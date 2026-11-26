A January rollover would keep supply from the group’s core members flat into 2027. Iraq’s limit of about 4.4 million barrels a day would stay in place.

Brief: Oil and OPEC+

OPEC+, an alliance of oil exporters (members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, plus allies) led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is weighing a one-month extension of its current output limits (quotas) into January, two delegates who asked not to be named said on Thursday 26 November 2026. The group’s core members meet on Sunday 29 November 2026, and OPEC has announced nothing.

One delegate said any rollover would come from uncertainty over the war with Iran, not from the review of members’ capacity, an outside audit of how much oil each can sustainably pump. No named source has confirmed it, so the claim rests on those two anonymous accounts.

Key Facts Who. OPEC+, an alliance of oil exporters led by Saudi Arabia and Russia; its core members meet 29 November.

What. Two delegates say a one-month rollover of current output limits for January is under discussion.

When. Sunday 29 November 2026, the next meeting OPEC announced on 1 November.

Open. OPEC has made no announcement; only two anonymous delegates back the rollover claim.

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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A January rollover would keep supply from the group’s core members flat into 2027. Iraq’s limit of about 4.4 million barrels a day would stay in place.

The seven core members, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, met virtually on Sunday 1 November 2026. OPEC said they “decided to maintain September 2026 required production for December 2026”.

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The same group met on Sunday 4 October 2026 and held its November targets, including 10.5 million barrels a day for Saudi Arabia and 9.9 million for Russia, in OPEC’s published table. OPEC’s 1 November release says the group will keep meeting monthly and that “the next meeting will be held on 29 November 2026”.

The United Arab Emirates, once a major OPEC producer, announced on Tuesday 28 April 2026 that it would leave OPEC and OPEC+ from 1 May. Its energy minister, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, called it a policy decision taken after a careful look at the country’s future production policy.

On 30 November 2025 the group agreed a mechanism to assess each member’s maximum sustainable capacity, meaning the most oil a country can keep producing over time. The results are meant to set the baselines for 2027 quotas.

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File photo, 2004. A tanker loads at the Al Basrah Oil Terminal off Iraq. photo, 2004: tanker at Iraq's Al Basrah Oil Terminal. Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer's Mate 1st Class David C. Lloyd, public domain.

Iraq’s Oil Ministry said on Thursday 25 June 2026 that it wants baselines that reflect sustainable capacity, set through OPEC’s “technical and consensus-based mechanisms”. It also denied that Baghdad is considering leaving the group, saying claims of an exit do not reflect the government’s position.

Iraq’s fight over a higher baseline (the output level a quota is measured from) would wait for the capacity review. For US readers, a rollover would mean no extra barrels from the core members at the start of 2027.

OPEC has not published the results of the capacity review. It has also not said what Sunday’s agenda holds beyond its 1 November line.

The meeting on Sunday 29 November is the next fixed date, according to OPEC’s 1 November release. Because the group meets monthly, a one-month rollover would be tested again at the following meeting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has OPEC+ decided to extend its quotas into January?

No. OPEC has announced nothing, and the extension is only under discussion, according to two delegates who asked not to be named.

Why does the capacity review matter?

It is meant to set each member’s baseline for 2027 quotas. Iraq has said it wants a baseline that reflects its sustainable capacity.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

Sources OPEC press releases of 4 October and 1 November 2026 and of 30 November 2025; UAE energy ministry statement of 28 April 2026; Iraqi Oil Ministry statement of 25 June 2026; two OPEC+ delegates, 26 November 2026. OPEC, 1 November 2026 · OPEC, 4 October 2026 · OPEC, 30 November 2025

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