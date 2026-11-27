A 20-year gas licence and a US$55 million loan both hang on one signature. The government has not scheduled it.

Brief | Business: Argentina

Metrogas, the main gas distributor for greater Buenos Aires, is still waiting for a presidential decree that would make its 20-year licence extension take effect. The company said in its nine-month financial statements that the presidency has up to 60 business days to ratify the agreement once Metrogas meets its commitments.

A bank loan of ARS 88,770 million (about US$55.3 million at the market-data close of 1,605 pesos per US$ on 27 November 2026) must be repaid early if the extension is not in place by a legal deadline that cannot go beyond 30 December 2026. No ratifying decree has been publicly confirmed in the documents read, and the government has not said when it will sign.

Key Facts Who. Metrogas, the gas distributor for greater Buenos Aires, is controlled by state-run oil company YPF.

What. A 20-year licence extension, from 28 December 2027 to 28 December 2047, still needs a decree.

Deadline. Early repayment of a US$55.3 million loan looms if ratification misses 30 December 2026.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

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A 20-year gas licence and a US$55 million loan both hang on one signature. The government has not scheduled it.

Metrogas delivers natural gas to homes and businesses across greater Buenos Aires, and YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company, is its controlling shareholder. Its current licence runs to 28 December 2027, so the extension to 28 December 2047 decides how long the business can operate.

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On 10 August 2026 YPF accepted an offer from Edenor, an Argentine electricity distributor, to buy all its stake in Metrogas and in a second company, MetroEnergía, its energy-marketing arm. The offer is subject to conditions and regulatory approvals.

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On 29 September 2026 Metrogas signed the extension agreement with Argentina’s national Economy Ministry, and shareholders were called to an extraordinary meeting on 29 October 2026 to ratify it. The statements, audited by the accounting firm Deloitte with a report dated 28 October 2026, were signed before that meeting and do not report its outcome.

File photo: the Obelisk in Buenos Aires.

The extension takes effect only after the national executive, meaning the presidency, ratifies the agreement by decree. The agreement attaches two conditions, set out in the statements.

First, Metrogas and its parent must withdraw claims against the state tied to alleged licence breaches based on earlier facts. Exceptions are listed, among them claims tied to Resolution 508/2017 (a gas-tariff measure) and to debts the state assumed under Decree 1053/2018.

Second, Metrogas must invest an additional US$186.8 million within ten years of ratification, in gas transport, marketing or distribution projects. The company proposes the projects, the Energy Secretariat approves them after consulting ENReGE (the national gas and electricity regulator), and actual work must have begun before 31 December 2029.

The clock that matters to lenders is separate. A syndicated loan from the banks ICBC and Banco Galicia, disbursed in September 2025, requires mandatory early repayment if the licence is not extended within the legal deadlines, which cannot go beyond 30 December 2026.

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Metrogas wrote in its statements that it estimates ratification will come before 30 December 2026 “considering the progress of the process”. If it does not, early repayment could be demanded, and the company said it would look at new financing or refinancing.

Separately, on 22 October 2026 the banks granted a waiver for the change of control that the Edenor purchase would cause, valid through 31 December 2026. That leaves the loan deadline and the waiver one day apart, and both deals depend on the same decree.

A deadly gas explosion occurred on 13 November 2026 in Remedios de Escalada, in Lanús, greater Buenos Aires, during pipe-renewal works. The statements were signed before it, and the documents read do not link it to the decree.

The government has not said when it will sign, and no ratifying decree has been publicly confirmed in the documents read. For US readers, the outcome decides whether Argentina’s main gas utility keeps its licence beyond 2027 and whether a pending ownership sale stays on track.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the decree do?

Without it, the 20-year licence extension does not take effect. It is the last step after Metrogas meets its commitments.

What happens if the decree is late?

The banks could demand early repayment of the loan. Metrogas said it would then look at new financing or refinancing.

Has the government set a date?

Not in the documents read. The statements only say that Metrogas expects ratification before the loan deadline.

More: Argentina news

Sources Metrogas S.A. financial statements to 30 September 2026 (auditor’s report 28 October 2026), https://www.metrogas.com.ar/la-compania/informacion-financiera/; Argentine Economy Ministry licence-extension agreement of 29 September 2026 as described in those statements; market-data USD/ARS close, 27 November 2026.

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