Monoprix is a Tunisian retail chain listed on the Tunis Stock Exchange. This profile covers its owners, its management, its results and a call for a new independent director. Full name Société Nouvelle Maison de la Ville de Tunis (SNMVT-Monoprix), a public limited company (société anonyme) that trades as Monoprix, incorporated in Tunisia in 1933 (8 August according to the exchange page, 16 August according to its 2026 interim statements) Exchange and ticker Tunis Stock Exchange (Bourse de Tunis), Main Market, ticker MNP, international securities identification number (ISIN) TN0001000108; listed since 1 April 1995 Headquarters 1 Rue Larbi Zarrouk, Mégrine, Tunisia Sector Retail of all kinds of goods through multi-department stores (the exchange classes it under distribution) Website monoprix.tn Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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