Rescuers first found only life jackets, a life raft and part of the plane’s cabin floating on the water.

A Cessna 206H Stationair in flight, pictured in 2005. It is a file photo of the same aircraft type, not of the aircraft that crashed. Photo: Adrian Pingstone / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Accidents: United States

Six people, including two children, died when a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday 24 November 2026, the US Coast Guard said. Divers found all six in the wreckage.

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The single-engine Cessna 210 was flying from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service. The cause is not known, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

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Key Facts Who. Four adults and two children; the Coast Guard statements did not name them.

What. A Cessna 210 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico; no survivors.

Where. Between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, off the Mississippi coast.

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

Rescuers first found only life jackets, a life raft and part of the plane’s cabin floating on the water.

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Cranes at the Port of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. The flight left from the New Orleans area. (File photo)

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Coast Guard spokesman Juan Ros said four adults and two children were on board. The Coast Guard is the US maritime rescue and law-enforcement service, and it led the search.

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Air traffic control in Mobile, Alabama, lost contact with the plane at about 3:45 p.m. local time. The Coast Guard said the plane had been descending at about 10,000 feet a minute.

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The plane went down about two miles north-east of Horn Island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, a protected stretch of barrier islands. Pascagoula is a port city on Mississippi’s Gulf coast.

Searchers first found three life jackets, a life raft and the cabin floating, Ros said. Divers then reached the fuselage and recovered the six occupants, and the Coast Guard ended its search.

Commander Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard’s search-and-rescue coordinator for the Mobile area, called the outcome heartbreaking. He said the Coast Guard was grateful for the interagency coordination that let crews quickly locate those aboard and give their families closure.

The FAA, which regulates US civil aviation, and the NTSB, the independent agency that investigates transport accidents, will examine the crash. The NTSB investigates civil aviation accidents in the United States.

FlightAware shows a route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, a city on Florida’s Gulf coast. The Coast Guard statements did not name the victims, and we do not name them here.

A Cessna 210 is a single-engine plane with room for up to six people, widely used for private travel and short trips. The cause of this crash has not been determined.

It is not known whether the pilot reported a problem before contact was lost or what the weather was over the water. These are the first questions the investigators will try to answer.

For travellers, it is a reminder that private flights are regulated separately from airlines, and that investigators can take months to name a cause. Official statements have not yet confirmed the victims’ names, which are normally released by authorities after families are told.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened off the Mississippi coast?

A Cessna 210 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday 24 November 2026, killing all six people on board. The Coast Guard says divers found them in the wreckage.

What caused the crash?

The cause is not known. The FAA and the NTSB are investigating.

More: World news

Sources US Coast Guard statements by spokesman Juan Ros and Commander Trevor Blount, 24 and 25 November 2026; US Federal Aviation Administration; National Transportation Safety Board.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error