Ivory Coast Raises Fuel Prices for the Second Time Since May

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy . We never share your email.

IVORY COAST · ENERGY

Key Facts —Petrol. Unleaded rose from 875 to 905 CFA francs a litre, an increase of 30 francs, or roughly €1.38 at the currency’s fixed euro peg. —Diesel. Gasoil rose from 700 to 725 CFA francs a litre, an increase of 25 francs. —Kerosene took the biggest jump. Lamp kerosene rose from 745 to 780 CFA francs a litre, up 35 francs — the largest rise of the three. —Who signed it. The increases came in a communiqué from the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy published on 31 July and took effect on 1 August. —Not the first this year. Prices already rose in May, when petrol went up 55 francs and diesel 25 francs. —Why it moves. Ivorian pump prices are reset monthly against international product prices, so the pump follows the market with a short lag.

Ivory Coast fuel prices rose again on 1 August 2026, with unleaded petrol moving to 905 CFA francs a litre and diesel to 725. It is the second increase since May under a formula that resets pump prices every month.

One-stop reference Company Intelligence Every listed company in Latin America — financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place. Browse the directory →

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What changed at the pump on 1 August

The Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy published the new schedule on 31 July, and it took effect the following day. Three products moved, and all three moved up.

Unleaded petrol went from 875 to 905 CFA francs a litre. Diesel went from 700 to 725 francs.

Lamp kerosene rose furthest in absolute terms, from 745 to 780 francs a litre. That is an increase of 35 francs, against 30 for petrol and 25 for diesel.

Because the CFA franc is pegged to the euro at a fixed 655.957 francs, those figures translate cleanly. Petrol is now about €1.38 a litre and diesel about €1.11.

Why Ivory Coast fuel prices move every month

Ivory Coast resets pump prices monthly against the international market rather than holding them fixed for long stretches. The mechanism transmits changes in world product prices to Ivorian motorists within weeks.

That has an obvious advantage for the public finances. A government that adjusts monthly does not accumulate the large, hidden bill that builds up when prices are frozen for a year or more.

It also has an obvious cost. Households feel every turn of the international market, and they feel it on a predictable date each month.

This is the second increase since May, when petrol rose 55 francs and diesel 25. The direction of travel over the summer has been consistently upward.

The kerosene rise is the one to watch

Kerosene rarely leads the coverage, but it is the line that reaches furthest down the income ladder. It is widely used for lighting and cooking by households that are not connected to reliable power, particularly in rural areas.

A 35-franc increase on kerosene is therefore not a motoring story. It lands on the household budgets least able to absorb it.

Diesel, meanwhile, sets the cost of moving nearly everything else. It powers freight, buses, generators and much of the country’s agricultural machinery.

A 25-franc rise in diesel works its way into food prices and transport fares over the following weeks. The pump price is the visible number, but it is rarely the whole cost.

What the euro peg does and does not protect against

The CFA franc is fixed to the euro at 655.957 francs, which spares Ivorian consumers the currency swings that have driven fuel costs sharply higher elsewhere in West Africa. Ghana and Nigeria have both seen local-currency weakness amplify every move in the oil price.

That protection is real but partial. Crude and refined products are traded in US dollars, so the euro-dollar rate still feeds into what Abidjan pays before a single litre reaches the pump.

A stable local currency therefore changes the character of the problem rather than removing it. Ivorian prices move because world prices move, not because the currency is sliding.

It also removes a common political excuse. When the exchange rate is fixed by construction, a rise at the pump points directly at the international market and at the government’s own pricing formula.

For households, the practical consequence is predictability rather than relief. The increases arrive on a known schedule, in amounts that track a market anyone can follow.

A regional pattern, not an Ivorian one

Ivory Coast is not adjusting in isolation. Neighbouring West African markets have been raising pump prices over the same period as crude and refined product costs stayed elevated.

For West African governments, the choice is narrow and familiar. Either pump prices rise with the market, or the state absorbs the difference and carries the cost on its own books.

Ivory Coast has chosen the first route and applies it on a monthly cycle. That keeps the fiscal position cleaner, at the price of visible and repeated increases for consumers.

What to watch next is the September schedule, published at the end of August. It will show whether this summer’s run of increases was a short cycle or the start of a longer repricing.

Frequently asked questions

How much does petrol cost in Ivory Coast now? Unleaded petrol rose to 905 CFA francs a litre on 1 August 2026, up from 875 francs. That is roughly €1.38 at the CFA franc’s fixed euro peg. How much did diesel go up? Diesel rose from 700 to 725 CFA francs a litre, an increase of 25 francs. Why do Ivory Coast fuel prices change so often? Pump prices are reset every month against international product prices. That passes changes in the world market through to consumers with only a short lag. Which fuel rose the most? Lamp kerosene rose the most in absolute terms, up 35 francs from 745 to 780 CFA francs a litre. When was the previous increase? Prices last rose in May 2026, when petrol went up 55 CFA francs and diesel 25 francs a litre.

Connected Coverage Energy pricing is one of the clearest places to watch state capacity across the continent, a thread we follow in Africa: The New Scramble. Ghana faced the same pressure days earlier in its own August fuel price rise, while Nigeria has been wrestling with the politics of withdrawing support in its power subsidy phase-out.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.