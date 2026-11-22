Build the day around Avenida Paulista, where two of the city’s best museums sit a short walk apart.

The headline is cultural: Japan House, a Japanese cultural centre, is free and MASP, the São Paulo art museum, is R$85, and both are open this Sunday.

On the business side, Friday brought a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 3.7%, so read the board before Monday.

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The day in one line: Japan House first, MASP after, and Parque Ibirapuera in the evening light.

Weekend picnickers on the lawn beside the lake in Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo. File photo.

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Instrument Level Session USD/BRL 5.9488 +0.24%

Source: market close, 20 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

A confirmed forecast was not available when this brief was written, so check a live radar before you leave. Carry a light umbrella and a layer, since São Paulo weather changes fast.

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The plan below leans on indoor venues, so rain will not ruin it.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Day: Sunday 22 November, with museums open across the city. — The day’s event: Paulista museum walk, Japan House then MASP. — Venue/time: Japan House São Paulo, Bela Vista, 10am-7pm, free; MASP, Bela Vista, 10am-6pm, R$85. — Markets: Friday’s close was weak in the US; see the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES. — Outlook: MASP is free on Tuesday 24 November, 10am-8pm. — The day for: culture on Paulista, then a walk in Parque Ibirapuera. A slow Sunday of art, then a long walk under the trees.

03

What to See & Do

SUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — PAULISTA MUSEUM DAY Japan House, then MASP, on Avenida Paulista Start at Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista. It opens at 10am on weekends, closes at 7pm and is free. Walk to MASP, the red-framed museum on the same avenue in Bela Vista. It is open Sunday 10am-6pm and costs R$85. Do MASP in the afternoon and leave enough time before 6pm. Tuesday entry is free if you would rather wait. The metro is the easiest route along Paulista. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — PARQUE IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is the city’s best-known park and the best place for a long walk. Gate hours vary, so check the posted times.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA Japan House São Paulo, on Avenida Paulista, is free and open until 7pm on Sundays. It is a calm place to read or sketch.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — FOOD AND STREET ART The Mercado Municipal, known as the Mercadão, is the city’s central food market in Centro. Check its Sunday hours before you go. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air alley of murals.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Sala São Paulo, in Luz, runs ticketed concerts, but no programme for tonight was confirmed. Check the hall’s own page before you go. Parque Ibirapuera and the Beco do Batman murals are outdoor options after dark; stay on busy paths.

ALSO ON TODAY Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — 10am-6pm; last entry 5pm. Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Sunday 10am-5pm, last entry 4pm; free on Wednesday. Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — entry 9am-4:30pm, free on Sunday. Farol Santander — Centro — 9am-8pm.

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. No disruption was confirmed for Sunday.

Check the operator’s live status before you travel.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercadão in Centro for a big sandwich, or eat near Paulista after Japan House. Expect to spend a moderate amount at either.

Dinner: Pick a restaurant in Vila Madalena after the Beco do Batman walk. Prices there range widely, so check menus first.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and a little cash for market stalls. MASP costs R$85, so have payment ready.

Keep your phone out of sight on crowded stretches of Paulista and in Centro after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

No specific expat meetup was confirmed for Sunday. Free venues like Japan House are easy places to meet people.

Newcomers can ask at the museum cafés or in city expat groups for weekday events.

08

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s close was weak in the US, with technology shares hit hardest and the VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumping to 35.9 from 28.4 (20 November close). Markets are shut at weekends.

See the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES for every figure.

09

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Sun 22 — Japan House and MASP on Paulista, then Parque Ibirapuera. Mon 23 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is open, 10am-6pm. Tue 24 — MASP is free, 10am-8pm; the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free too. Wed 25 — Museu do Ipiranga is free, 10am-5pm. Thu 26 — Farol Santander in Centro, 9am-8pm.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Caetano Veloso and Free Samba.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

10

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which São Paulo museums are free on a Sunday?

Japan House São Paulo is free. The Museu da Língua Portuguesa, the Portuguese-language museum in Luz, is free on Sundays too.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

When is MASP free?

MASP is free on Tuesday, when it is open 10am-8pm. On Sunday it costs R$85 and closes at 6pm.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.