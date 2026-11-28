Mexico has switched on a Pemex plant and pipeline meant to put to use gas the government says was being wasted. The president calls it a model for more.

The Pemex headquarters tower in Mexico City, file photo from 2010 (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum opened a natural-gas processing plant and a 52-kilometre pipeline at Ixachi, a Pemex gas field in Veracruz state, on Friday 27 November 2026, the Presidency of Mexico said in a communiqué that day. Pemex (Petróleos Mexicanos) is Mexico’s state oil company, and the new works are meant to put more of the field’s gas to use.

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The pipeline runs to the Playuela gas collection station. For US readers, the gas joins a national grid that Mexican power plants and industry also supply with US pipeline imports.

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Key Facts Who. President Claudia Sheinbaum and Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, opened the works.

What. A gas processing plant and a 52-kilometre pipeline at the Ixachi field.

When. Friday 27 November 2026; a twin plant is due in Tabasco on Saturday 28 November.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:37 GMT

Mexico has switched on a Pemex plant and pipeline meant to put to use gas the government says was being wasted. The president calls it a model for more.

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The Presidency says the Ixachi field produces 1,012 million cubic feet of gas per day and 133,000 barrels per day of condensate, a light oil that comes out with the gas. Energy Secretary Luz Elena González Escobar said the same day that the field yields about a billion cubic feet a day and that not all of it was being used properly.

The Presidency says the plant and pipeline allow “máximo aprovechamiento” (maximum use) of that gas, with fewer emissions. González said the gas moved through the 30-inch pipeline will be injected into SISTRANGAS, the national integrated natural gas transport and storage system, which also helps CFE (Comisión Federal de Electricidad), the state power utility.

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Pemex Director General Juan Carlos Carpio Fragoso estimated that, by the end of 2026, the gas left unused in southern Veracruz will fall by about 95%, counting this work and other actions. He said Pemex now produces nearly 5 billion cubic feet of gas per day, 10% more than a year earlier.

A Pemex warning sign for a high-pressure pipeline on a Mexico City street, January 2023 file photo. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Sheinbaum said that her government is working on a design so that Pemex can sign mixed contracts, “as in this case”, to produce oil and gas while “putting oil workers above all”. She described Ixachi as an example of such mixed contracts, which pair Pemex with private companies, but the Presidency text does not name a private partner.

She also said her government reversed the 2013 energy reform by writing into the Constitution that Pemex has priority over any private company. She said Pemex’s debt fell by US$20 billion, from US$90 billion to US$70 billion, a figure that is her own and has not been independently verified.

Pemex Director General Carpio added that infrastructure in mixed association will add 29,000 barrels a day of condensate in the coming months. He gave no date.

The Presidency text gives no investment cost, no processing capacity for the plant and no estimate of how much gas was flared before. No critic of the project is named in it, and none is quoted here.

Mexico also buys gas from its northern neighbour: the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US government’s energy statistics agency, reports that US pipeline gas exports to Mexico hit a record 7.5 billion cubic feet per day in May 2025 and averaged 6.4 billion for full-year 2024. Carpio’s figure for Pemex output is from this week, so the numbers cover different dates and are not subtracted here.

Mexican power plants and industry buy that US pipeline gas, so more domestic gas on the national grid is one piece in how much they need to import, although our sources give no forecast. Sheinbaum announced that a twin plant will open in Tabasco state on Saturday.

Carpio’s year-end target is the next measurable test of the project. The Presidency has not said when the plant will reach full output.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is condensate?

Condensate is a light oil that comes out of the ground together with natural gas. It is counted and sold separately from the gas.

What is a mixed contract?

The Presidency describes it as a Pemex partnership with private companies. The partner in this project has not been named.

Does this change US gas exports to Mexico?

Our sources give no forecast. More Mexican gas on the national grid is one factor in how much gas power plants and industry import.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error