CHINA · ANALYSIS

Asia supplies much of what American shops, factories and data centres buy, so a change in tariff rates there reaches US prices and company earnings. This analysis explains what a Section 301 tariff is, who is targeted, what happens next, and who might gain, drawing on the Asia Intelligence Brief of 26 November 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Analysis story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What is happening On 25 November 2026 the US Trade Representative proposed Section 301 tariffs on 14 economies, 12 of them in Asia, over structural excess capacity.

Why it matters The proposals are Washington’s way of rebuilding tariff leverage after the IEEPA dispute, and they would reshape sourcing costs across Asia.

The numbers Proposed rates run up to 35% for Vietnam, up to 25% for India, 15% for Taiwan, and up to 20% for China, or up to 40% if talks fail (USTR proposals, as of 25 November 2026).

Who is who Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, leads the action.

What to watch Written comments are due on 5 January 2027 and the public hearing is set for 25 January 2027, with no effective date announced.

What it means for you Nothing changes at the border yet, but US importers can check their product codes against the draft exemption lists before the 5 January 2027 comment deadline.

The Section 301 tariffs proposed on 25 November 2026 would add new duties on goods from 14 economies, including China, India, Japan and Taiwan. For US readers they matter because the rates are not yet in force, so importers, retailers and investors still have time to respond.

What a Section 301 Tariff Is and How We Got Here

Section 301 is part of the Trade Act of 1974. It lets the US Trade Representative (USTR), the White House office that runs trade policy, act against foreign practices that are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden US commerce.

The power is discretionary, so the USTR decides whether to act and how. According to the law firm Wiley, the USTR found that structural excess capacity practices were actionable.

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The investigations opened on 11 March 2026 and covered 16 economies, with hearings starting on 5 May. Mexico and Norway were investigated alongside the 14 now named, and neither has received a determination.

The probes also followed the dispute over tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), so Section 301 is being used to rebuild Washington’s bargaining position.

On 25 November 2026 the USTR made affirmative determinations and proposed tariffs on 14 economies. Twelve are Asian: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Bangladesh, while the other two are the EU and Switzerland.

A freight truck on farmland, a Brazilian export scene. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

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The Proposed Rates, China and Taiwan

The proposals sort economies into tiers. Each has a headline rate and a lower rate that applies if the country reaches a trade agreement with Washington.

Up to 35%: Vietnam, falling to 20% with a deal.

Up to 25%: India, falling to 17% with a deal.

Up to 20%: Singapore, falling to 10% with a deal.

Up to 18%: Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, with a higher fallback of up to 20% for Bangladesh and up to 25% for the other four.

15%: the EU, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan, with a fallback of up to 20% for the EU, Japan and Switzerland and up to 25% for South Korea and Taiwan.

Source for the tiers: Wiley and Holland & Knight, as of 25 November 2026. The new rates are net of the forced-labor Section 301 tariffs imposed in July 2026, and for the 15% group they are also net of most-favoured-nation (MFN) duties, the standard tariff rates.

The new rates stack on antidumping and countervailing duties, which punish dumping and subsidies. Goods already covered by Section 232 national-security tariffs, such as steel, aluminium, autos, patented pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, are exempt for the 13 economies other than China.

China: Three Layers and a Fallback

For goods outside Annexes A and B, the combined forced-labor and excess-capacity rate would reach up to 20%, which is up to 7.5 points above the 12.5% forced-labor rate now in force.

If engagement is judged inadequate, the USTR is considering an alternative tariff of up to 40% on all Chinese-origin goods, combined with the forced-labor rates. Against the 12.5% forced-labor rate now in force, 40% is 27.5 points higher.

The Section 301 tariffs imposed on China in 2018 and 2019 remain in place.

On 27 August 2026, Ministry of Commerce spokeswoman Huang Ling said China closely monitors the next US steps and reserves the right to take all necessary measures.

Taiwan: Rates and Exemptions

Taiwan sits in the 15% tier, net of MFN duties and existing Section 301 tariffs, with a fallback of up to 25%, net of existing Section 301 tariffs only, if consultations and commitments are found unsatisfactory (Wiley; Tech Times, 26 November).

Goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs, including steel, aluminium, copper, certain vehicles and parts, wood products, patented pharmaceuticals and semiconductor articles, would be excluded, as would goods listed by HTSUS code in Taiwan’s annex, such as certain farm goods, ores and minerals, unwrought metals, fertilizers, civil aircraft and parts, and pharmaceutical inputs.

Sea lanes used by chemical exports from Egypt to China. Photo: Abdelrhman 1990, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Who Is Who and What Is at Stake

Several actors shape the outcome, and their positions differ sharply. Each is summarised in one line below.

The USTR, led by Jamieson Greer, runs the Section 301 action and says the proposals aim to “level the playing field” for American workers (Tech Times).

Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, called the July forced-labor tariffs an attempt to revive Trump’s illegal global tariffs (Tech Times).

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, met China’s lead negotiator, Vice Premier He Lifeng, in New York and Washington, and said on 23 September 2026 that Washington was open to extending the truce or reaching a bigger deal; a two-month extension, to 10 January 2027, was announced that day.

Mexico’s Economy Ministry, under Minister Marcelo Ebrard, reportedly asked to be removed from the probe (Mexico Business News).

Importers, Retailers and US-Listed Suppliers

Because the new rates are net of the July forced-labor tariffs, the combined rate generally reaches the stated level rather than adding in full. Importers of non-exempt goods still face a higher landed cost, especially where antidumping or countervailing duties also apply.

Exemptions for Section 232 goods and for products listed in each notice’s annex may limit the exposure of some US-listed suppliers.

Brazil, Mexico and Chile

Mexico is under investigation but has no determination. Mexico Business News reported that Minister Ebrard linked the outcome to the next phase of talks on the USMCA, the North American trade pact, though the date of that remark is unverified.

Brazil and Chile are not among the 16 economies reported by STR and Times Live. The Rio Times reads the rates as a possible opening, since Vietnam at up to 35% and China at up to 20% or 40% could favour Latin American suppliers, but this is an inference, not a sourced finding.

Three Scenarios

In the first scenario, deals pull rates down. The lower rates already written into the tiers, such as 20% for Vietnam and 17% for India, show the room for that.

In the second scenario, the proposals are finalised near their ceilings. For China, that would mean the combined 40% rate if the USTR judges engagement inadequate, which would tip a fragile truce toward escalation.

In the third scenario, the hearings change the details. The statutory deadline for the excess-capacity determination is 11 March 2027, so exemptions and rates could still move.

These are scenarios, not forecasts. What stabilises the situation is a clear effective date, broad exemptions and signed agreements, while a failed China engagement is the main trigger for the highest rate.

An industrial plant on the shore in Venezuela.

What It Means for You

If you import goods from Asia, check each product’s Harmonized Tariff Schedule code against the exemption lists in the draft notices. Written comments and requests to appear at the hearing are due on 5 January 2027 through the USTR’s online portal.

If you shop at US retailers, nothing changes at the checkout yet, because no effective date has been announced. Any price effect would depend on which goods are exempt and on how much of the cost importers pass on.

If you invest in US-listed Asian suppliers, look at the product mix. Section 232 goods and products listed in each notice’s annex are exempt, so exposure differs by product.

What Is Not Known

The effective date is not announced, and these are proposals only. It is also unknown whether rates will change after the hearings.

Taiwan’s Economic and Trade Working Group reported US exemptions for 2,231 products under the forced-labor action: 322 agricultural and 1,909 industrial, of which 118 are Taiwan-specific.

The Rio Times brief, citing a Global Trade & Sanctions Law summary, says China’s effective rate rises from 37.5% to 45% if the truce runs past 10 January. Wiley describes the structure differently, and the Federal Register notice has not been checked against that figure.

The US and China extended the wider truce by two months, from 10 November 2026 to 10 January 2027, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed on 28 September, and further extension is still being discussed. The status of Brazil and Chile in the excess-capacity case is likewise unconfirmed.

What to Watch

Several dates fall within the next three months. They show how quickly the proposals could move from draft to law.

14 and 15 December 2026: G20 leaders’ summit at Trump National Doral in Miami.

5 January 2027: deadline for written comments and requests to appear.

9 January 2027: the 178 existing China product exclusions expire unless USTR extends them again.

25 January 2027: public hearings begin at the US International Trade Commission and continue as needed.

11 March 2027: statutory deadline for the excess-capacity determination.

The US-China truce now runs to 10 January 2027. Any announcement on that date would show whether China’s rate heads toward 20% or 40%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Section 301 tariff?

It is a duty imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which lets the US Trade Representative act against foreign practices that are unreasonable or discriminatory and burden US commerce. The power is discretionary.

Which economies does the 25 November proposal target?

It covers 14 economies, 12 of them Asian: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Bangladesh. The other two are the EU and Switzerland.

What rates are proposed for China and Taiwan?

For China, goods outside Annexes A and B would face a combined rate of up to 20%, and up to 40% if engagement is judged inadequate. Taiwan would face 15%, with a fallback of up to 25%, according to Wiley.

When would the tariffs take effect?

No effective date has been announced. Comments are due on 5 January 2027 and the public hearing is on 25 January 2027.

Are Taiwanese electronics affected?

Goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs would be excluded, as would goods listed by HTSUS code in Taiwan’s annex.

Could Latin America benefit?

Mexico is under investigation without a determination, and Brazil and Chile are not among the 16 economies reported. The Rio Times sees a possible opening for Latin American suppliers, but that is an inference, not a sourced finding.

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