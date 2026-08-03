Brazil’s Financial Morning Call for Monday, August 3, 2026

Key Facts Copom meeting odds are in flux as traders weigh a cautious cutting cycle against sticky inflation driven by global energy prices, with end-2026 Selic forecasts split between 11.75% and 13%.

as traders weigh a cautious cutting cycle against sticky inflation driven by global energy prices, with end-2026 Selic forecasts split between 11.75% and 13%. Fitch now sees the Selic ending 2026 at 13% a full point above its previous estimate, warning that inflation could breach the official tolerance band, a hawkish signal that will colour today’s local rate trading.

a full point above its previous estimate, warning that inflation could breach the official tolerance band, a hawkish signal that will colour today’s local rate trading. July industrial production is the data point of the day with the consensus expecting a 0.3% monthly rebound and a 0.8% annual contraction, a mixed picture that will test the thesis of a soft landing.

with the consensus expecting a 0.3% monthly rebound and a 0.8% annual contraction, a mixed picture that will test the thesis of a soft landing. Homebuilder MRV is the standout corporate story as The Rio Times details its strategic pivot to land sales and policy shifts to reverse a 2024 slump, putting the rate-sensitive real-estate complex under the spotlight.

as The Rio Times details its strategic pivot to land sales and policy shifts to reverse a 2024 slump, putting the rate-sensitive real-estate complex under the spotlight. The real opens the week near the 5.08 mark against the dollar with currency markets balancing hawkish global energy risks against Brazil’s still-attractive carry trade from a double-digit Selic rate.

Today’s Focus Brazil’s B3 exchange begins the week caught between two competing forces: the promise of an easing cycle and the sting of energy-driven inflation that could slow it down. The central bank’s Copom committee meets this month, and the market has no clear consensus on the size of the next move, with credible forecasts for the end-2026 Selic rate ranging from a dovish 11.75% to a restrictive 13%. Today’s release of July industrial production gives traders a fresh read on the real economy, with a return to monthly growth expected but an annual contraction likely confirming that demand is cooling from its post-pandemic fervour. The numbers will be scoured for clues on whether the central bank can afford to cut with confidence or must, as the IMF advised this July, maintain flexibility on the pace of easing. In the corporate lane, the homebuilder MRV is the name to watch, with a published strategy shift to land sales and a bet on government housing policy to reverse a weak 2024. The story is a live test of how quickly rate-sensitive domestic cyclicals can find their feet before the Selic falls meaningfully, and it will drag the broader real-estate and construction complex into the conversation at today’s open. What matters today. Whether the industrial production print and Fitch’s unexpectedly hawkish rate call outweigh the optimism baked into domestic cyclical stocks like MRV, setting the tone for the August Copom trade.

Brazil’s financial morning call. (Photo internet reproduction)

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

Today’s Economic Events Brazil — BCB Focus Market Readout: no forecast published Mexico — Business Confidence (Jul): consensus 46.8, previous 46.3 Chile — IMACEC Economic Activity (Jun, YOY): consensus 0.4, previous -0.9 Chile — Economic Activity (Jun, YOY): previous -0.9 Brazil — S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jul): consensus 49.7, previous 50.8 Mexico — S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jul): consensus 51.5, previous 51.3 Colombia — Davivienda Manufacturing PMI (Jul): consensus 53, previous 53.7 Argentina — Tax Revenue (Jul): previous 20017 Germany — Retail Sales (Jun, MOM): consensus -0.5, previous 1.2 Germany — Retail Sales (Jun, YOY): consensus -0.7, previous 2.1

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 177,999 +0.47% S&P 500 (US) 7,490 +0.70% USD/BRL 5.0754 +0.32%

The Ibovespa starts the session trading around 174,070 points, with an intraday range near 172,790 to 174,664 points.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil’s financial markets open the first Monday of August with the August Copom meeting dominating the rate debate and a single piece of hard data—July industrial production—set to test the economy’s pulse. The official inflation target is 3%, but the government’s own forecast for 2026 IPCA consumer inflation has been lifted to 4.5%, the very upper edge of the tolerance band, because of higher energy costs tied to Middle East tensions.

This is the squeeze that defines the pre-market: the central bank wants to cut the Selic, which remains at a restrictive double-digit level, but it cannot ignore price pressures that are feeding straight into transport, food and manufacturing. The IMF, in its July Article IV review, described any cuts so far as consistent with the inflation framework, but explicitly warned Brazil to keep its monetary policy flexible in the face of global energy shocks—a signal traders will treat as a green light for caution.

On the corporate side, a Rio Times report on homebuilder MRV’s pivot to land sales and its bet on a government housing programme injects a pro-cyclical story into an otherwise cautious macro canvas. The name will gauge whether investors are ready to price a recovery in domestic demand before the Selic embarks on a more forceful descent.

