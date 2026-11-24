SFBT (Société de Fabrication des Boissons de Tunisie) is a Tunisian brewer and soft-drink maker listed on the Tunis Stock Exchange. This profile covers its owners, its management, its results and the points its auditors flag for readers.
|Full name
|Société de Fabrication des Boissons de Tunisie (SFBT), a public limited company (société anonyme). Incorporation date: 3 June 1997 on the exchange page, 3 June 1925 in the half-year 2026 notes (the 2025 notes print “03-juin-25”, without the century)
|Exchange and ticker
|Tunis Stock Exchange (Bourse de Tunis), Main Market, ticker SFBT, international securities identification number (ISIN) TN0001100254; listed since 3 October 1990 per the exchange page
|Headquarters
|5 Boulevard Maître Mohamed El Béji Caïd Essebsi, Centre Urbain Nord, 1082 Tunis, Tunisia (the exchange page writes the street as Boulevard de la Terre)
|Sector
|Beer, soft drinks and others (the exchange classes it under agri-food and beverages)
|Website
|groupe-sfbt.com (as given on the exchange page)
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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