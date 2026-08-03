Latin American Steel Drops as Cheap Asian Imports Flood In

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Key Facts The SLX steel-producers ETF fell 0.89% to US$105.48, reflecting global pressure on mill margins from a flood of cheaper Asian exports undermining local prices.

reflecting global pressure on mill margins from a flood of cheaper Asian exports undermining local prices. Brazilian heavyweight CSN saw its ADR drop 1.98% to US$0.99, while peer Gerdau held flat at US$4.96 as investors weighed the impact of domestic tariff protections.

while peer Gerdau held flat at US$4.96 as investors weighed the impact of domestic tariff protections. Mexico’s Ternium edged up 0.26% to US$49.24, finding support from nearshoring-driven industrial building and solid auto-sector supply contracts under USMCA rules.

finding support from nearshoring-driven industrial building and solid auto-sector supply contracts under USMCA rules. China’s finished steel exports exceeded 90 million tonnes in 2025, prompting Brazil and Mexico to renew anti-dumping duties aimed at shielding local mills like Gerdau and Usiminas.

prompting Brazil and Mexico to renew anti-dumping duties aimed at shielding local mills like Gerdau and Usiminas. Brazil’s construction sector drove over half of domestic steel use in 2025, fuelled by government-backed housing starts while automotive flat-steel demand also recovered on tax incentives.

fuelled by government-backed housing starts while automotive flat-steel demand also recovered on tax incentives. The Latin American Steel Association warns Chinese imports account for over a third of regional supply, continuing to challenge long-product pricing for firms like Gerdau despite existing trade barriers.

Today’s Focus Latin American steel equities traded with a defensive tilt on Friday, as the SLX exchange-traded fund tracking global producers slipped 0.89% to US$105.48. Brazilian names bore the brunt: CSN’s New York-traded ADR dropped 1.98% to US$0.99, while Gerdau stayed flat at US$4.96. The moves underscore a persistent malaise driven by a wave of Chinese exports that topped 90 million tonnes in 2025, according to the worldsteel association, dragging on prices across construction-grade long products and flat automotive sheet. Mexico’s Ternium bucked the trend with a modest 0.26% gain to US$49.24. The Monterrey-based producer benefits directly from a boom in factory construction near the US border, where nearshoring investments are fuelling demand for structural beams and coated sheet. Ternium’s Pesquería complex remains central to supplying automotive lines that export duty-free under the USMCA pact, insulating its order book somewhat from the price deterioration hitting commodity-grade coils. Trade defences in Brasília and Mexico City are acting as shock absorbers rather than shields. Brazil has rolled over five-year anti-dumping duties on Chinese pre-painted steel, cold-rolled sheet and wire rod, directly citing the need to protect CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas. Yet importers keep finding new product codes to slip cheaper Chinese metal past the tariff wall, a dynamic that squeezes margins even as construction activity — responsible for more than half of Brazilian steel consumption — recovers on the back of subsidised housing programmes. For investors, the board reveals a sector caught between structurally rising domestic demand and a global supply glut. CSN’s integrated model, owning its own iron-ore mines, offers a buffer against margin compression, while Gerdau’s mini-mill technology is efficient for long-steel rebar in residential projects. Still, the Alacero industry group warns that unfairly priced Asian steel accounts for over a third of regional imports, a share that makes every policy announcement a potential catalyst for the next price swing. What matters today. The steel trade war is not protecting margins fast enough; import competition continues to erode pricing power even as construction demand recovers.

Steel — the daily wrap. (Photo internet reproduction)

01 The session in one read

Shares of Latin American steelmakers traded mixed on Friday, held back by the gravitational pull of an oversupplied global market even as domestic demand for buildings and cars ticks higher. The SLX steel-producers ETF, a broad gauge for the industry, slid 0.89% to US$105.48, its decline driven primarily by investors reappraising the impact of a 90-million-tonne wave of Chinese steel exports.

Brazilian names were weak. CSN’s New York-listed ADR dropped 1.98% to US$0.99, the largest mover among the big three, while Gerdau remained exactly flat at US$4.96 with neither buyers nor sellers willing to commit. Mexico’s Ternium, by contrast, added 0.26% to US$49.24, distancing itself from its South American peers on the back of industrial demand linked to the rewiring of North American supply chains.

Assessment — Defensive but not decisive HIGH Latin American steel producers are selling into growing order books — Brazil’s housing push and Mexico’s nearshoring both suck in steel — yet margins are not capturing the recovery because Chinese mills keep finding paths around tariff walls. CSN’s ADR slide of nearly 2% in a flat-to-up tape for other cyclicals signals that the flat-steel complex, heavily exposed to commoditised automotive sheet, is bearing the worst of the pricing pressure. The key variable to watch is whether Brazilian authorities close the product-code loopholes in upcoming Mercosur trade discussions, which would allow names like CSN to more directly convert construction volumes into higher realized prices.

02 The board

A reading of the tape shows a sector tilted toward defence. The SLX ETF at US$105.48 anchored the session with a decline of nearly one percentage point, signalling that global steel equity investors remain cautious about mill profitability. The flat line on Gerdau at US$4.96 contrasts with the 1.98% bruise taken by CSN at US$0.99, a divergence that hints at CSN’s heavier exposure to flat steel — the product category most vulnerable to Chinese coil imports.

Ternium’s 0.26% advance to US$49.24 separated the Mexican story from the Brazilian. Mexico’s steel demand runs on a different engine: nearshoring factories that require beams and panels immediately, creating a premium for domestic supply that Ternium’s Pesquería plant is positioned to capture. That bid simply was not present for the Brazilian ADRs on the day.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$105.48 -0.89% Gerdau US$4.96 +0.00% CSN (ADR) US$0.99 -1.98% Ternium US$49.24 +0.26%

Brazil’s construction sector accounted for 37.3% of domestic steel consumption in 2024, according to the Brazilian steel institute Aço Brasil; the 2025 sector breakdown has not yet been consolidated.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 178,000.24 +0.00% L 176,783 day range H 178,557 +33.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 4 names 25% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.09 +0.26% USD / MXN 17.31 -0.01% USD / CLP 925.12 -0.64% USD / COP 3,229 +0.82% USD / ARS 1,494 +0.57% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 178,000.24 +0.00% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 66,935.53 -0.58% S&P IPSA Chile 11,049.81 +0.30% S&P MERVAL Argentina 3,274,443 -0.51% MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,384.67 -0.31% BVL S&P Perú Peru 57,378.30 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 178,000.24 +0.00% +33.86% 177,999.00 178,557 176,783 — IPSA 11,049.81 +0.30% — 11,016.85 11,050 10,970 1,513,213,483 IPC MEX 66,935.53 -0.58% +17.74% 67,327.01 67,088 66,430 96,864,576 MERVAL 3,274,443 -0.51% +43.16% 3,291,323 7,565,867 3,270,357 — COLCAP 2,384.67 -0.31% — 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 57,378.30 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.09 +0.26% -8.19% 5.07 5.09 5.05 — EUR/BRL 5.86 -0.09% -8.65% 5.86 5.87 5.83 — USD/MXN 17.31 -0.01% -8.27% 17.31 17.35 17.28 — USD/CLP 925.12 -0.64% -2.30% 931.10 930.47 921.95 — USD/COP 3,229 +0.82% -21.67% 3,203 3,249 3,144 — USD/PEN 3.39 -0.09% -2.34% 3.39 3.40 3.37 — USD/ARS 1,494 +0.57% +10.59% 1,486 1,494 1,480 — USD/UYU 40.27 +0.17% +3.16% 40.20 40.27 40.20 — USD/PYG 5,936 +0.08% -18.27% 5,931 5,936 5,931 — USD/BOB 12.07 -0.25% +82.02% 12.10 12.20 12.07 — USD/DOP 58.13 +0.24% -1.73% 57.99 58.13 57.68 — USD/CRC 448.42 +0.00% -7.62% 448.40 448.42 448.40 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,229 +0.82% USD/CLP 925.12 -0.64% IPC MEX 66,935.53 -0.58% USD/ARS 1,494 +0.57% MERVAL 3,274,443 -0.51% COLCAP 2,384.67 -0.31% IPSA 11,049.81 +0.30% USD/BRL 5.09 +0.26% The session read The Ibovespa was little changed 0.00%, with breadth negative — 1 of 4 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 3 Aug 2026 Milei 2027 Running Mate Villarruel Sidelined in Rift Read →

Live Company Intelligence Gerdau S.A — the full investor dossier Inside: live share price, market cap, three-year financials, valuation, ESG and peer benchmarks — plus the latest Rio Times coverage. G ◆ Live Company Intelligence Gerdau R$49.04B Market cap Valuation & profitability Market cap R$49.04B Revenue (TTM) R$69.20B P / E ratio 30.1 Profit margin 2.4% Return on equity 3.1% Price & risk 52-wk low

$15.33 52-wk high

$25.45 Beta (volatility) 0.90 200-day average $21.26 Revenue trend · 6y 2020 2025 Latest R$69.86B Ownership Institutions 50.0% Shares outstanding 1.25B Dividend Yield 2.7% Payout ratio 48.9% Fwd. annual $0.68 What Gerdau does. Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, and South America Business segments. The company offers rebars, bars, wires, thick plates, hot rolled coils, billets, blooms, plates, wire rods, and structural profiles. It also provides special steel products for agricultural,…

03 What moved it

The main driver remains the relentless flow of steel from China onto world markets. China exported a record volume above 90 million tonnes of finished steel in 2025, up sharply from the prior year, flooding Latin American ports with product priced below the cost structure of local mills. The Alacero trade group calculates that over a third of all steel imported into Latin America now comes from Asian mills deemed to be selling at unfair values.

