37 Military Hospital, an army hospital in Accra.

GAF added that her sister, Mercy Bioh, is training at the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, near Accra, under a GAF offer. Her mother received a cash gift and an air bed at a ceremony on 28 October 2026, it said.

GAF said it reiterated its commitment to her full recovery, according to the 13 November 2026 report. Graphic’s headline described the statement as a denial of neglect.

The family’s account, in an appeal on a GoFundMe online fundraising page set up by her brother Prince Agyenim Boateng, was different. They said she “remains bedridden without full consciousness and unable to walk or speak,” Graphic Online, a Ghanaian newspaper, reported on 13 November 2026.

The Ghanaian news site Yen.com.gh reported on 12 November 2026 that she had completed nursing training and hoped to become a military nurse. GAF points to paid care, while the family sought public donations.

By Friday morning, 13 November 2026, the page had drawn 18 donations, Graphic Online reported. It is not known whether the appeal is still open.

Her death now puts two accounts of her final year side by side: GAF’s record of paid treatment and the family’s public appeal. The reports on her death do not address the gap between them.

It is not known where she died, what the formal cause was, or whether GAF or the Ministry of Defence has commented on her death. No funeral date or next step has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Sandra Baafi Boateng?

A young woman who had completed nursing training and hoped to become a military nurse. She was injured in the Kumasi recruitment stampede.

Is this the same stampede that killed people in Accra?

No. The six deaths happened at El-Wak Stadium in Accra, a separate stadium, while the Kumasi stampede at Baba Yara Sports Stadium left injured applicants.

Has the army commented on her death?

No comment from GAF has been reported yet. Its latest statement, issued on 13 November 2026 before her death, said it had paid for her medical care.