Argentina Monotributo Tax Brackets Rise 16.8% by Aug 5

Argentina · Money

Key Facts The update. Monotributo brackets rise 16.8 percent in August, tracking first-half inflation.

Monotributo brackets rise 16.8 percent in August, tracking first-half inflation. The deadline. Registered taxpayers must recategorise by this Wednesday, August 5.

Registered taxpayers must recategorise by this Wednesday, August 5. The top ceiling. The annual billing cap rises to about 126.6 million pesos (~US$85,000).

The annual billing cap rises to about 126.6 million pesos (~US$85,000). The entry band. Category A’s ceiling rises to about 12 million pesos (~US$8,060) a year.

Category A’s ceiling rises to about 12 million pesos (~US$8,060) a year. Who cares. Foreign freelancers billing local clients through Monotributo should check their band.

Argentina’s Monotributo brackets rise 16.8 percent in August, tracking first-half inflation, with a recategorisation deadline of August 5 and the top annual billing cap reaching about 126.6 million pesos (~US$85,000).

If you are a foreigner registered as a monotributista in Argentina, billing local clients under the simplified small-taxpayer regime, the mid-year update is here. The brackets rise 16.8 percent in August, and you have until this Wednesday, August 5 to recategorise.

Argentina’s Monotributo brackets rise 16.8 percent for August, in line with first-half inflation. (Photo: Internet Reproduction)

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What is changing

The Monotributo is Argentina’s simplified regime for small taxpayers, bundling tax and social contributions into a single monthly payment. The law updates its brackets twice a year, in January and July, using the preceding half-year’s inflation.

With first-half 2026 inflation at 16.8 percent, every band — from billing ceilings to income limits and monthly payments — rises by that amount for August. This mechanism is designed to stop inflation from silently pushing small taxpayers into higher tax brackets or out of the regime entirely, a problem that plagued Argentina for years before the automatic adjustment was introduced.

For a foreign reader, it helps to think of the Monotributo as a ladder. Each rung, or category, has a maximum annual billing limit and a fixed monthly fee that covers income tax, VAT, and pension contributions all at once. When the ladder shifts upward, the rungs move with it, so your place on the ladder should reflect your real earning power, not just the erosion of the currency.

The new numbers

The top annual billing ceiling climbs to about 126.6 million pesos (~US$85,000), from roughly 108 million (~US$72,500). Category A, the entry band, sees its ceiling rise to about 12 million pesos (~US$8,060) a year.

Monthly payments step up across every category in line with the 16.8 percent adjustment. The new amounts apply from the August due date and hold until the next update in January 2027.

These figures matter because crossing a ceiling without recategorising can trigger an automatic exclusion from the simplified system. Once excluded, a taxpayer falls into the general regime, which requires separate filings for income tax and VAT, a far heavier administrative burden for a solo freelancer or a small shop.

The deadline to recategorise

Taxpayers have from July 15 to August 5 to review their billing over the past twelve months, July 2025 to June 2026, and confirm or change their category. Those who have outgrown their band must move up; those who have billed less can move down.

Missing the window, or staying in the wrong category, risks penalties or exclusion from the regime. The recategorisation is done through ARCA’s online portal (formerly AFIP).

The process itself is straightforward: you log in with your tax ID, check your declared invoices for the twelve-month window, and the system suggests where you belong. Still, the portal’s interface can feel opaque if you are not fluent in Spanish or unfamiliar with Argentine tax terminology, which is why many foreigners lean on a local accountant even for this seemingly simple step.

Why it matters for foreigners

Many foreign freelancers and independent workers in Argentina bill local clients through Monotributo because it is simple and cheap. If your invoicing has grown, the higher ceilings may keep you inside the regime rather than pushing you into the general tax system.

Check where your last twelve months of billing lands against the new bands before August 5. Confirm the exact figures on the tax authority’s site, as amounts round differently by category.

There is also a less obvious benefit: staying inside the Monotributo means your monthly payment remains predictable. In the general regime, tax obligations can swing sharply with each billing cycle, which makes budgeting harder for someone earning in pesos while perhaps maintaining obligations in another currency.

The bigger picture

The update follows June inflation of 1.9 percent, the lowest monthly reading in about ten months. Slower inflation means smaller bracket jumps than in the recent past, but the twice-yearly adjustment still matters for anyone near a threshold.

None of this is tax advice. A local accountant can confirm your category and handle the recategorisation if you are unsure.

Looking ahead, the key question is whether the disinflation trend holds through the second half of the year. If it does, the January 2027 update could be even smaller, giving monotributistas a longer stretch of stability. On the other hand, any renewed price pressure would feed directly into the next bracket adjustment, so watching the monthly inflation prints remains a practical habit for anyone whose tax status depends on them.

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