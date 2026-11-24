SFBT (Société de Fabrication des Boissons de Tunisie) is a Tunisian brewer and soft-drink maker listed on the Tunis Stock Exchange. This profile covers its owners, its management, its results and the points its auditors flag for readers. Full name Société de Fabrication des Boissons de Tunisie (SFBT), a public limited company (société anonyme). Incorporation date: 3 June 1997 on the exchange page, 3 June 1925 in the half-year 2026 notes (the 2025 notes print “03-juin-25”, without the century) Exchange and ticker Tunis Stock Exchange (Bourse de Tunis), Main Market, ticker SFBT, international securities identification number (ISIN) TN0001100254; listed since 3 October 1990 per the exchange page Headquarters 5 Boulevard Maître Mohamed El Béji Caïd Essebsi, Centre Urbain Nord, 1082 Tunis, Tunisia (the exchange page writes the street as Boulevard de la Terre) Sector Beer, soft drinks and others (the exchange classes it under agri-food and beverages) Website groupe-sfbt.com (as given on the exchange page) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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