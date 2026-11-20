The arrest is the second big capture of a Trujillo gang leader in under four months, and it ties Peru’s security push to Ecuador and Washington.

File photo. National Police of Ecuador patrol cars and officers during an event in Guayaquil, 2023. Photo: Presidencia de la República del Ecuador, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: Peru

Peru is trying to bring back Jolín Bazán Valderrama, a gang leader known as “Jolín”, within days after Ecuadorian police arrested him in Tonsupa, on Ecuador’s Pacific coast, on Thursday 19 November 2026. Prime Minister Luis Galarreta said on Friday that Peru is working on an “express expulsion”, because a formal extradition would take longer.

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Bazán, who leads a criminal organisation called La Nueva Jauría, already carries a life sentence in Peru over the 2022 kidnapping of a businessman. Peru’s government says the US agency Homeland Security Investigations helped locate him.

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Key Facts Who. Jolín Bazán Valderrama, leader of La Nueva Jauría, sentenced to life in Peru.

What. Arrested in Tonsupa, Esmeraldas province, Ecuador, on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Return. Peru seeks an expulsion rather than an extradition, with arrival expected within days.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

The arrest is the second big capture of a Trujillo gang leader in under four months, and it ties Peru’s security push to Ecuador and Washington.

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Interior Minister César Astudillo announced the arrest on Thursday night. He said Peru’s national police, the Interior Ministry’s intelligence directorate, Ecuador’s police and the US Homeland Security Investigations agency worked together.

Peru’s Interior Ministry says Bazán kept directing criminal activity in Peru from abroad. Officers seized ten mobile phones, two laptops and documents, and a second person was detained.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Bazán was sentenced to life in prison over the 2022 kidnapping of Manuel Rodríguez Cruzado, a businessman from Trujillo, in northern Peru. Peru’s police link La Nueva Jauría to extortion in La Libertad, and describe Bazán as a former member of the gang Los Pulpos.

A red notice, an Interpol alert for his arrest, was requested in September 2026. Peru’s Interior Ministry also placed him in its rewards programme, offering S/300,000 (about US$87,000 at 3.45 soles per dollar) for information on his whereabouts.

Galarreta said on Friday that the two governments are cooperating on the paperwork, and that Bazán could be in Peru within days. He said the capture came after months of work with Ecuadorian and US support.

Astudillo said he spoke with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Interior Minister John Reimberg, who offered facilities for a quick expulsion. Ecuadorian authorities will decide the security arrangements for taking him to Aguas Verdes, the border crossing, where Peruvian police will receive him and move him to Lima.

Extraditions take longer, which is why Peru opened talks with Ecuador’s foreign and interior ministries on an express expulsion. Ecuador has not confirmed a date.

Galarreta said Peru is “on the right track” against crime and that the government meant what it said when it promised to restore order. He pointed to two important captures in fewer than four months, the other being Jhonsson Smit Cruz Torres, known as “Jhonsson Pulpo”, leader of the Trujillo gang Los Pulpos.

Boats in the harbour of Esmeraldas, the Ecuadorian province where the arrest took place. (File photo) photo, 2010; Photo: David C. S., CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

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The prime minister also acknowledged that violence continues. He said the government regrets it and argued that it will ease over time.

For US readers, a notable detail is the role of Homeland Security Investigations, the US agency that investigates transnational crime. It shows Washington working with Lima and Quito against a Peruvian gang leader who operated from abroad.

The next visible step is Bazán’s handover at Aguas Verdes, which Peru’s government expects within days. If the expulsion is delayed, the formal extradition route remains open.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between expulsion and extradition?

Extradition follows a formal legal procedure between two states and takes longer. Expulsion is an administrative decision by the host country to send a foreigner home, which is usually faster.

Who is La Nueva Jauría?

It is a criminal organisation from the Trujillo area that Peruvian police say split from Los Pulpos. Its leader is Bazán.

When will Bazán arrive in Peru?

Peru’s prime minister said he could arrive within days, but Ecuador has not confirmed a date. Peru is pursuing an expulsion rather than an extradition.

Sources: Ministry of the Interior of Peru (gob.pe/mininter), announcement of 19 November 2026; Presidency of the Council of Ministers (gob.pe/pcm), statements of 20 November 2026; exchange rate: RT, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error