Argentina Debt Survey: 62% Borrowed for Basic Costs

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Argentina · Analysis, 3 August 2026

Key Facts —The headline. About 62% (61.9%) of Argentines took on debt over the past six months, a Zentrix Consultora survey found. —The reason. 53.7% of those borrowers said their income no longer covers basic costs such as food and services. —The squeeze. 86.6% believe a single job is no longer enough to reach the end of the month. —The erosion. 87.4% say their wages keep losing ground to inflation. —The calendar. Two in three run out of income on or before the 20th of each month; only 9.3% finish with savings. —The strain. Among borrowers, 12% are already behind on payments and 6.4% say they cannot pay at all. —The mood. Corruption (48.8%) and wages (46.9%) top the list of Argentines’ biggest worries.

Argentina’s debt survey from Zentrix Consultora lays bare the strain beneath the government’s falling inflation figures: a clear majority of households are now borrowing simply to cover food, utilities and other basics.

More than half of Argentines who took on debt did so to pay for food and services, a new survey found. (Photo: internet reproduction)

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What the survey found

The study, part of the Monitor de Opinión Pública run by Zentrix Consultora, found that about 62% of Argentines, precisely 61.9%, took on debt over the past six months. In more than half of those cases, the money went to everyday essentials.

Of those who borrowed, 53.7% said they did so because their income no longer covers basic costs such as food and services. Only 11.5% took on financing to buy durable goods, the traditional use of consumer credit.

The picture is one of credit repurposed for survival. Borrowing that once funded appliances or cars is increasingly a stopgap for the monthly shopping basket.

That shift changes what rising household debt means. When credit funds a television, it signals confidence; when it funds groceries, it signals a squeeze that ordinary incomes can no longer absorb.

Running out before the 20th

The survey found that two in three Argentines exhaust their income on or before the 20th of each month. Just 9.3% say they reach the end of the month with any capacity to save.

For many households, that leaves a recurring gap of roughly ten days with no income cushion, a gap increasingly bridged by borrowing, delayed payments or cutting back on essentials.

Perceptions of work have shifted with it. Some 86.6% believe a single job is no longer enough to make ends meet, a view that cuts across social and political lines.

The result is an economy where second jobs, informal work and credit have become routine tools of monthly survival rather than exceptions.

Credit as survival, and its strain

The debt is beginning to bite. Among those who borrowed, 28.9% say they struggle to meet the instalments, 12% are already in arrears and 6.4% admit they simply cannot pay.

More than half, 55%, believe interest rates are so high that credit becomes a trap rather than relief. The warning signs point to rising delinquency if incomes do not recover.

Those figures matter beyond individual households. Mounting arrears can feed back into banks and lenders, and a rise in bad loans would complicate the financial stability the government is trying to project.

For now the strain is spread thinly across millions of borrowers, but the survey suggests the margin for error is narrow if prices or rates move against them again.

The young are most exposed

The pressure is heaviest on the young. Among those aged 18 to 39, 85.5% run out of money before the 20th, against 60.6% of those aged 40 to 59.

Younger Argentines also lean harder on the riskiest credit. Some 35.8% of those aged 18 to 39 turned to finance companies or informal lenders, compared with just 7% of those over 60.

Informal and non-bank lending often carries steep rates and little protection, deepening the trap the survey describes for those least able to absorb it.

The generational gap points to a cohort entering adulthood with borrowing as a normal part of covering basics, a habit that can be hard to unwind even if the economy improves.

Inflation falls, perception lags

The findings collide with the government’s headline win: slowing inflation. Yet 87.4% of respondents say their wages keep losing ground to rising prices, and the relief has yet to reach daily budgets.

Trust in official data is thin. Some 67.1% say the inflation figure published by the statistics agency INDEC does not reflect the prices they see, while only 29.6% say they trust the official numbers.

That gap between the headline rate and the lived one is politically sensitive. Disinflation is the government’s central claim of success, but it counts for little at the till if wages have not kept pace.

The survey’s central tension is exactly this: macroeconomic improvement that has not yet translated into a visible recovery in purchasing power.

Corruption and wages top the worry list

Asked to name the country’s biggest problems, respondents put corruption first at 48.8%, followed closely by incomes and wages at 46.9%.

Economic uncertainty ranked third at 41.6%, ahead of unemployment at 29.1% and public utility tariffs at 26.8%.

