Sociedad Inmobiliaria Viña del Mar S.A. is a small Chilean property company founded in 1906 to hold real estate for social, sports, cultural and charitable use in Viña del Mar, a coastal city in central Chile; today it leases its building to the Corporación Club Viña del Mar, its only tenant and also its largest shareholder (41.63%). This profile sets out who owns it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings.