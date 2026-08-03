Milei-Lula Feud: Milei Calls Brazil’s Lula ‘Thief’ Again

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Argentina · Brazil, 3 August 2026

Key Facts —The escalation. In an LN+ interview, President Javier Milei again called Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ‘a thief’ and ‘corrupt’. —The defence. Milei argued it is ‘far milder to call a thief a thief than the act of stealing itself’. —The trigger. The row began when Milei backed Flávio Bolsonaro’s candidacy in São Paulo and insulted Lula on Brazilian soil. —Brazil’s move. Brasília recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations and summoned Argentina’s envoy. —Brazil’s words. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira called the remarks ‘extremely serious and unacceptable’. —The context. Lula’s 2018 conviction was later annulled on procedural grounds; his allies say he was cleared. —The timing. The clash sharpened just as Lula formally launched his re-election bid for October’s vote.

The Milei–Lula feud escalated again this weekend, after Argentina’s president used a prime-time television interview to repeat that Brazil’s leader is ‘a thief’ and ‘corrupt’, hardening a rift that has already cost Brasília its ambassador in Buenos Aires.

President Javier Milei doubled down on his attacks on Lula in a television interview. (Photo: internet reproduction)

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What Milei said this time

Speaking to the Argentine channel LN+, President Javier Milei doubled down on his attacks on Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. ‘He is a thief. He is corrupt. He was convicted as a thief and for corruption. He was in prison, so it is also true that he is a convict,’ Milei said.

The Argentine leader went further, defending the tone of his language. ‘It is far milder to call a thief a thief than the act of stealing itself,’ he told the broadcaster.

Milei also rejected the idea that Lula had been cleared, saying the Brazilian was freed ‘over an administrative flaw in the procedure, not because he was innocent’. The remarks extended, rather than softened, the rhetoric that set off the crisis.

The interview left little doubt that Milei intends to keep the confrontation alive, casting his refusal to back down as a matter of principle rather than provocation.

How the rift started

The dispute began in late July, when Milei travelled to São Paulo to back the presidential candidacy of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. On Brazilian soil, he branded Lula a ‘convict’ and a ‘delinquent’.

Milei also attacked a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, Alexandre de Moraes, the reporting judge in the coup case against Jair Bolsonaro, in an incendiary speech aimed at the Brazilian left.

Days earlier, de Moraes had barred Milei from visiting Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest, ruling out visits of a ‘political-electoral’ nature. That block set a combative tone for the trip.

For a foreign head of state to use such language at an opposition campaign event, in another country, moved the clash from ideological sparring into what Brasília regards as interference in its domestic politics.

Brazil’s response

Brazil’s reaction was swift. The Foreign Ministry, known as Itamaraty, recalled its ambassador to Argentina, Julio Bitelli, for consultations, a formal signal of displeasure short of breaking relations.

It also summoned Argentina’s envoy in Brasília, Daniel Raimondi, to register the objection directly, creating a formal record of the complaint. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira called Milei’s comments ‘extremely serious and unacceptable’.

Vieira framed the remarks as an affront to Brazil’s democratic institutions and its people. Recalling an ambassador for consultations keeps the embassy open under a chargé d’affaires while making clear that normal business cannot continue unchanged.

Brasília has signalled its ambassador will return to Buenos Aires, but has not fixed a date, leaving the gesture in place as a standing marker of its displeasure.

Lula’s side of the story

Lula’s allies reject Milei’s characterisation outright. The former president was convicted in the sprawling Operation Car Wash probe and spent 580 days in jail from April 2018, but his conviction was later annulled on procedural grounds.

Brazil’s Supreme Court found that the Curitiba court lacked jurisdiction and that the presiding judge had been biased, rulings his supporters say cleared his name and paved the way for his return to the presidency.

For Lula’s camp, the annulment is decisive: a man cannot be branded a convict, they argue, once the courts have voided the conviction. For Milei, the fact of the original ruling and jail time is enough to justify the label.

The clash sharpened just as Lula formally launched his re-election bid for October’s vote. In his acceptance speech he promised a tougher second term, casting himself as the standard-bearer of the Latin American left against a rising regional right.

Milei’s wider conservative tour

The São Paulo stop was one leg of a broader effort by Milei to knit together a network of like-minded conservative leaders across the region, blending campaign appearances with an investment pitch for Argentina.

His advisers framed the Brazil visit as a trade mission, even as the agenda centred on the Bolsonaro rally and included no meeting with Lula or his ministers.

From Brazil, Milei’s itinerary pointed onward to conservative allies elsewhere in the region, part of a pattern of aligning with the right while sparring with the left that has defined his foreign policy since he took office.

