Zambia Election Puts US$13 Billion Debt Recovery to the Test

IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL5.09▲ 0.26% USD/MXN17.31▼ 0.01% USD/CLP925.12▼ 0.64% USD/COP3,226▲ 0.72% USD/PEN3.39▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,494▲ 0.57% USD/UYU40.27▲ 0.17% USD/PYG5,936▲ 0.08% USD/BOB12.07▼ 0.25% USD/DOP58.13▲ 0.24% USD/CRC448.42— 0.00% USD/GTQ7.62▼ 0.08% USD/HNL26.78▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES746.91▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.01▲ 0.52% USD/TTD6.74▲ 0.40% EUR/BRL5.86▼ 0.09% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,666 ▲ 0.29% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.72 ▲ 0.37% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.39% BNB 589.37 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.45% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.37% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.42% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.00% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.57 ▲ 0.49% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.65% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.27% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.14% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.80% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.55% AAVE 92.65 ▲ 0.71% SELIC 14.25% EMBRAER 89.60 ▲ 3.12% EMBRAER ADR 70.94 ▲ 3.82% JBS 13.76 ▼ 1.85% JBS BDR 69.57 ▼ 1.60% MBRF3 17.70 ▲ 0.91% MBRFY 3.37 ▼ 2.03% INTER 5.63 ▲ 0.54% EGX 54,094 ▼ 0.35% USD/ZAR16.51▼ 0.26% USD/NGN1,361▲ 0.07% NIKKEI 63,755 ▼ 0.94% CSI300 4,543 ▼ 0.98% HSI 26,009 ▲ 0.48% NIFTY 24,774 ▲ 1.60% KOSPI 6,257 ▼ 5.12% JCI 6,234 ▼ 0.03% USD/JPY157.15▼ 0.19% USD/CNY6.75▲ 0.01% DAX 26,001 ▲ 1.45% CAC 8,614 ▲ 1.22% FTSE 10,858 ▼ 0.10% MIB 52,872 ▲ 1.34% IBEX 19,983 ▲ 1.01% STOXX 652.09 ▲ 0.45% EUR/USD1.15▼ 0.27% GBP/USD1.34▼ 0.43% SPX 7,601 ▲ 1.48% DJI 53,178 ▲ 1.32% NDX 28,777 ▲ 1.78% RUT 2,982 ▲ 1.73% TSX 35,226 ▼ 0.79% VIX 15.86 ▼ 0.81% USD/CAD1.40▲ 0.23% US10Y 4.6860 ▼ 1.24% IBOV 178,000.24 — 0.00% IPSA 11,049.81 ▲ 0.30% IPC MEX 66,935.53 ▼ 0.58% MERVAL 3,274,443 ▼ 0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 ▼ 0.31% BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — USD/BRL 5.09 ▲ 0.26% USD/MXN 17.31 ▼ 0.01% USD/CLP 925.12 ▼ 0.64% USD/COP 3,229 ▲ 0.82% USD/PEN 3.39 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,494 ▲ 0.57% USD/UYU 40.27 ▲ 0.17% USD/PYG 5,936 ▲ 0.08% USD/BOB 12.07 ▼ 0.25% USD/DOP 58.13 ▲ 0.24% USD/CRC 448.42 ▲ 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.62 ▼ 0.08% USD/HNL 26.78 ▲ 0.07% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 746.91 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.19 ▲ 0.58% USD/TTD 6.74 ▲ 1.53% EUR/BRL 5.86 ▼ 0.09% BRENT 83.51 ▼ 7.33% WTI 80.06 ▼ 5.44% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.54 ▲ 1.67% GOLD 4,111 ▲ 1.53% SILVER 58.40 ▲ 1.40% SOY 1,192 ▲ 1.73% CORN 473.00 ▲ 7.32% WHEAT 651.50 ▲ 1.92% COFFEE 321.15 ▼ 3.30% SUGAR 15.01 ▲ 2.39% ORANGE JUICE 