Assessment — A cautious open with a hawkish tilt MEDIUM The weight of evidence tips towards a guarded pre-market. The IMF’s Article IV consultation this summer explicitly linked inflation risks to high global oil prices and urged the central bank to keep its options open—a backdrop that Fitch’s 13% Selic call reinforces. A modest rebound in industrial production is unlikely to be strong enough to force a re-rating of growth stocks, but a weak print would harden the view that double-digit rates are here to stay for longer, punishing leveraged consumer plays and homebuilders. The key variable today is the spillover from global energy markets: any fresh spike in oil futures will hit Brazil’s inflation imports immediately, and the real will act as an instant pressure gauge.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 177,999 +0.47% 176,000–178,000 band; a break below 176,000 opens the path to 174,000 USD/BRL 5.08 +0.32% 5.10 support; a push above 5.20 signals energy-driven risk-off

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, starts the session with its recent trading band of roughly 174,000 to 178,000 points as the immediate technical frame. The board shows the benchmark settling at the top of that range, leaving traders watching for a decisive break in either direction—a move above 174,000 would shift attention to the next resistance, while a slip below 170,000 would bring the small-cap index’s recent weakness into sharper focus.

The real, Brazil’s currency, enters the day near 5.08 to the US dollar, comfortably stronger than the 5.20 level that would normally ring alarm bells. Analysts at BBVA note that the exchange rate has been surprisingly resilient, helping to partly buffer imported energy inflation, but the cushion is thin: any fresh spike in global crude oil will test the 5.20 ceiling quickly, and with it the central bank’s willingness to keep cutting rates at a business-as-usual pace.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 178,000.24 +0.00% L 176,783day rangeH 178,557 +33.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 52% advancing 17 ▲ advancing16 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.08 +0.12% EUR / BRL 5.85 -0.23% Selic rate 14.25% · Brent crude 83.48 -7.37% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.71% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.67% ENEV3 Other +0.64% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Consumer Disc. +0.34% AZZA3, LREN3 Financials +0.10% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.28% SUZB3, KLABIN Consumer Staples -0.80% SLCE3, ABEV3 Mining -2.12% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 178,000.24 +0.00% Ibovespa178,000.24 +0.00% Mexico 66,935.53 -0.58% S&P/BMV IPC66,935.53 -0.58% Chile 11,049.81 +0.30% S&P IPSA11,049.81 +0.30% Argentina 3,287,637 -0.11% S&P MERVAL3,287,637 -0.11% Colombia 2,382.69 -0.39% MSCI COLCAP2,382.69 -0.39% Peru 57,378.30 — BVL S&P Perú57,378.30 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783 — USD/BRL 5.08 +0.12% -8.25% 5.07 5.09 5.05 — EUR/BRL 5.85 -0.23% -8.78% 5.86 5.87 5.83 — SELIC 14.25% — — — — — BRENT 83.48 -7.37% +21.41% 90.12 84.65 81.85 36,961 WTI 79.99 -5.53% +20.67% 84.67 81.30 78.43 264,389 IRON ORE 161.91 — +60.67% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 4,113 +1.59% +21.90% 4,049 4,146 4,074 90,172 SILVER 58.41 +1.41% +57.04% 57.59 58.88 56.71 30,523 LITHIUM 69.41 +0.27% +67.29% 69.22 69.47 68.27 155,786 SOY 1,192 +1.73% +23.04% 1,172 1,195 1,175 108,537 CORN 473.00 +7.32% +22.22% 440.75 473.50 458.25 186,563 WHEAT 651.50 +1.92% +26.08% 639.25 653.75 632.00 64,720 COFFEE 321.15 -3.30% +11.30% 332.10 314.80 302.60 17,659 SUGAR 15.01 +2.39% -7.63% 14.66 15.06 14.61 91,314 ORANGE JUICE 159.20 +2.74% -32.05% 154.95 159.35 150.75 1,065 COTTON 81.39 +1.11% +26.07% 80.50 80.85 79.87 15,887 BEEF 227.03 -2.04% -1.68% 231.75 229.55 226.30 24,081 CATTLE 343.00 -1.44% +2.27% 348.02 348.05 341.70 7,325 COCOA 5,903 +9.38% -27.14% 5,397 5,950 5,378 25,987 PETR4 43.05 -0.85% +33.86% 43.42 43.09 42.35 24,383,300 VALE3 74.64 -2.15% +37.76% 76.28 76.48 73.95 23,557,000 SUZB3 43.10 -0.51% -15.11% 43.32 43.69 43.00 4,822,700 KLABIN 18.24 -0.05% +0.39% 18.25 18.44 18.12 4,175,300 SLCE3 13.35 -0.22% -17.25% 13.38 13.56 13.21 2,842,500 ABEV3 15.77 -1.38% +27.07% 15.99 16.12 15.73 34,415,100 ITUB4 43.17 +0.70% +25.96% 42.87 43.47 42.83 17,021,900 BBDC4 18.55 +0.76% +18.45% 18.41 18.69 18.37 18,941,300 BBAS3 21.27 -0.37% +13.62% 21.35 21.58 21.17 8,327,200 B3SA3 15.62 -0.70% +23.19% 15.73 15.73 15.44 30,619,000 WEGE3 48.20 +2.12% +30.02% 47.20 48.63 47.27 6,923,900 PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% +44.52% 60.85 59.55 58.44 7,063,900 RENT3 38.10 +1.30% +10.88% 37.61 38.50 37.70 4,632,900 AZZA3 16.23 -1.16% -53.96% 16.42 16.80 15.86 3,825,900 CSNA3 4.51 -6.82% -39.46% 4.84 4.84 4.36 34,007,100 GGBR4 25.63 +2.60% +57.92% 24.98 25.63 24.51 7,393,800 ENEV3 26.75 +1.67% +98.15% 26.31 26.92 26.20 7,475,100 LREN3 13.85 +1.84% -17.90% 13.60 13.98 13.62 11,148,100 Largest moves today COCOA 5,903 +9.38% BRENT 83.48 -7.37% CORN 473.00 +7.32% CSNA3 4.51 -6.82% WTI 79.99 -5.53% PRIO3 58.50 -3.86% COFFEE 321.15 -3.30% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 +2.74% The session read The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth positive — 17 of 33 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026 Europe Intelligence Brief — Monday, August 3, 2026 Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — industrial production and an MRV strategy shift