In response, Brazil has renewed anti-dumping duties for another five years on specific products — pre-painted sheet, cold-rolled coil and wire rod — while Mexico has opened fresh investigations into Chinese coated sheet. Yet the measures have only partially stemmed the tide. Importers routinely shift to untaxed product codes, meaning the price relief that Gerdau and CSN sought from Brasília has been patchy, a frustration that coloured Friday’s cautious trading.

04 The Latin American read

Beneath the trade-war headlines, actual steel consumption is climbing across the region. In Brazil, government-subsidised housing programmes have lifted residential building starts through 2025 after a slump in the prior two years, with construction now absorbing over half of all domestic steel sold. The automotive sector has joined the recovery, with Brazilian car production rebounding as tax incentives and lower borrowing costs coax buyers back into showrooms, raising demand for the high-strength flat steel that CSN and Usiminas produce.

Mexico’s demand picture is even tighter. Industrial construction tied to nearshoring — US companies building factories near the border to shorten supply chains — has ordered heavy volumes of structural steel, directly benefiting Ternium’s long-product and coated-sheet divisions. USMCA rules of origin provide an additional moat, requiring that a certain share of automotive steel in regionally traded vehicles be sourced locally, which funnels auto-panel orders toward Ternium’s advanced finishing lines rather than to distant Chinese exporters.

05 The names to watch

Gerdau, priced at US$4.96 on the New York exchange, is a bellwether for construction-led recoveries because its product mix centres on rebar and beams — the stuff of foundations and frames. The company’s investment in efficient electric-arc mini-mills gives it a shorter cost runway to restart idled capacity if Brazil’s infrastructure push gathers pace, but management has been vocal that Chinese long-product imports remain the single largest threat to any sustained margin recovery.

CSN, trading as an ADR at US$0.99, combines a flat-steel mill complex with its own iron-ore mining and logistics network. This vertical integration insulates it somewhat from raw-material cost swings, yet the share price fall of 1.98% on Friday showed that the drag from cheap Asian commodity-grade coils is more powerful in investors’ minds. Usiminas, though not directly quoted by ADR on this board, is wrestling with the same dynamic in the automotive supply chain, where it competes on service quality to keep contracts that price-sensitive Chinese sheet constantly threatens.

Ternium at US$49.24 is the regional outlier. Its enormous Pesquería facility is running near the hot edge of the nearshoring trend, directly supplying steel to factories that assemble goods for the US market. The company has publicly backed Mexico’s trade investigations into Chinese wire rod and coated sheet, and with a zero-leverage balance-sheet position relative to many peers, it is better placed to wait out a price war while collecting the premium for just-in-time delivery that industrial clients demand.

06 The outlook

The central tension for Latin American steel equities is the gap between improving end-use demand and the opaque channels through which cheap Chinese steel continues to arrive. Brazil’s construction recovery and Mexico’s nearshoring boom are both real and durable, yet until trade enforcement closes the product-code loopholes that allow importers to sidestep tariffs, the earnings upside from those growing order books will remain muted. The next catalyst is likely political rather than commercial: Mercosur-level talks on a coordinated steel-trade stance with China could signal whether Gerdau, CSN and their peers will finally get the pricing power that a 3% rise in regional steel consumption would normally deliver.

07 What to watch

Mercosur trade talks: Coordinated anti-dumping rules across Brazil, Argentina and neighbours would close loopholes that importers use; watch for a draft agreement by year-end.

Coordinated anti-dumping rules across Brazil, Argentina and neighbours would close loopholes that importers use; watch for a draft agreement by year-end. Brazilian construction PMIs: Purchasing-manager surveys for civil engineering will confirm whether the housing recovery is accelerating or stalling, moving Gerdau’s rebar volumes.

Purchasing-manager surveys for civil engineering will confirm whether the housing recovery is accelerating or stalling, moving Gerdau’s rebar volumes. USMCA auto-output data: Monthly Mexican vehicle production figures are a direct proxy for Ternium’s flat-steel order book; a sustained rise would justify its premium valuation.

Monthly Mexican vehicle production figures are a direct proxy for Ternium’s flat-steel order book; a sustained rise would justify its premium valuation. Chinese export quotas: Any signal from Beijing on capping steel exports — even a rumour — would lift all Latin American producers by tightening the global supply balance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CSN fall while Ternium rose on the same day?

CSN is heavily exposed to flat-steel commodity grades where Chinese imports directly undercut prices, while Ternium serves nearshoring factories that pay a premium for just-in-time steel under USMCA trade rules.

What is an anti-dumping duty?

It is an extra tax that Brazil or Mexico places on a specific Chinese steel product when investigators conclude it is being sold below fair cost and harming local mills.

Does the SLX ETF track physical steel prices?

No, SLX holds shares of listed steel producers such as Gerdau and Ternium, so it moves on expectations about company profits — not the spot price of a tonne of hot-rolled coil.

Which demand driver matters most for Latin American steel?

Construction consumes over half of Brazil’s steel, making housing starts the single largest driver; in Mexico, automotive manufacturing and nearshoring-led factory construction are the dominant forces.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

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