159.20 ▲ 2.74% COTTON 81.39 ▲ 1.11% COCOA 5,903 ▲ 9.38% BEEF 227.03 ▼ 2.04% CATTLE 343.00 ▼ 1.44% LITHIUM 69.41 ▲ 0.27% PETR4 43.05 ▼ 0.85% VALE3 74.64 ▼ 2.15% ITUB4 43.17 ▲ 0.70% BBDC4 18.55 ▲ 0.76% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 1.38% BBAS3 21.27 ▼ 0.37% B3SA3 15.62 ▼ 0.70% WEGE3 48.20 ▲ 2.12% PRIO3 58.50 ▼ 3.86% SUZB3 43.10 ▼ 0.51% RENT3 38.10 ▲ 1.30% AZZA3 16.23 ▼ 1.16% CSAN3 4.10 ▲ 0.74% RAIZ4 0.26 — 0.00% PCAR3 2.75 ▲ 6.18% GMAT3 3.97 ▼ 1.49% PSSA3 54.00 ▼ 1.28% CVCB3 1.44 ▲ 9.92% POSI3 3.51 ▼ 1.13% SLCE3 13.35 ▼ 0.22% NATU3 8.50 ▲ 1.43% BRKM5 5.96 ▼ 0.17% RANI3 8.42 ▲ 3.82% CSNA3 4.51 ▼ 6.82% CMIN3 5.73 ▲ 0.35% USIM5 7.56 ▲ 2.72% GGBR4 25.63 ▲ 2.60% ENEV3 26.75 ▲ 1.67% CPFE3 46.11 ▼ 0.07% CMIG4 11.28 ▼ 0.53% EQTL3 38.89 ▲ 0.59% LREN3 13.85 ▲ 1.84% VIVT3 32.30 ▼ 1.01% RAIL3 14.16 ▼ 1.94% KLABIN 18.24 ▼ 0.05% RAIA DROGASIL 18.85 ▲ 2.00% RDOR3 34.06 ▼ 1.67% HAPV3 11.91 ▲ 5.59% FLRY3 17.27 ▲ 0.76% SMTO3 14.38 ▼ 0.96% UGPA3 33.10 ▲ 0.15% VBBR3 36.13 ▲ 0.22% BBSE3 41.36 ▲ 0.24% BPAC11 57.12 ▲ 0.56% CURY3 31.45 ▲ 4.52% AERI3 2.15 — 0.00% VIVARA 22.84 ▲ 2.98% COMPASS 25.10 ▲ 1.05% VAMOS 3.26 ▼ 2.40% SANB11 28.93 ▲ 1.08% ASAI3 8.55 ▲ 0.59% SBSP3 27.57 ▼ 0.47% WALMEX 49.94 ▼ 0.62% GMEXICO 211.62 ▲ 1.88% FEMSA 217.81 ▼ 1.64% CEMEX 20.60 ▲ 0.44% GFNORTE 198.18 ▼ 1.20% BIMBO 61.29 ▼ 1.08% TELEVISA 9.67 ▼ 1.43% AMX 21.68 ▼ 1.77% GAP 377.50 ▲ 0.26% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA 230.90 ▼ 0.19% KOF 185.35 ▼ 1.02% GRUMA 263.20 ▲ 1.92% KIMBER 40.01 ▼ 0.47% SQM-B 61,910 ▼ 1.26% COPEC 6,342 ▼ 0.13% BSANTANDER 80.44 ▼ 0.68% FALABELLA 6,384 ▲ 2.70% ENELAM 87.00 ▼ 1.13% CENCOSUD 1,955 ▲ 0.01% CMPC 1,050 ▼ 0.47% BANCO CHILE 192.48 ▼ 0.64% LATAM AIR 25.25 ▲ 2.06% YPF 8,080 ▼ 2.53% GGAL 7,980 ▲ 1.25% PAMPA 5,505 ▼ 0.90% TXAR 654.50 ▼ 0.76% ALUAR 965.00 ▼ 1.28% TGS 9,875 ▼ 1.74% CEPU 2,370 ▼ 1.09% MIRGOR 1,680 ▼ 89.72% COME 43.19 ▼ 1.91% LOMA NEGRA 3,588 ▼ 0.90% BYMA 293.25 ▼ 0.76% TELECOM ARG 4,380 ▼ 0.62% ECOPETROL 16.60 ▼ 1.01% BANCOLOMBIA 91.07 ▼ 1.57% GRUPO AVAL 5.24 ▼ 0.76% CREDICORP 395.79 ▼ 1.20% SOUTHERN COPPER 185.91 ▲ 1.75% BUENAVENTURA 30.47 ▲ 0.63% MERCADOLIBRE 1,899 ▲ 1.11% NUBANK 14.44 ▲ 0.77% XP 17.03 ▼ 0.18% PAGSEGURO 9.60 ▼ 0.41% STONE 11.35 ▼ 0.22% GLOBANT 37.14 ▲ 1.48% TECNOGLASS 46.76 ▲ 7.64% GAP AIRPORT 218.14 ▲ 0.36% ASUR 278.60 ▲ 1.08% OMA AIRPORT 106.73 ▼ 0.16% AMX ADR 24.96 ▼ 1.54% FEMSA ADR 125.75 ▼ 1.75% CEMEX ADR 11.84 ▲ 0.17% PETROBRAS ADR 19.06 ▼ 1.75% VALE ADR 14.58 ▼ 3.19% ITAU ADR 8.49 ▲ 0.35% SANTANDER BR 5.74 ▲ 1.23% AMBEV ADR 3.05 ▼ 1.93% CSN 0.93 ▼ 5.65% GERDAU 5.06 ▲ 2.02% LATAM ADR 54.53 ▲ 3.35% BTC 63,666 ▲ 0.29% ETH 1,865 ▼ 0.93% SOL 73.72 ▲ 0.37% XRP 1.08 ▼ 0.39% BNB 589.37 ▲ 0.31% ADA 0.19 ▲ 2.45% DOGE 0.07 ▼ 0.37% AVAX 6.57 ▲ 0.42% LINK 8.21 ▼ 1.86% DOT 0.82 ▲ 3.00% LTC 44.41 ▼ 0.50% BCH 213.57 ▲ 0.49% TRX 0.33 ▲ 0.65% XLM 0.17 ▼ 1.27% HBAR 0.07 ▲ 1.14% NEAR 1.75 ▲ 1.80% ATOM 1.37 ▲ 8.55% AAVE 92.65 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since 2009
Monday, August 3, 2026
Africa Africa Critical Minerals

