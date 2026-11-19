Sociedad Inmobiliaria Viña del Mar S.A. is a small Chilean property company founded in 1906 to hold real estate for social, sports, cultural and charitable use in Viña del Mar, a coastal city in central Chile; today it leases its building to the Corporación Club Viña del Mar, its only tenant and also its largest shareholder (41.63%). This profile sets out who owns it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings.
|Full name
|Sociedad Inmobiliaria Viña del Mar S.A. (a Chilean joint-stock company), entered in the CMF securities register under number 227
|Exchange
|INMOBVINA, the trading name recorded in the CMF register of issuers, which does not name the exchange
|Headquarters
|Plaza Sucre (no street number), Viña del Mar, Chile
|Sector
|Real estate: leases its building and furnishings under a single long-term lease
|Website
|Not stated in the filings reviewed
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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