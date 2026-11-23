A contractor says it has secured a large loan facility for a new capital and airport city, but the lender is silent and the main terms are not public.

Photo: Davidbstanley / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Brief: Sierra Leone

Pavi Fort AL Associates (SL) Ltd, a Sierra Leonean road and infrastructure contractor, says it signed two memoranda of understanding (non-binding agreements) and a US$200 million financing facility agreement with Afreximbank, the African Export-Import Bank, a lender backed by African governments. The company announced the signing on 23 November 2026; the company links it to the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit (WAIIS) in Sierra Leone, held around 17 and 18 November, and gives no signing date.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Afreximbank has not published a statement that we could find as of 23 November 2026, and we could not confirm the facility with the bank. Everything below comes from Pavi Fort’s own announcement of 23 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Pavi Fort AL Associates, a Sierra Leonean contractor, and Afreximbank, an African trade lender.

What. Pavi Fort says it signed a US$200 million loan facility; Afreximbank has not confirmed.

Where. Sierra Leone, around the West Africa Integration and Investment Summit.

When. Announced 23 November 2026; signing date not stated.

As of. 23 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A contractor says it has secured a large loan facility for a new capital and airport city, but the lender is silent and the main terms are not public.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sierra Leone Email address Follow

Pavi Fort, which describes itself as a road and infrastructure contractor, projects more than 600,000 jobs from its plans, it said on 23 November 2026. It has given no breakdown or timeframe.

The company’s “Three Cities Initiative” covers a new administrative capital, “New Lungi City” near Lungi International Airport, and an eco-tourism development on Tasso Island. The company says a 49 km highway would link the new administrative capital to Lungi International Airport.

Freetown, Sierra Leone’s capital, seen from the air. (File photo) Photo: David Hond, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Tasso Island lies in the Sierra Leone River Estuary protected area, according to the company’s announcement, which calls for low-impact eco-tourism only. Environmental assessments for the other sites were not described.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “South Africa's first woman deputy president dies at 71” Get the brief

Not yet known are the disbursement conditions, how much of the project cost the US$200 million covers, and the schedule. Until Afreximbank confirms the facility, the figures are the company’s own claims.

For background on the bank, see our reports on its net profit rise and a US$75 million Nigerian small-business facility. More is on our Africa coverage page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Afreximbank confirmed the US$200 million facility?

Not that we could find as of 23 November 2026. Pavi Fort says it signed the agreement.

What is the Three Cities Initiative?

It is Pavi Fort’s plan for a new administrative capital, New Lungi City and an eco-tourism site on Tasso Island, linked by a highway. No construction start date has been given.

Sources: Pavi Fort AL Associates (SL) Ltd announcement of 23 November 2026; Afreximbank (no statement found).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error