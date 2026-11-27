PERU · MARKETS

Peru’s sol closed at its weakest level against the US dollar since 5 May this week. The dollar ended Tuesday 24 November at S/3.4824, then eased to S/3.4661 on Friday 27 November, according to RT, a market data provider.

For US readers, the sol is the currency of a leading copper exporter, so its moves reach the earnings of US-listed miners with mines in Peru and the cost of dollar purchases there. The dollar briefly reached S/3.5067 on Wednesday 25 November, above the S/3.50 mark, before closing lower.

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Key Facts What The sol closed at its weakest versus the dollar since 5 May on 24 November.

Level S/3.4824 per dollar on 24 November, then S/3.4661 on 27 November.

Next The central bank’s rate decision is due on 10 December.

As of 27 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The sol is weaker than two weeks ago but still inside its 2026 trading range.

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The slide was quick. The dollar closed at S/3.4031 on 13 November, its lowest close of the month, and gained 2.3% in seven sessions to S/3.4824 on 24 November, RT data show.

On Wednesday 25 November the dollar reached S/3.5067 during the session in RT’s quotes, above the S/3.50 mark. It closed at S/3.4729 that day, at S/3.4722 on 26 November and at S/3.4661 on 27 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP), the central bank, publishes its own closing quotes, which differ slightly from this global reference. Its closing quotes track the global reference closely, as the 13 November close of S/3.4050 against S/3.4031 shows.

Over a longer stretch the move is modest. The dollar closed at S/3.3631 on 31 December 2025, so it is up 3.1% so far in 2026.

File photo: central Lima seen from above Miraflores. Photo: Alex Proimos, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The 2026 range of RT closes runs from S/3.3435 on 26 August, the strongest sol of the year, to S/3.5240 on 29 April. The dollar last closed above S/3.50 on 4 May, at S/3.5060, and at S/3.4661 it now sits in the upper half of the band.

A weaker sol makes imports and dollar debts dearer for Peruvian households and firms. Against the August low of S/3.3435, today’s S/3.4661 means a dollar costs 3.7% more in soles.

The effect is mixed. Exporters earn more soles for each dollar of sales, while households and firms that buy imported goods priced in dollars pay more.

Two dates matter next. Peru’s statistics office, INEI, is due to publish November inflation in early December, and the BCRP board is set to decide its monetary policy on 10 December.

On 12 November the BCRP raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, its first change in 14 months. The central bank sets that rate, and it can also sell dollars in the market to slow a rise in the exchange rate.

What is not known is how far the dollar will go from here. We found no BCRP statement on this week’s move, and we could not confirm whether it sold dollars.

More: Peru news, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How Weak Is the Peruvian Sol Now?

The dollar closed at S/3.4661 in RT data on 27 November, inside its 2026 range. The sol is weaker than in mid-November but stronger than at its April low.

Why Does the BCRP Matter for the Exchange Rate?

It sets the policy rate and can sell dollars to slow a rise in the exchange rate. Its next decision is due on 10 December.