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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Latin America

ExxonMobil Guyana AI Spots 4 Offshore Oil Targets

By · August 3, 2026 · 4 min read

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Rio Times · Guyana

Key Facts

What was said ExxonMobil told its second-quarter earnings call that artificial intelligence had identified four new places worth exploring in the Stabroek block off Guyana.

Who said it Neil Hansen, the company’s chief financial officer, on 31 July 2026.

The method Models were trained on the company’s own data from earlier discoveries, drilling and subsurface analysis in the block, then applied to acreage it had not prioritised.

The wording Hansen described them as four discovery opportunities beyond what the company had thought were opportunities, and said there is a lot more work to do to confirm them.

What was not disclosed No locations, no geology, no resource estimates, no chance-of-success figures and no drilling schedule.

What it is not This is not a discovery. Nothing has been drilled at these locations and no oil has been found there.

ExxonMobil has told investors that software found four new places worth drilling off the coast of Guyana.

That is a statement about method, not about oil. Nothing has been drilled, and the company was careful to say so.

A river in Guyana
The Essequibo River. Guyana’s oil is produced offshore, in the Stabroek block, which has driven the fastest economic expansion in the Americas. (Photo internet reproduction)
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What the company actually announced

On its second-quarter earnings call on 31 July, ExxonMobil’s chief financial officer, Neil Hansen, said the company had run artificial intelligence over its exploration dataset for the Stabroek block and identified four new discovery opportunities beyond what it had previously believed were opportunities.

The models were trained on ExxonMobil’s own history in the block – previous discoveries, drilling results and subsurface analysis – and then pointed at other parts of the acreage.

Hansen was explicit that the work is unfinished. The company has not determined whether the four locations hold commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons, and he said there is a lot more work to do to confirm them.

What was left out, and why that matters

The disclosure came with almost no technical detail. ExxonMobil did not give locations within the block, any geological description, resource estimates, probability of success, or a drilling timetable. Nor did it say whether these targets would be folded into the 35-well campaign it has proposed to Guyana’s environmental regulator for 2028 to 2033 – a programme the government has described as most

That absence is the reason to be careful with this story. A prospect identified by pattern recognition is a hypothesis about where to spend money on a well. Most exploration prospects, however they are generated, do not become fields.

The honest description is that ExxonMobil has told the market its analysis found more places worth testing than its geologists had flagged. Whether any of them holds oil is unknown, including to the company.

Why Guyana pays attention to sentences like this

Guyana has gone from producing no oil at all before December 2019 to running one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, on the strength of this single block. Nearly all of the country’s fiscal outlook rests on what is found and produced there.

The ExxonMobil Guyana operation is already busy. A new production vessel, the Errea Wittu, designed for 250,000 barrels a day, is due to start up by the end of the year, and contractors continue to win subsea work in the block.

Against that, four unconfirmed prospects change nothing about current output. What they speak to is the length of the runway – how long the block can keep replacing what it produces, which is the question that determines whether Guyana’s revenues plateau in the 2030s or keep climbing.

What to watch

The meaningful signal will not be another earnings-call sentence. It will be a well.

Watch for these targets appearing in a drilling programme with names, coordinates and dates, and for any resource estimate attached to them. Until then the four prospects exist as an analytical result, not as a reserve.

Watch too for whether other operators describe similar results. If AI-assisted reprocessing of existing seismic data is turning up prospects that human interpretation missed, that has implications well beyond one block off one coast.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did ExxonMobil discover oil?

No. It said artificial intelligence identified four new exploration prospects in the Stabroek block. Nothing has been drilled at those locations and the company has not determined whether they contain commercial quantities.

How much oil is involved?

No resource estimate was given. ExxonMobil disclosed no locations, no geology, no probability of success and no drilling schedule.

When would these be drilled?

No timetable was announced. It is not known whether they will form part of the 35-well campaign the company has proposed for 2028 to 2033, which the government has described as mostly appraisal drilling.

Sources: ExxonMobil second-quarter 2026 earnings call, 31 July 2026, remarks by CFO Neil Hansen

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