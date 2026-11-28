The seventh Saturday of protest drew about 44,500 people nationwide, far fewer than earlier strike days. Unions now look to a 1 December strike.

Published Saturday 28 November, 4:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. in Paris) · Source: French Interior Ministry, Paris police prefecture, unions and organisers

France marched on Saturday, but this time it did not stop. About 44,500 people took to the streets nationwide, according to the Interior Ministry, on the seventh Saturday in a row of protest, as part of why France is in crisis.

Key Facts What happened. About 44,500 marched across France on Saturday 28 November, the Interior Ministry says. It was not a strike day.

Paris. Police counted 12,500; organisers claimed 25,000 and 30,000 for two marches. Both were calm.

What happens next. Eight public-sector unions call strikes and rallies for Tuesday 1 December; a government meeting follows on 11 December.

Prediction markets. 2027 winner: Le Pen 44.1%, Lisnard 25.7%, Mélenchon 14.5% (Polymarket, 4:22 p.m. ET, 28 Nov).

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File photo: protest placards at a Paris march on 17 October 2026.

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Marches Replace the Strike

The day was given to violence against women and the cost of living, and no national strike was called. That made it far smaller than the mass strike days of the autumn.

On 17 November, the CGT (General Confederation of Labour, a major union) claimed more than half a million marchers. The Interior Ministry counted 146,000 that day, so Saturday’s 44,500 is under a third of that official count.

Two Marches in Paris

The Paris police prefecture, the capital’s police authority, counted 12,500 people across both main marches. The count is far below what the organisers claimed.

#NousToutes, a feminist collective, said 25,000 joined its route from Place de la République to Nation. The organisers of the Grève Féministe (“feminist strike”) march claimed 30,000 on its route from the Panthéon to Place d’Italie.

Both marches were calm, and police had carried out 1,756 identity checks by 3 p.m., the prefecture said. A group called Nous vivrons (“We will live”) briefly disrupted the start of the Grève Féministe march and then left under police escort.

Sophie Binet, general secretary of the CGT, said it mattered to rally the feminist movement while the nationalist camp is, in her words, “at the gates of power”. Marylise Léon, who leads the CFDT, a reformist union, said equal pay and the fight against sexist and sexual violence should be a government priority.

Tear Gas and Arrests Beyond Paris

In Marseille, between 1,000 and 2,000 people joined an undeclared march, according to differing reports, and riot police dispersed it with several rounds of tear gas. A separate, declared feminist rally there drew about 400 people, the prefecture said.

Toulouse saw up to 1,300 marchers, some incidents and 20 arrests, while Lyon counted 6,000 people and 11 arrests. Bordeaux drew 2,400 people, with some clashes at the end of the march.

Lille counted 2,900 marchers, and about 2,000 gathered in Montpellier despite a ban. Strasbourg saw about 500 in an undeclared march, and Metz a few hundred.

What Comes Next

Eight public-sector unions, among them the CGT, the CFDT and Force Ouvrière (FO, a union confederation), have called strikes and rallies for Tuesday 1 December. They want higher pay grids for 5.8 million civil servants and the government’s funding plans before a meeting on Friday 11 December.

The feminist movement’s legislative goal is the so-called loi intégrale, a bill against sexual and sexist violence covering women and children. The National Assembly adopted it on 13 October, and the Senate is due to examine it in January.

What It Means for US Readers

France’s unrest matters to US readers because it unfolds ahead of the 2027 presidential election, which markets treat as a live contest. A calm Saturday with low turnout lowers the pressure on the government for now, but the 1 December strike call keeps the question open.

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Anyone planning travel should expect crowds and some transport disruption around union days. We found no SNCF (national rail) or RATP (Paris transit) strike notice for 1 December.

What Prediction Markets Say

As of 4:22 p.m. ET on 28 November, Polymarket, a prediction exchange with more than US$187 million traded on this contest, priced Marine Le Pen, leader of the nationalist National Rally, at 44.1% to win the 2027 presidency. David Lisnard, a conservative politician, stood at 25.7% and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the hard-left veteran, at 14.5%.

Kalshi, a US exchange regulated by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), showed Le Pen at about 45%, Lisnard at 27% and Mélenchon at 13% the same afternoon. These prices are bets, not polls, and they can move within minutes.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

No official national total for arrests or injuries on 28 November has been published, only figures for individual cities. The Interior Ministry’s 44,500 figure reached us through press reports, and we have not seen the ministry’s own release.

Crowd counts conflict sharply, with organisers claiming 25,000 and 30,000 in Paris against 12,500 from the prefecture. The scale of the 1 December strike and its effect on transport are not yet known.

File photo: students march in Paris on 6 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was 28 November a national strike day in France?

No. It was a day of feminist and cost-of-living marches, and unions did not call a national strike.

How many people marched on 28 November?

The Interior Ministry counted about 44,500 across France. Paris police counted 12,500 in the capital, while organisers claimed 25,000 and 30,000 for the two marches.

What happens next in the France protests?

Eight public-sector unions have called strikes and rallies for Tuesday 1 December. The government is due to receive unions on Friday 11 December.

What is the loi intégrale?

It is a bill against sexual and sexist violence, covering women and children. The National Assembly adopted it on 13 October, and the Senate is due to examine it in January.

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Sources French Interior Ministry

Paris police prefecture

CGT, CFDT and organisers’ statements

National Assembly (vote of 13 October 2026)

Polymarket and Kalshi (28 November 2026)