The ranking marks a subtle shift. As inflation slows, it has receded as the single dominant worry, ceding ground to concerns about income, institutions and the cost of services.

Together, the answers sketch an electorate whose anxieties have moved from the pace of price rises toward the erosion of income and the integrity of public life.

What it means for Milei’s economy

The data lands at a delicate moment for President Javier Milei, who has staked his record on taming inflation. The survey suggests that slower price rises alone may not translate into felt improvement while real wages lag.

For households, the reliance on debt to buy food is a fragility that a fresh shock, a currency move or a rate spike, could quickly deepen.

For lenders and policymakers, rising arrears are a signal to watch, a hint that the cost of credit and the weakness of incomes are colliding at the household level.

The message is that the recovery has to reach pay packets to change perceptions. Until it does, credit will keep filling the gap, and the strain will keep building.

Debt that funds the fridge, not the future

Economists distinguish between borrowing that finances assets or investment and borrowing that merely plugs a hole in the monthly budget. This survey describes overwhelmingly the second kind.

When the bulk of new borrowing pays for food, rent and utilities, households build no asset against the liability, leaving them more fragile when the next bill arrives.

That dynamic can become self-reinforcing. Interest payments eat into already stretched incomes, pushing some borrowers to take on fresh debt to service the old.

The finding that 55% see rates as a trap captures this. Credit meant to bridge a gap can widen it if incomes do not recover.

It also helps explain the recourse to informal lenders, especially among the young, where speed and access matter more than the punishing cost.

For the wider economy, debt-funded consumption can flatter spending figures in the short run while storing up weakness in household balance sheets.

The politics of a fragile recovery

The results feed directly into Argentina’s political debate. The government points to falling inflation as proof its programme is working; the survey shows many voters have yet to feel it.

That gap between statistics and sentiment is a familiar hazard for reformist governments, where the pain of adjustment arrives before the payoff.

With corruption and wages topping the list of worries, the survey suggests the political conversation is shifting from prices toward income and trust in institutions.

For the opposition, household strain offers an obvious line of attack; for the government, it is a reminder that macro wins must eventually reach pay packets.

The coming months will test whether disinflation translates into real wage gains, the missing link between the government’s numbers and the public’s mood.

Until it does, the survey implies, borrowing will remain a fixture of monthly life for a majority of Argentine households.

The findings also land amid a broader debate about how Argentines experience the recovery. Official data can show an economy stabilising even as households report that daily life feels no easier.

Consumer credit statistics tend to lag that lived reality. A slowdown in new lending, or a rise in defaults, would confirm what the survey already signals about the limits of household resilience.

Analysts caution that a single poll is a snapshot, not a trend, and that sentiment can shift quickly if wages begin to outpace prices.

Still, the direction of travel is clear enough: for now, too many Argentines are borrowing to eat, and that is a fragility no headline inflation figure can disguise.

That gap between official recovery and household strain is likely to shape the country’s political debate well into the next electoral cycle, and to keep pressure on any government promising relief.

For households living it, the arithmetic is simpler still: income runs out before the month does, and credit fills what is left.

Key Facts — The Survey In Numbers —Borrowed in six months. about 62% (61.9%) of Argentines —Borrowed for basics. 53.7% of those in debt —One job not enough. 86.6% agree —Wages losing to inflation. 87.4% agree —Out of money by the 20th. two in three; only 9.3% save —In trouble on payments. 12% in arrears, 6.4% cannot pay — Figures from Zentrix Consultora’s Monitor de Opinión Pública, as reported on 2 August 2026.

This is reporting, not investment advice. Confirm current figures with official sources before acting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who conducted the survey? Zentrix Consultora, as part of its Monitor de Opinión Pública, with results reported by Ámbito in early August 2026.

How many Argentines took on debt? About 62% (61.9%) said they borrowed over the past six months, most of them to cover basic expenses.

Why are people borrowing? 53.7% of borrowers said their income no longer covers essentials such as food and services, rather than to buy durable goods.

Are borrowers keeping up with payments? Many are not. Among those in debt, 12% are already in arrears and 6.4% say they cannot pay at all.

Does this contradict falling inflation? The survey shows disinflation has yet to reach household budgets: 87.4% still say wages are losing to prices.

Related reading

Sources: Zentrix Consultora.

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