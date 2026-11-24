A failure inside one US software company paused legal deadlines in Brazil, and Microsoft now says its engineers must be able to fix such faults worldwide within an hour.

A plaza on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, 2006. Photo: Jonathan Schilling, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Technology: Brazil

Microsoft declared a “Code Red”, its most urgent internal alert, on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to overhaul how it prevents and handles major outages, according to internal memos seen by journalists. The move follows the global failure of Thursday 12 to Friday 13 November that took down Exchange Online (Microsoft’s cloud email service), Outlook, Teams and the Copilot AI assistant for about 24 hours.

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In Brazil the failure was serious enough that the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the judiciary’s oversight body chaired by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) president, stopped the clock on procedural deadlines nationwide for two days. Latin America’s largest country thus felt an email fault at one US company as a legal pause.

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Key Facts Who. Microsoft’s engineering chiefs; Brazil’s National Council of Justice paused court deadlines.

What. A “Code Red” to rebuild outage prevention after the 24-hour email failure.

Target. Resolve future global incidents within an hour.

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As of. 24 November 2026, 17:55 GMT.

A failure inside one US software company paused legal deadlines in Brazil, and Microsoft now says its engineers must be able to fix such faults worldwide within an hour.

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Jason Henderson, president of M365 Core (the Microsoft 365 engineering unit), told staff in a memo on Friday 20 November that it was the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online. Never before, he wrote, had so many customers been without email for so long.

He wrote: “Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team.” He added: “Unfortunately, all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday.”

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File photo: the entrance of Building 17 on Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, Washington.

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Microsoft’s preliminary report, summarised by Charles Lamanna, executive vice-president for Copilot, Agents and Platform, in a public post on Monday 16 November, blames a change made in July to the servers that route connections to Microsoft 365. The defect hid for more than three months and surfaced only when Teams began using the same network layer as Exchange Online about 15 hours before the outage.

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By then nearly 14% of capacity in that layer was already out of service, and at the worst point more than 80% of its servers stopped responding. Microsoft says the incident was not linked to cyber activity or AI agents, and chief executive Satya Nadella apologised publicly during the week of 16 November.

Amanda Silver, corporate vice-president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ (the company’s workplace intelligence platform for AI agents), described a “fog of war” in a memo on Monday 23 November. Responders exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats while diagnostic data sat in fragmented internal tracking systems.

Silver set out five workstreams, among them load shedding (cutting non-essential load to keep core services running), geographic traffic partitioning (splitting traffic by region) and faster recovery. Lamanna told a Code Red review, as reported in her memo, that the failed component had seen “roughly ten years’ worth of acceptable failures”.

Microsoft’s target is to resolve future incidents worldwide within an hour, and it plans to use AI agents to help engineers read system-health data faster. A Microsoft spokesperson said its teams keep working around the clock to apply the lessons learned.

An earlier November memo from Henderson shows the gap. An urgent production fix had taken five to six days to reach worldwide saturation, he wrote, while for the most urgent security issues Microsoft needs “an hour from detection to safe worldwide deployment”, and “we aren’t here yet”.

The memos say the outage hit governments from Australia and Japan to the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. Henderson wrote that he had reviewed the organisational and structural issues that allowed the failures to occur.

In Brazil, Betto Simonetti, president of the Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB, the national body of lawyers), asked on Friday 13 November that court deadlines be suspended. His letter cited the state courts of Santa Catarina, whose confirmed e-mail was unavailable on 12 November, and of São Paulo and Paraná, which warned of harm to their tools.

Edson Fachin, who presides over both the STF and the CNJ, granted the request. Procedural deadlines nationwide stopped counting on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November and resumed on Monday 16 November.

Fachin noted that Outlook and Teams broadcasts were hit, but the electronic judgment system and other court work were not. The episode shows how a 24-hour email failure at one US company can freeze legal clocks in Latin America’s largest country.

Microsoft has not said what the Code Red will cost or how many engineers it will involve. It has also not said whether customers will receive compensation.

Microsoft said in mid-November that it expected to publish a final root-cause analysis that week. The reporting seen for this story does not say when, or whether, it has appeared.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Code Red at Microsoft?

It is the company’s most urgent internal alert. It makes outage prevention and recovery the top priority for the teams involved.

Did Brazil’s courts stop working?

Court deadlines were paused nationwide, but the electronic judgment system and other court work kept running, according to the court’s president.

Why does this matter outside Microsoft?

Governments, courts and companies rely on its cloud services. A single fault can therefore stop work in many countries at once.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Microsoft internal memos of 20 and 23 November; Microsoft preliminary incident report of 16 November; STF and CNJ decision on court deadlines; OAB request of 13 November; Microsoft · Supremo Tribunal Federal · Conselho Nacional de Justiça · Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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