A social worker and mother from a small Puerto Rican town ended a 20-year wait on the island's home stage, in a pageant still trying to repair its reputation.

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PUERTO RICO · CULTURE

Puerto Rico woke on Wednesday 25 November 2026 with its sixth Miss Universe crown, the title of the world’s best-known beauty pageant. Jennifer Barreto, a 27-year-old social worker from the town of San Sebastián, won the 75th pageant on Tuesday night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

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She is married and a mother, and she is the first mother to win since the pageant lifted its ban on mothers and married women in 2023. For US readers, the winner comes from a US territory and works for the US defence department.

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Key Facts Who Jennifer Barreto, 27, a social worker from San Sebastián, Puerto Rico.

What She won Miss Universe 2026, the 75th pageant, among 116 contestants.

Where and when Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Why it matters Puerto Rico’s first crown since 2006, and the first win by a mother.

As of Wednesday 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A social worker and mother from a small Puerto Rican town ended a 20-year wait on the island’s home stage, in a pageant still trying to repair its reputation.

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Barreto won the national title, Miss Universe Puerto Rico, in June 2026 at the arts centre in Caguas. That crown made her the host country’s delegate, and the island staged the world final for the fourth time, after 1972, 2001 and 2002.

Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic finished first runner-up, and Clara Vegas of Venezuela second. Bea Millan-Windorski of the Philippines and Georgia Waddington of New Zealand completed the top five.

Fátima Bosch of Mexico, the reigning Miss Universe, placed the crown on her. Denise Quiñones, Puerto Rico’s 2001 winner, performed at the gala with the salsa singer La India.

The win ends two decades of waiting since Zuleyka Rivera, the 2006 winner, took the fifth Puerto Rican crown. Its earlier winners were Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Quiñones and Rivera.

Barreto’s victory also tests a rule change. Until 2023 the pageant barred women who were married or had children, so a woman in her position could not have entered.

In the interview round Barreto was asked which human value the world must never lose as artificial intelligence grows. She said the technology is here to stay and should be used responsibly, and that people must stay true to themselves.

Outside pageants she works as a prevention specialist for the US defence department. Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents are US citizens.

The pageant crowned her after a rough year. Omar Harfouch, a judge of the 2025 contest, resigned days before that final and said the results were pre-scripted, a claim the Miss Universe Organization, the company that runs the pageant, denies.

This year some African delegations, Zambia’s among them, were hit by US visa difficulties. Delegates from six Southeast Asian countries were also absent amid a licensing dispute over the pageant’s franchises.

In the United States the pageant reaches Spanish-speaking viewers on Telemundo, a national broadcaster. Its 2025 final drew over 2.6 million viewers, against 2.1 million for the 2024 final, though Nielsen, the audience-measurement firm, changed its method in 2025, so the two are not strictly comparable.

That audience is the one a Puerto Rican winner speaks to most directly, because the island’s diaspora on the US mainland is large. How much a mother’s win changes the pageant’s appeal there is not yet measurable.

More: Puerto Rico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Jennifer Barreto?

She is a social worker and mother from San Sebastián who won the Puerto Rico national title in June. She then took the world crown at home in San Juan.

Why Is Her Win Called a First?

Before the 2023 rule change, mothers and women who had ever been married could not compete. She is the first from either group to take the crown since.

What Does the Win Mean for Puerto Rico?

It ends a long wait for a crown and puts the island’s pageant tradition back in the spotlight. The final took place in its own capital, which added to the celebration.

Sources: Miss Universe Organization, final of the 75th Miss Universe, 24 November 2026; NBCUniversal and Telemundo, audience release for the 2025 Miss Universe final, 25 November 2025; Nielsen audience figures cited by the broadcaster.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error