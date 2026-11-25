Income and spending in the 2024 campaigns more than doubled from 2020. The audit shows how much of it was recorded wrongly or not at all.

File photo. The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the island's House of Representatives, undated. Photo: xiquinhosilva, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s campaign-finance watchdog has logged 5,738 infractions, meaning rule violations found by auditors, among the campaign committees that took part in the 2024 elections. Walter Vélez Martínez, the electoral comptroller who runs the office that checks how parties and candidates raise and spend money, gave the tally on 24 November 2026.

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The infractions are not fines yet, and more than half concern missing or incorrect information. The audit also found about US$8 million in income and spending that committees never reported.

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Key Facts Who. Walter Vélez Martínez, Puerto Rico’s electoral comptroller and chief auditor of campaign money.

What. 5,738 infractions found among about 1,026 committees active in the 2024 elections.

Money. About US$8 million in income and spending went unreported; audited spending reached US$80.1 million.

Next. The law requires every audit to be published before 4 May 2027.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Income and spending in the 2024 campaigns more than doubled from 2020. The audit shows how much of it was recorded wrongly or not at all.

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Campaign committees are the registered groups through which parties and candidates take in and spend money. The audit follows Law 222 of 2011, the island’s campaign-finance law, and Vélez said every finding must be published before 4 May 2027.

“The law obliges us to publish all of the findings before 4 May,” Vélez said. Technology platforms have helped the office carry out the oversight “at a good pace”, he said, even though income and spending roughly doubled from 2020.

The workload is far bigger than in the last cycle. In 2020 the office audited 948 committees that reported US$34.7 million in income and US$36.0 million in spending, while the 2024 totals are US$73.6 million and US$80.1 million.

Of the 5,738 infractions, 1,990 are for leaving out information and 1,317 are for unreported income or spending. The office counted US$4.1 million in unreported income and US$3.9 million in unreported spending, and a further US$3.0 million came from donors who were never identified.

For US readers, the audit is a rare detailed look at campaign money in a US territory, where income and spending in 2024 ran at roughly double the 2020 level. The full picture of who paid for the 2024 campaigns arrives only when the last audits are published.

File photo: Old San Juan seen across the bay. Photo: Ligocsicnarf89 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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The office has already sent notices to the committees. They can ask for time to answer or to submit evidence and avoid a fine.

So far the office has put the fines from 2024 campaign audits at about US$815,000. Separately, the office has asked the island’s budget office for US$153,000 to upgrade its technology.

Audits are already public for mayoral races in 37 municipalities, two districts of the island’s Senate and 24 districts of its House of Representatives. The rest must follow before the May 2027 deadline.

These infractions are findings, not fines or criminal charges, and committees can still answer them. Until the final reports are public, the totals can still change.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an infraction in this audit?

It is a finding that a committee’s records broke campaign-finance rules, such as leaving out information. It is not yet a fine.

Why does this matter outside Puerto Rico?

Puerto Rico is a US territory whose residents are US citizens. The audit shows how the island’s parties and candidates handle campaign money.

Sources Office of the Electoral Comptroller of Puerto Rico, statements and audit findings, 24 November 2026 · Law 222 of 2011 (Puerto Rico campaign-finance law)

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