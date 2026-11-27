Researchers say a security push that followed attacks on officers reshaped daily life in three coastal cities. The state government’s side of the story is not yet on record.

File photo. A São Paulo Military Police patrol car, December 2021. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Brazil

Two police operations on the São Paulo coast left 84 people dead, and a new study says the victims were mostly Black men. The report was published on Wednesday 25 November 2026 by Geni-UFF, the Group of Studies on New Illegalisms at Rio de Janeiro’s Federal Fluminense University.

It was written with the São Paulo state Public Defender’s Office, the body that gives free legal aid to people who cannot pay. Both operations ran on the Baixada Santista, the coastal strip around the port of Santos.

Key Facts Who. Geni-UFF, a Rio university research group, and São Paulo’s Public Defender’s Office.

What. Study of two state police operations, Escudo and Verão, in Santos, Guarujá and São Vicente.

Numbers. Deaths by police intervention in those three cities rose from 32 in 2022 to 110 in 2024.

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As of. 27 November 2026, 22:30 GMT.

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Researchers say a security push that followed attacks on officers reshaped daily life in three coastal cities. The state government’s side of the story is not yet on record.

Operação Escudo (Shield) began after Patrick Bastos Reis, an officer of São Paulo’s Military Police, in its elite Rota unit, was killed on Thursday 27 July 2023. It left 28 people dead, according to the report.

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Operação Verão (Summer) began after the killing of soldier Samuel Wesley Cosmo and left at least 56 dead. Together the two operations killed 84 people officially, all of them men.

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Nearly 70% of the dead were Black, and their average age was 30. The youngest was 14, and two more people survived potentially lethal police action.

File photo: a container terminal at the Port of Santos, on the Baixada Santista coast of São Paulo state.

Deaths by police intervention in Santos, Guarujá and São Vicente rose from 32 in 2022 to 110 in 2024, an increase of 244%, the report says. Luciana Fernandes, a Geni-UFF researcher, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that São Paulo had been cutting police lethality early in the term of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, of the conservative Republicanos party.

She said the fall came after body cameras were introduced, and that the trend reversed in 2023 and 2024. Fernandes added that 140 police officers took part in actions that caused deaths.

Fernandes called the governor’s security policy “urbicidal” and “anti-Black”, and urbicide means the destruction of a city’s urban life. “It is an urbicidal policy against the Black, poor and peripheral population,” she said, in a translation from Portuguese.

These are the researchers’ findings, and the report does not by itself show that any killing was unlawful. Prosecutors at the São Paulo state prosecution service archived 17 of 22 investigations into police killings during Escudo in January 2025.

The report says operations often ran at school entry and exit times. The word “fear” appeared 304 times in 38 interviews with residents, community leaders and health, education and social-assistance workers.

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One mother told the researchers, in a translated quote: “I prefer my son absent than my son dead.” Health units stopped their regular work during operations, and home visits were suspended.

Residents compared the period to the isolation of covid, and the report records accounts of home invasions without legal cover. These are residents’ accounts as gathered by the researchers, and the study covers only Santos, Guarujá and São Vicente.

The report summary carries no response from the São Paulo state government, which runs both operations. Both operations are state police actions, so the government’s account of how they were run is the missing piece.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the study find?

It links two state police operations on the São Paulo coast to a sharp rise in deaths and to disrupted schools and health care. Its conclusions are the researchers’ and rest on official figures and interviews.

Who were the victims?

The report says the dead were all men and mostly Black, and the group included a teenager. The researchers call the policy one aimed at the Black, poor and peripheral population.

Has São Paulo’s government responded?

The report summary carries no state response. The state’s own account of both operations is still missing.

Does the report say the killings were unlawful?

It makes claims about patterns and policy, and those claims are the researchers’. Prosecutors archived most of the Escudo investigations in January 2025.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Geni-UFF and São Paulo State Public Defender’s Office report on Operação Escudo and Operação Verão (25 November 2026); statements by researcher Luciana Fernandes (27 November 2026); São Paulo state prosecution service investigation records as cited in the report

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