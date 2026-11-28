Mexico’s energy secretary has answered a report on her finances and a state power contract in a public letter. The two accounts cannot yet be reconciled from public documents.

The Senate building in Mexico City, seat of the chamber with 128 members; photo taken on 13 November 2011, so it is 15 years old and shows no current event. Photo: JavierDo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

BRIEF · POLITICS AND ENERGY: MEXICO

Mexico’s energy secretary, Luz Elena González, rejected on Friday 27 November 2026 an investigative report saying none of her public asset declarations lists a Mexico City penthouse. In a statement on the social network X she said the flat was declared from the start and that she did not choose the winner of a state power-plant contract.

She leads the ministry that sets policy for Pemex, the state oil company, and for the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the state power utility, two of the country’s largest state companies. That makes the dispute relevant to US companies and investors that deal with either one.

Key Facts Who Luz Elena González, Mexico’s energy secretary since October 2024.

Claim A report says her Mexico City penthouse, bought for 19 million pesos (US$970,000), is absent from her declarations.

Reply She says it was declared from the start and she did not pick the contract winner.

As of 28 November 2026, 20:55 GMT

Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

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Mexico’s energy secretary has answered a report on her finances and a state power contract in a public letter. The two accounts cannot yet be reconciled from public documents.

The report, published on Thursday 26 November, said the penthouse sits in Condesa, a district of Mexico City, and was paid for in two instalments between February 2017 and September 2018, for 19 million pesos (about US$970,000 at 19.63 pesos per US$, Friday’s market close). It said none of her public asset declarations lists the flat.

In that statement González confirmed that she owns the property. She wrote “Desde el primer momento en mi declaración patrimonial fue incluido el inmueble” (the property was included in my asset declaration from the very first moment).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

She rejected what she called “la narrativa tendenciosa” (the biased narrative) built around her, and said the flat was acquired before she joined the Mexico City government. Mexican officials must file sworn declarations of their assets and interests while in office, a duty set by Article 32 of the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities.

Coverage of her federal declaration filed in November 2024 describes two apartments worth about 4.4 million pesos (about US$224,000) together, one bought in 2017 for 2.1 million pesos in cash and one in 2008 on credit. Those descriptions do not say whether either flat is the penthouse, and we found no statement from her on that point.

File photo. The Angel of Independence on Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City.

The second claim concerns “Solitario”, a solar plant picked in CFE’s first call for mixed-development schemes, in which the utility partners with private companies to build power plants. The utility awarded in June 2026 37 projects totalling about 7,411 megawatts.

The awards total about 114% of the capacity CFE had targeted, and they went to 31 developers. The Solitario plant is one of the awards, and her statement places it in San Luis Río Colorado, a city in Sonora state.

The report alleged that the contract changed hands days after the award, passing to a company linked to Jack Landsmanas, head of the Kosmos business group, for whom the report says González once worked. She answered this week that approval of such projects needs four bodies, including CFE’s governing board.

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“No realicé la evaluación técnica ni económica de las propuestas, tampoco determiné qué empresa debía resultar adjudicada” (I did not carry out the technical or economic evaluation of the proposals, nor decide which company should win), she said. She added that the businessman is not a party to the contract and that there is no record of his direct or indirect participation.

It is not her first denial this autumn. On 11 October she rejected a newspaper column that tied her to Pemex contracts for two firms, La Cosmopolitana and Productos Serel, that the column named, saying neither firm has had an active Pemex contract since 2024.

The Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Ministry, which oversees federal officials’ declarations, has announced no inquiry that we could find. We have not seen the registry entries or her filings, so the two accounts cannot yet be compared line by line.

For US readers the practical point is timing: the question of her role matters to foreign developers waiting on CFE decisions. We found no announcement that the Solitario award will be reviewed, and no date for any hearing or filing.

Earlier coverage: talk of a cabinet move for Mexico’s energy secretary. More: Mexico news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the energy secretary deny owning the penthouse?

No. She confirmed that she owns it and said the property was part of her declaration from the start.

What is CFE’s mixed-development scheme?

It is a programme in which the state utility partners with private companies to build power plants. The first call is the one at the centre of the claims.

Has anyone opened an official investigation?

We found no announcement of one. Federal officials’ declarations fall under the Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Ministry.

Sources statements of Luz Elena González on X

CFE first call for mixed-development schemes

General Law of Administrative Responsibilities, Article 32

Mexico City property registry entries as cited in the report

USD/MXN market close

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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