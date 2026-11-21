Police say a three-month investigation ended in the largest cocaine seizure of its kind they have recorded. The statement leaves out the suspects’ nationality and the cargo’s destination.

A rock tower in the Sahara, shown as a file photo of the desert region; Diaguili lies in the greener south of Mauritania. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Security: Mauritania

Police in Mauritania stopped a Toyota Hilux pick-up about 5 km from the country’s eastern border and found 1.7 tonnes of cocaine on board. Mauritanian police said in a statement on Friday 20 November 2026 that it is the largest quantity of its kind they have recorded.

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Two foreign nationals were in the vehicle, and police have referred both to the public prosecutor. For readers in the United States, the case touches a route described by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which says South American cocaine crosses the Sahel, the semi-arid belt south of the Sahara, on its way to Europe.

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Key Facts Who. Mauritania’s national police; two foreign nationals, nationality undisclosed.

What. 1,700 kg of cocaine found in a Toyota Hilux pick-up.

Where. Dacha, in Mauritania’s far east, about 5 km from the border.

When. Announced Friday 20 November 2026; suspects with the prosecutor since 19 November.

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Police say a three-month investigation ended in the largest cocaine seizure of its kind they have recorded. The statement leaves out the suspects’ nationality and the cargo’s destination.

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The operation took place in Dacha, a locality in the Hodh Ech Chargui region in Mauritania’s far east. A squad from the Central Office for Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, the national police’s drug unit, stopped the pick-up there.

The police statement says the vehicle belonged to a trafficking network active in several neighbouring countries. The network, it adds, planned to extend its activity to Mauritania.

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The office says it identified the network after a three-month investigation that used modern surveillance and tracking. The statement does not describe those methods any further.

The police call the cargo high-quality cocaine and use the word crack, which usually means smokable cocaine, alongside it. No purity result is given, so the exact chemical form of the load is not known.

The seizure fits a picture that UNODC set out in a report presented in Dakar on 19 April 2024. It said drug trafficking in the Sahel, the region covering Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, “continues to hinder security, economic development and the rule of law”.

UNODC called the region a “natural stopover point for the increasing amount of cocaine produced in South America en route to Europe”. It also reported that 2.3 tonnes of cocaine had already been seized in Mauritania by June 2023.

Across the Sahel, seizures rose from an average of 13 kg a year between 2015 and 2020 to 1,466 kg in 2022, according to UNODC. The 1,700 kg found at Dacha is larger than that whole 2022 total and about 130 times the yearly average of the earlier period.

The police do not say what the earlier record was. The claim of a record therefore rests on their word alone.

The two suspects told investigators that the cargo came from a neighbouring country and was bound for another neighbouring country. They said it would pass through areas along Mauritania’s eastern and north-eastern borders.

The police did not name either country, and they did not give the suspects’ nationality. Nothing in the statement ties this cargo to the European route that UNODC describes, so that link is context and not a finding.

By the suspects’ account, the load was passing through border areas, not ending its journey in Mauritania. That account comes from the police statement and has not been tested in court.

The desert coast of Mauritania and the Atlantic Ocean, photographed from the International Space Station. File image, undated. (Photo: NASA / Wikimedia Commons, public domain)

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The two suspects were handed to the public prosecutor on Thursday 19 November 2026, after police custody and a preliminary investigation. Police say the inquiry into the wider network continues.

Investigators are still trying to arrest three other suspects of the same nationality, whom the police describe as directly linked to the network. The statement names none of them.

We found no comment from a defence lawyer, the prosecutor or a government official beyond the police statement. The suspects’ own account therefore reaches the public only as relayed by the investigators.

Readers new to the country can find the background in our Mauritania explained guide and more in Mauritania news. Hodh Ech Chargui runs along the border with Mali, which puts the seizure site close to the frontier.

No next step has been announced. The prosecutor has not published charges or a court date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was the cocaine going?

Police have not said. The suspects told investigators it was in transit between two neighbouring countries that the statement does not name.

Why do Sahel seizures matter beyond Africa?

UNODC says South American cocaine uses the region as a stopover on its way to Europe. It also warns that trafficking weakens security and the rule of law there.

What happens to the suspects next?

They are with the public prosecutor, who has not announced charges. Police are still looking for others linked to the network.

Sources Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: statement of the Mauritanian National Police (Directorate General of National Security), Friday 20 November 2026; UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Sahel drug trafficking report, 19 April 2024

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error