Weather: check a live forecast before you go, and plan around venues that work in sun or rain.

Headline: Jardim Botânico and the CCBB cultural centre are open on Mon 23 November, while the Museu do Amanhã (science museum) and MAR (art museum) are closed.

Business: a sharp sell-off on Wall Street set a nervous tone; see section 09.

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The day in one line: gardens in the morning, air-conditioned culture in Centro after lunch.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Monday, November 23, 2026. Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline (file photo).

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Instrument Level Session USD/BRL 5.949 +0.24%

Source: market close, 20 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

MON 23 Forecast pending — TUE 24 Forecast pending — WED 25 Forecast pending — THU 26 Forecast pending —

Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as Rio weather can turn within an hour. Check a live forecast before leaving for the beach or the garden.

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02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage both open at 8am on Mon 23 November — Venue/time: CCBB in Centro, 9am-8pm, free entry — Markets: Wall Street fell hard on Fri 20 November; see section 09 — The day for: a garden morning and a Centro museum afternoon Start green, finish cultural, and keep Monday unhurried.

03

What to See & Do

MONDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — GARDEN THEN CENTRO Jardim Botânico first, CCBB after lunch Be at the Jardim Botânico in the neighbourhood of the same name when it opens at 8am on Mon 23 November. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, and it closes at 5pm. Walk next door to Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, which is free and open 8am to 5pm. Its mansion courtyard is the easiest place for a coffee. Take a ride app to the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro for the afternoon. It opens 9am to 8pm today and entry is free. The Museu do Amanhã and the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) on Praça Mauá are closed on Mondays, so keep them for Tuesday. The metro single fare is R$7.90 if you prefer rails to a ride app between Centro stops.

OUTDOORS — GREEN SPACES Parque Lage in Jardim Botânico is free and open 8am to 5pm daily. It suits a slow walk under the trees. The Jardim Botânico charges R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, and opens 8am to 5pm. Bring ID if you want the resident price.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND CENTRO We have not verified cafés or coworking spaces today, so we name none. Parque Lage has a café in its courtyard, but check its hours on arrival. The CCBB in Centro is free and open until 8pm, a pleasant place to read between calls.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — INDOORS IN CENTRO If the sky turns grey, swap the garden for the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro, a grand old library that is free to enter. It is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, so arrive after lunch and plan an hour.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have not verified any concerts or fixtures tonight, so we send you to a place instead of an event. The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm and is free. Afterwards Lapa and Santa Teresa have plenty of bars. Pick one with a table outside and go home by ride app.

ALSO ON TODAY Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) — Centro — 9am-8pm, free; the easiest wet-weather bet Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm, R$40 residents, R$80 foreigners Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm, free Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Centro — Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, free; a grand old library

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90. If rain arrives, expect ride-app prices to rise.

Book early or wait under cover for the surge to ease.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: We have not verified lunch spots today. Eat near the CCBB in Centro, where office-district cafés serve a set-price prato feito.

Dinner: We have not verified dinner bookings today. Lapa and Santa Teresa both have plenty of choice, so book ahead on a busy night.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, plus a little cash for kiosks. Bring ID for the resident price at the Jardim Botânico.

Centro empties after office hours, so take a ride app rather than walk side streets after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified any meetups today, so we name none. Newcomers can plug in through free venues like the CCBB, where regulars and visitors mix easily.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Check the club or league site before planning an evening around a match.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street had a sharp sell-off on the last session, Friday 20 November, and the fear gauge jumped. The table near the top of this page carries the dollar-real rate.

Latin American markets were mixed. Peru and Argentina fell, while Mexico, Chile and Colombia were close to flat.

The Colombian peso weakened most among regional currencies, and gold and silver both fell. US government bond yields eased as investors sought safety.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD MON 23 — Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage in the morning, CCBB in Centro in the afternoon. TUE 24 — the Museu do Amanhã and MAR reopen (MAR is free on Tuesdays); the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes (closed today; open Tue-Sun) and Paço Imperial, both in Centro, reopen. WED 25 — Parque Lage is open from 8am, and the Jardim Botânico arboretum opens at 11am. THU 26 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open in Centro, Tuesday to Sunday. FRI 27 — CCBB is open 9am-8pm and free; check the forecast before the weekend.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Leci Brandão Live in Barra.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are open in Rio on a Monday?

On Mon 23 November the CCBB and the Jardim Botânico are open, and Parque Lage is free. The Museu do Amanhã and MAR are closed on Mondays. The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes (closed today; open Tue-Sun) and Paço Imperial are closed on Mondays, so go on Tuesday.

How much is a metro ride?

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90.

Do foreigners pay more at the Jardim Botânico?

Yes. Residents pay R$40 and foreigners pay R$80, and the garden opens 8am to 5pm. Bring proof of residency if you want the lower price.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.