Item When Why it matters July Industrial Production (MoM/YoY) 12:00 BRT Consensus of +0.3% MoM and -0.8% YoY; a reality check on the manufacturing slowdown and its implications for Selic cuts IPC-Fipe Weekly Inflation 08:00 BRT Consensus of +0.4%; sets the near-term tone for consumer prices as energy costs pass through to food and transport BCB Focus Market Readout 8:25 am BRT The central bank’s weekly survey of top economists; will show whether median year-end Selic forecasts are drifting higher MRV corporate strategy — The homebuilder is pivoting to land sales and banking on subsidised housing policy; a live read on the rate-sensitive real-estate complex State-owned company deficit theme — A reported R$5.9bn SOE deficit topping full-year 2025 keeps governance and fiscal risk premia in play for Petrobras and Eletrobras

The data calendar is headlined by the national statistics office IBGE’s release of July industrial production at noon Brasília time. The median economist forecast points to a 0.3% monthly rise, clawing back some of the previous period’s contraction, but the year-on-year estimate of minus 0.8% confirms that factories are running at a slower pace than in 2025. This is exactly the kind of cool-but-not-crashing activity reading that lets the Copom cut rates gradually, but any significant downside surprise would shift the debate towards a larger or faster move to support growth.

An hour before the open, the IPC-Fipe weekly inflation gauge for São Paulo will drop at 8:00 BRT with an expected reading of 0.4%. This city-level price check acts as an early-warning system for the official national IPCA and will be screened for any sign that energy pass-through to food and transport is accelerating—a development that would directly threaten the central bank’s room for manoeuvre.

In the corporate radar, the homebuilder MRV commands attention after The Rio Times outlined its plan to lean into land sales and government-subsidised housing to reverse a 2024 slump. The story elevates the entire real-estate and construction segment, making names like Cyrela and Direcional indirect plays on today’s policy expectations. Separately, a report that Brazil’s state-owned companies posted a R$5.9 billion deficit that exceeded the whole of 2025 keeps the theme of fiscal stewardship alive for heavyweights like Petrobras (PETR4) and the partly privatised Eletrobras (ELET3).

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom, Brazil’s monetary policy committee, will meet later in August with markets unable to agree on the size of the next move because inflation is refusing to cooperate. The official target is 3.0%, set by the National Monetary Council, but the government’s own Macro-Fiscal update now projects the IPCA consumer price index hitting 4.5% this year, exactly the ceiling of the tolerance band, driven by higher global energy costs.

The IMF visited the theme in its July Article IV report, noting that inflation would temporarily pick up in 2026 to 5.6% by year-end due to high global oil prices before converging to 3% only by mid-2028. The Fund told Brazilian policymakers to maintain flexibility on the next steps—a polite way of saying the central bank cannot pre-commit to an aggressive cutting cycle while the passthrough from fuel to bus fares, food and factories is still working its way through.

This is where Fitch’s end-2026 Selic forecast of 13% cuts against the grain. BBVA Research and BNP Paribas both see room for the benchmark interest rate to end the year closer to 11.75% or 12%, but Fitch’s warning that inflation will breach the tolerance band into 2027 is a hawkish outlier that traders must now price in. The Focus Market readout at 8:25 am BRT will be the first fresh temperature check on where the median economist sits.

