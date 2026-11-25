An opposition senator with a well-known surname will challenge the governing party in a border state, in one of the first tests of Morena’s dominance in 2027.

The Senate tower in Mexico City, photographed in January 2012. The photo does not show the 3 November 2026 vote. Photo: JavierDo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Mexico

Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, a senator for the opposition Movimiento Ciudadano (MC, “Citizens’ Movement”) party, won indefinite leave from Mexico’s Senate on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to run for governor of Sonora. He is the son of Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, the 1994 presidential candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who was assassinated that year.

Sonora, a north-western state beside Arizona, votes for governor on Sunday 6 June 2027. Morena, the governing left-wing party of President Claudia Sheinbaum, holds it and has named Lorenia Valles Sampedro, a senator on leave, as its coordinator there.

Key Facts Who. Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas won leave from Mexico’s Senate to run for Sonora governor.

When. Leave starts Thursday 26 November 2026; Sonora votes Sunday 6 June 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: Valles 60.5%, Colosio 26.1% for Sonora governor (25 November, 6:40 a.m. ET; US$48,341 traded).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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An opposition senator with a well-known surname will challenge the governing party in a border state, in one of the first tests of Morena’s dominance in 2027.

In his letter to the Senate, Colosio asked for leave without pay or benefits, and the full chamber granted it, effective Thursday 26 November. Higinio Martínez Miranda, president of the Senate’s governing board, told him in the session: “May you have luck on your path.

We hope to see you back soon.” On Monday 23 November he announced that he had accepted the invitation of Movimiento Ciudadano to seek the governorship of Sonora.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He said MC will run without alliances in Sonora. Colosio was born in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora, and is a former mayor of Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León.

He calls Sonora his native state.

The Palacio de Gobierno, seat of the Sonora state government, in Hermosillo (file photo, 2023). Photo: WendyAvilesR, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

At the Senate on 24 November he said the race “will be, without doubt, a tough contest, but I trust it will be an honourable one, with proposals and without the lows we are tired of seeing in our elections.” He rejected the idea of a three-way race: “we deny that we are obliged to that narrative they want to impose on us,” the idea that the election must be only between Morena and the usual parties.

Morena governs Sonora through Governor Alfonso Durazo. Morena and its ally PVEM, the Mexican Ecologist Green Party, named Valles, now on leave from the Senate, their Sonora coordinator on 28 September 2026 after an internal poll.

Morena reported 7.75 points for Valles and 2.25 for Célida López, a rival contender, more than three times as many. The vote is about 28 weeks away and is one of the first 2027 tests of whether Morena’s dominance holds, as described in the guide to Mexico’s key political players.

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The date when the party confirms his nomination is not known. Colosio registers his intention on Thursday 26 November with MC’s national commission on conventions and internal processes, the party body that handles nominations.

In February 2024 he took leave as Monterrey’s mayor in the same way, to run for the Senate.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto prediction exchange, priced Lorenia Valles at 60.5% and Colosio at 26.1% to win the Sonora governorship at 6:40 a.m. ET on 25 November (market page). A total of US$48,341 has been traded on the Sonora governor market, which makes it a thin market.

These prices are bets, not polls, and nothing here is betting advice. They show what traders paid, and with so little money traded a few orders can move them.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Colosio leaving the Senate for good?

No. He asked for indefinite leave without pay, and the Senate president said he hopes to see him back soon.

Why does a Sonora race matter outside Mexico?

Sonora borders Arizona, so its next governor will deal with a US neighbour state. The vote is also an early test of Morena’s strength before the 2027 elections.

Will Movimiento Ciudadano ally with other parties?

In Sonora, Colosio said the party will go alone. Whether that holds will show when the nomination is confirmed.

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Sources Senate communications office, Senate session of 24 November 2026; statements by Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, 23 and 24 November 2026; Movimiento Ciudadano; Morena announcement of 28 September 2026; electoral calendar of Mexico’s national electoral institute (INE); Polymarket market page, 25 November 2026, 6:40 a.m. ET.

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