Zambia Election Puts US$13 Billion Debt Recovery to the Test

By · August 3, 2026 · 5 min read

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ZAMBIA · ECONOMY

Key Facts

The date: Zambians vote on 13 August 2026, with President Hakainde Hichilema facing a fragmented opposition led by Brian Mundubile.

Inflation at an eight-year low: Annual inflation slowed to 6.5% in June 2026, its lowest level in more than eight years.

Copper is flat, not climbing: Output reached 447,181.93 tonnes in the first half of 2026, against 445,176.59 tonnes a year earlier — a rise of 0.45%.

The debt that defined the era: Zambia’s restructuring covered roughly US$13 billion of default-era debt after it chose the path of negotiation with creditors in 2021.

The opposition’s line: Brian Mundubile argues the macroeconomic gains have not reached households, asking how the government can boast of reserves “when your people are going hungry”.

What is at stake for investors: Zambia is Africa’s second-largest copper producer, and its rebound has rested on high copper prices as much as on policy.

The Zambia election on 13 August 2026 is, in practice, a referendum on the country’s debt recovery. The macroeconomic numbers have improved sharply since the 2020 default, and the central campaign question is why so few households can feel it.

Zambia election — aerial view of Lusaka
Zambia Votes on 13 August With Its Debt Recovery on the Ballot. (Photo internet reproduction)
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What the Zambia election is really about

Zambia defaulted in 2020 and then chose a long, disciplined route out: restructuring, fiscal transparency and sustained engagement with international creditors. That process has largely worked on its own terms.

Inflation slowed to 6.5% in June 2026, the lowest reading in more than eight years. Reserves have been rebuilt, and the country has re-established a working relationship with the institutions that matter.

Polls and investors widely expect President Hakainde Hichilema to defeat an opposition that has struggled to unite. His challenger, Brian Mundubile, leads a fragmented field.

The argument is therefore not about the direction of policy. It is about who has felt the benefit of it.

The gap between the data and the kitchen table

Zambia’s recovery reads well in aggregate. Households report something different, and many say they are still squeezed by the cost of living.

That gap is the whole campaign. Mundubile has put it in the bluntest available terms, asking how the government can boast of building foreign reserves “when your people are going hungry”.

It is a familiar tension in post-restructuring economies. Stabilisation shows up first in reserve levels and inflation prints, and only later, if at all, in wages and prices at the market.

For a government seeking re-election, that lag is politically expensive. The improvements are real, but they are not yet the kind voters can spend.

Live Market IntelligenceCommodities — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Commodities — Live Market Board

