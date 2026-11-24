Puerto Rico's health department is investigating deaths among older residents as flu cases climb for a third straight week, but has not yet linked the deaths to influenza.

Health: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s health department is investigating 22 deaths from the past month as possible influenza, all in people aged 65 or older. Health Secretary Víctor Ramos Otero announced the probe on Tuesday 24 November 2026, as the island logged 4,442 new flu cases in the latest week.

Puerto Rico is a US territory, so its residents are US citizens who travel freely to the mainland. The Department of Health (Departamento de Salud) says the deaths are not yet attributed to influenza.

Key Facts Cases. Flu cases rose for a third week running, to 4,442 in the latest week.

Deaths. Possible flu deaths all involve older adults and are not yet attributed to influenza.

Vaccines. 328,841 flu vaccine doses have been given so far this season.

Threshold. Activity is below the epidemic level, which needs six straight weeks above it.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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Puerto Rico’s health department is investigating deaths among older residents as flu cases climb for a third straight week, but has not yet linked the deaths to influenza.

At a press conference on Tuesday 24 November 2026, the department reported no flu-associated deaths in the latest week. The deaths under investigation are a separate group, drawn from the past month.

Ramos Otero, the island’s health secretary, said on 24 November: “22 deaths over the past month are under investigation, all over 65.” He said the cases have not yet been finally attributed to influenza.

The latest count is the third weekly rise in a row, after 3,959 cases in the week reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026. That earlier report put the season’s total at 23,411 cases.

Old San Juan seen across San Juan Bay, file photo.

On 17 November Ramos Otero said the island was still below the epidemic threshold, the level at which an epidemic is declared. He said, however, that cases had risen dramatically from one week to the next.

The department declares an epidemic only after six consecutive weeks above the threshold, and activity is still below that line. Even so, weekly cases are now well above the roughly 2,000 to 3,000 seen in earlier weeks.

The department also reported 12 outbreaks in schools and other educational institutions in its latest count. It said 328,841 flu vaccine doses have been given this season.

The department urges everyone aged six months and older to get the flu vaccine. People who are sick should stay home from work or school.

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COVID-19 is also circulating at a high transmission level, with 2,048 cases in the latest week. The department also counted 58 COVID-19 hospitalisations, according to its 24 November figures.

The department also counted three new cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne fever. It described dengue activity as unusually low.

Speaking about measles, Ramos Otero said vaccination coverage among children not yet old enough for school fell from 95% to 92%. He warned that Puerto Rico “will never be out of danger from any infectious disease”.

He said the department keeps its surveillance and response protocols ready for any suspected measles case. He also noted that a school vaccination law exists.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the deaths under investigation confirmed as flu?

No. The Department of Health says they have not yet been finally attributed to influenza.

Is Puerto Rico in a flu epidemic?

Not officially. Activity is still below the epidemic threshold, which the department applies only after a sustained run above it.

Who should get the flu vaccine?

The department recommends it for everyone aged six months and older. It also asks sick people to stay home.

Sources Puerto Rico Department of Health (Departamento de Salud), press conference of 24 November 2026

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