That approach has sharpened his profile abroad but strained ties with neighbours. Nowhere is the tension sharper than with Brazil, Argentina’s largest trading partner and its principal partner in Mercosur.

Mercosur and the cost of a personal feud

Beneath the insults lies deep interdependence. Brazil is Argentina’s largest trading partner, absorbing a large share of its exports, and the two anchor the Mercosur customs union alongside Uruguay and Paraguay.

Milei has criticised the bloc’s protectionist rules and has floated leaving it to pursue a free-trade deal with the United States, adding a layer of uncertainty to a relationship already tested by the personal feud.

Business groups in both countries have urged their governments to keep commerce insulated from the politics. So far, neither side has announced measures touching trade, Mercosur obligations or consular services.

Yet the personal chill is real. Milei and Lula have governed side by side for more than a year and a half without a bilateral meeting, leaving the relationship unusually exposed to public escalation.

What to watch next

The immediate question is whether Milei offers any clarification or presses on. His combative style, and his track record with Lula, suggest little appetite for retreat.

A second is how the episode plays into Brazil’s campaign. The remarks were made at a Bolsonaro event, giving Lula’s camp an opening to frame the opposition as courting foreign interference.

A third is whether Mercosur partners or regional bodies step in quietly to keep the rift from bleeding into the bloc’s already difficult trade agenda.

For now, the damage is diplomatic and rhetorical rather than commercial. Whether it stays that way depends on how long the two leaders let the insults stand before either eases the tone.

A feud years in the making

The clash did not come from nowhere. Milei and Lula have sparred since the Argentine took office in December 2023, trading barbs over ideology, trade and the direction of the region.

Milei, a self-described libertarian, casts Lula as the emblem of a Latin American left he blames for stagnation. Lula, a veteran of the Brazilian left, sees Milei as a reckless outlier.

The two have never held a bilateral meeting despite leading South America’s two largest economies, an absence that is itself unusual among neighbouring heads of state.

That vacuum at the top has left the relationship without the personal ballast that often absorbs political friction between governments.

Domestic politics feed the fire on both sides. Milei plays to a base that relishes his combativeness, while Lula rallies supporters by casting the Argentine as an ally of Brazil’s hard right.

The result is a rivalry that spills easily into the open, even as officials on both sides try to keep trade and Mercosur insulated from the noise.

What is at stake commercially

For all the heat, the economic ties binding the two countries are hard to unpick. Brazil is Argentina’s top trading partner, and cross-border supply chains in autos, energy and agriculture run deep.

A rupture in commerce would hurt industries and workers on both sides, which is why business groups keep urging restraint even as the presidents trade insults.

So far the damage is contained to diplomacy. No tariffs, quotas or Mercosur measures have followed, and consular services continue as normal.

The risk is less a sudden break than a slow erosion of trust that makes cooperation harder precisely when the bloc needs it, on trade deals, border logistics and regional strategy.

Investors, too, are watching the tone. Argentine and Brazilian assets are sensitive to political risk, and a drawn-out feud between the region’s two largest economies adds a premium that markets would rather avoid.

For expatriates and firms operating across the border, the practical message is continuity: trade rules, visas and payments remain unchanged, even as the diplomatic temperature runs hot.

Key Facts — The Dispute In Brief —Latest. Milei again called Lula ‘a thief’ and ‘corrupt’ in an LN+ interview —Origin. Milei’s São Paulo speech backing Flávio Bolsonaro’s candidacy —Brazil’s move. Ambassador recalled for consultations; Argentine envoy summoned —Brazil’s words. FM Mauro Vieira called the remarks ‘extremely serious and unacceptable’ —Argentina’s stance. Milei says the label is fair given Lula’s past conviction —Backdrop. Lula’s conviction was annulled on procedural grounds; he has launched his re-election bid — Quotes and diplomatic steps reflect public statements and reporting as of 3 August 2026.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Milei say about Lula? In an LN+ interview he again called Lula ‘a thief’ and ‘corrupt’, and said it was accurate to describe him as a convict.

Why did Brazil recall its ambassador? Brasília acted after Milei insulted Lula on Brazilian soil during a São Paulo event backing Flávio Bolsonaro, calling the remarks unacceptable interference.

Was Lula actually convicted? Yes, in the Operation Car Wash case, and he served 580 days, but his conviction was later annulled on procedural grounds, which his allies say cleared him.

Has the row affected trade or Mercosur? Not so far. Neither government has announced measures touching trade, Mercosur or consular services.

How does this connect to Brazil’s election? Milei’s remarks came at an event for Lula’s rival, feeding into an intensifying campaign ahead of October’s vote.

Related reading

Sources: LN+; President Javier Milei; Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

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