Global
Aug 3, 2026 · 18:34

Brent crude · benchmark
83.51
-7.33%
L 81.85day rangeH 84.65

+21.45% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
73% advancing

11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Gold
4,111
+1.53%

Silver
58.40
+1.40%

Copper
6.54
+1.67%

Iron ore
161.91
·

WTI crude
80.06
-5.44%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
GOLD 4,111 +1.53% +21.83% 4,049 4,146 4,074 90,894
SILVER 58.40 +1.40% +57.01% 57.59 58.88 56.71 30,658
BRENT 83.51 -7.33% +21.45% 90.12 84.65 81.85 37,134
WTI 80.06 -5.44% +20.77% 84.67 81.30 78.43 265,206
COPPER 6.54 +1.67% +48.21% 6.44 6.58 6.45 41,472
LITHIUM 69.41 +0.27% +67.29% 69.22 69.47 68.27 155,786
IRON ORE 161.91 +60.67% 161.91 161.91 1
SOY 1,192 +1.73% +23.04% 1,172 1,195 1,175 108,537
CORN 473.00 +7.32% +22.22% 440.75 473.50 458.25 186,563
WHEAT 651.50 +1.92% +26.08% 639.25 653.75 632.00 64,720
COFFEE 321.15 -3.30% +11.30% 332.10 314.80 302.60 17,659
SUGAR 15.01 +2.39% -7.63% 14.66 15.06 14.61 91,314
COCOA 5,903 +9.38% -27.14% 5,397 5,950 5,378 25,987
ORANGE JUICE 159.20 +2.74% -32.05% 154.95 159.35 150.75 1,065
COTTON 81.39 +1.11% +26.07% 80.50 80.85 79.87 15,887
BEEF 227.03 -2.04% -1.68% 231.75 229.55 226.30 24,081
CATTLE 343.00 -1.44% +2.27% 348.02 348.05 341.70 7,325
USD/BRL 5.09 +0.26% -8.19% 5.07 5.09 5.05

Largest moves today
COCOA
5,903
+9.38%
BRENT
83.51
-7.33%
CORN
473.00
+7.32%
WTI
80.06
-5.44%
COFFEE
321.15
-3.30%
ORANGE JUICE
159.20
+2.74%
SUGAR
15.01
+2.39%
BEEF
227.03
-2.04%

The session read
The Brent crude eased 7.33%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. COCOA led, while WTI lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Copper is holding the recovery up, and it is barely growing

Zambia’s rebound has leaned heavily on copper, and specifically on high copper prices. That makes the production numbers the most important economic data in the country.

Output reached 447,181.93 tonnes in the first half of 2026, according to Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta. The comparable figure a year earlier was 445,176.59 tonnes.

That is a rise of 0.45%. Aggregated across large-scale and small-scale mines, it is close enough to flat that the distinction matters little.

The ministry credits Kansanshi, Lumwana, Lubambe, First Quantum Minerals and Konkola Copper Mines with most of the increase. Against a stated national ambition of one million tonnes, the current run rate leaves a wide gap.

The implication is uncomfortable but clear. If the recovery has been carried by price rather than volume, it is exposed to a market Zambia does not control.

The numbers to watch after 13 August

Whoever wins inherits the same arithmetic. Copper carries the economy, and copper volumes are essentially flat.

The stated national ambition is one million tonnes a year. A first half of 447,181.93 tonnes annualises well short of that, which means the target depends on new capacity rather than on better performance from existing mines.

The second number is the remainder of the creditor process. Restructuring roughly US$13 billion of default-era debt was the achievement of the last term, and the parts still outstanding will define the room the next government has to spend.

The third is whether disinflation holds. Reaching 6.5% in June was the lowest reading in more than eight years, but a single print is not a trend, and food and fuel costs can undo it quickly.

None of these depend much on who wins. They depend on copper prices, creditor patience and weather — which is precisely why the campaign has been fought over the cost of living instead.

What the vote means beyond Zambia

Zambia was the first African sovereign to default in the pandemic era, which made its restructuring a test case watched closely by creditors and by other borrowers. How that story ends politically matters well beyond Lusaka.

If a government that delivered textbook stabilisation struggles at the ballot box, the lesson other African finance ministers draw will not be an encouraging one. Orthodox adjustment is difficult to sell when its benefits arrive slowly.

For investors, the immediate questions are narrower: policy continuity, the pace of remaining creditor negotiations, and whether copper volumes finally start to move.

The answer to the first arrives on 13 August. The answer to the third will take considerably longer.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Zambia election?

Zambians vote on 13 August 2026. President Hakainde Hichilema faces a fragmented opposition led by Brian Mundubile.

How much has Zambia’s inflation fallen?

Annual inflation slowed to 6.5% in June 2026, its lowest level in more than eight years.

Is Zambia’s copper production growing?

Only marginally. Output reached 447,181.93 tonnes in the first half of 2026 against 445,176.59 tonnes a year earlier, a rise of 0.45%.

How much debt did Zambia restructure?

Zambia’s restructuring covered roughly US$13 billion of debt from the era of its 2020 default.

Why is the election important for investors?

Zambia is Africa’s second-largest copper producer and the first African sovereign to default in the pandemic era, making it a test case for orthodox debt restructuring.

Connected Coverage

Zambia sits at the centre of the competition for critical minerals we track in Africa: The New Scramble. The country’s power build-out is moving faster than its mines, as we reported in Zambia’s jump from 88 MW to 841 MW of solar, while Kenya shows the alternative funding route in its turn towards domestic borrowing.

Sources: Brian Mundubile.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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