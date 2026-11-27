Five years after Nicaragua dropped Taiwan for Beijing, China lists what it has built. Washington, meanwhile, prepares a tariff step on Nicaraguan goods.

File photo, undated. The old cathedral and the National Palace on the Plaza de la Revolución in Managua, Nicaragua. Photo: Martin Thurnherr, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Nicaragua: China Ties

China’s ambassador to Nicaragua, Qu Yuhui, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that trade between the two countries passed US$1.4 billion in 2025, up almost 13% on 2024. He spoke ahead of the fifth anniversary, on 10 December 2026, of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Managua.

The figure is his own, and we could not confirm it independently. On 1 January 2027, five weeks after the speech, the United States raises its tariff on Nicaraguan goods outside the US free trade pact from 0% to 10%.

Key Facts Who. Qu Yuhui, China’s ambassador to Nicaragua, spoke on Thursday 26 November 2026.

What. Ambassador says 2025 trade passed US$1.4 billion; we could not confirm it independently.

When. The US tariff on Nicaraguan goods rises from 0% to 10% on 1 January 2027.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:30 GMT

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Five years after Nicaragua dropped Taiwan for Beijing, China lists what it has built. Washington, meanwhile, prepares a tariff step on Nicaraguan goods.

Nicaragua restored ties with Beijing on 10 December 2021, after cutting ties with Taiwan. The ambassador called that a strategic decision for both countries.

The China-Nicaragua free trade agreement entered into force on 1 January 2024. MIFIC, Nicaragua’s trade ministry, has a page on the agreement.

Qu described China as Nicaragua’s second-largest trading partner and said it still sells Nicaragua more than it buys. He named Nicaraguan coffee, meat, tobacco leaf and cigars as products that are welcome in China, without giving values.

The ambassador said a Chinese company is building an international airport, and that 40% of the works are finished. He also said three solar plants totalling 200 megawatts, about 6% of national electricity demand, are coming, with one delivered and two due in April 2027.

He cited the first phase of Nuevas Victorias, a social housing project, with 920 homes. A Chinese firm is building the second phase, he said.

Passengers load buses at a bus station in Managua, Nicaragua. File photo. photo. Passengers load a bus at a station in Managua. Photo: Ridiculopathy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Qu said China “nunca imponemos condiciones adicionales para nuestra cooperación” (our translation: we never impose additional conditions on our cooperation). That claim is the ambassador’s own, and Washington reads Nicaragua’s record differently.

On 10 December 2025 the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), which runs American trade policy, announced an additional tariff on Nicaraguan goods after finding on 20 October 2025 that Nicaragua’s labour-rights, human-rights and rule-of-law practices are “unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce”. The investigation behind the action opened on 10 December 2024.

The tariff applies to goods that do not originate under CAFTA-DR, the US free trade agreement with Central America and the Dominican Republic. It stands at 0% in 2026, rises to 10% on 1 January 2027 and to 15% on 1 January 2028.

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USTR said it stacks on other duties, including the 18% reciprocal tariff, a broad US import duty, in force in December 2025. It added that the rates may change if Nicaragua shows a lack of progress.

The two stories meet in one trade ledger: China sells Nicaragua more than it buys, by the ambassador’s own account, while the US is about to make Nicaraguan exports dearer. The ambassador gave no split of his total, and we could not confirm the 13% growth.

Earlier Rio Times reports cover how Nicaragua turned to China amid the US showdown and how it launched its free trade era with China. The next dated steps are the anniversary on 10 December 2026 and the tariff rise on 1 January 2027, and more is on the Nicaragua news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the trade figure be trusted?

It is the ambassador’s own claim, and we could not confirm the total independently. He gave no split between what China sells and what it buys.

Does the US tariff apply to all Nicaraguan exports?

It covers goods that do not originate under the CAFTA-DR trade pact. Washington says the rates could change depending on Nicaragua’s progress.

Why does the anniversary matter?

It marks five years since Nicaragua switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing. The ambassador spoke ahead of that date.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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