The wider economy is still finding its level. The Ministry of Finance and the IMF both pencil in 2.3–2.4% growth for 2026, a deceleration from the 3.4% surge of 2024, while the World Bank and OECD are more cautious at around 1.6%. Every data point that hints at a softer landing than expected pushes the Copom closer to a standard 25-basis-point cut; anything stronger, and the hawks gain ground.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Homebuilder MRV is the clearest corporate catalyst today. The Rio Times reports the company is placing a strategic wager on land sales and a renewed push into the government’s Minha Casa, Minha Vida affordable housing programme to turn around a difficult 2024. As a deeply rate-sensitive name, MRV embodies the local investor’s internal debate: do you buy the cyclical recovery now, or wait until the Selic is visibly lower?

This story will pull the entire B3 real-estate and construction segment into the spotlight, from peers like Cyrela to building-materials suppliers, making it the proxy trade for today’s evolving rate expectations. The pivot to land sales is also significant because it suggests a strategic release of locked-up value on the balance sheet—something analysts will scrutinise for clues on asset quality across the sector.

State-owned enterprises are another persistent theme after a report that the segment posted a R$5.9 billion consolidated deficit, a figure that topped the whole of 2025 in certain measurements. While that is a backward-looking fiscal datapoint, it keeps governance risk premia alive for Petrobras, the dominant oil producer whose voting shares (PETR3) and preferred shares (PETR4) are among the most heavily traded instruments on B3, and for the electricity giant Eletrobras, where the market treats residual government influence with a distinct discount.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the maths is straightforward. The index held above 177,000 in recent trading, a level that now serves as a psychological floor; a punctual break below that would bring the 168,000 area into view as the next structural support. On the upside, a push through 174,000 on decent volume would signal that the market has absorbed the Fitch hawkishness and is willing to ride the industrial production data higher.

The real, meanwhile, will take its cue from the DXY and global crude prices. The 5.10 handle against the dollar is the line in the sand—a sustained hold below it reinforces the narrative that Brazil’s high carry trade premium, driven by a Selic rate still in double digits, is insulating the currency from the worst of the energy shock. A jump past 5.20, on the other hand, would directly import more inflation and swiftly reduce the odds of a bold Copom cut.

07 What to watch

July industrial production at noon: A softer-than-expected print would validate the slowdown story and strengthen the case for a larger or faster Selic cut, giving rate-sensitive stocks a tailwind

A softer-than-expected print would validate the slowdown story and strengthen the case for a larger or faster Selic cut, giving rate-sensitive stocks a tailwind IPC-Fipe inflation at the open: A weekly reading above 0.4% would be an early signal that energy pass-through is accelerating, hardening the hands of Copom hawks and pressuring the real

A weekly reading above 0.4% would be an early signal that energy pass-through is accelerating, hardening the hands of Copom hawks and pressuring the real MRV and the real-estate complex: Any further detail on the land-sales strategy or Minha Casa, Minha Vida exposure will turn the homebuilder into today’s bellwether for domestic cyclical risk appetite

Any further detail on the land-sales strategy or Minha Casa, Minha Vida exposure will turn the homebuilder into today’s bellwether for domestic cyclical risk appetite Focus Market Readout at 8:25 am BRT: Economists’ median Selic forecast for end-2026 will show whether Fitch’s hawkish 13% call is dragging the professional consensus higher, tightening financial conditions

Background: Grains Wrap: Wheat Leads Losses as SOYB and CORN Dip.

Background: Latin America Oil: Petrobras, YPF Gain as Ecopetrol Slips.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Copom and why does its August meeting matter so much?

The Copom is Banco Central do Brasil’s monetary policy committee. Its August meeting matters because the market is split between a cautious 25-basis-point cut and a bolder move, with credible forecasts for the end-2026 Selic ranging from 11.75% to 13%, making every data point a potential swing factor.

Why is industrial production such a big deal for B3 today?

Industrial production is the first hard activity gauge for July and will show whether Brazilian manufacturing is cooling gently or slowing sharply. A weak print strengthens the argument for faster Selic cuts, boosting rate-sensitive stocks; a strong one does the opposite.

What is the MRV pivot and why should a foreign investor care?

MRV, Brazil’s listed homebuilder, is shifting towards monetising land banks and relying on the Minha Casa, Minha Vida state housing programme to boost volumes. For a foreign investor, it is the purest listed proxy for the local conviction that domestic demand and lower mortgage rates will recover before the Selic falls significantly.

How do global energy prices affect the Brazilian market at the open?

Higher crude oil pushes up transport and food costs, feeding directly into consumer inflation that is already at the ceiling of the official target band. This makes the central bank less willing to cut the Selic aggressively, which in turn supports the real in the short term but hurts domestic-facing equities.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.