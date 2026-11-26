Mauritius · Courts

A jury in Mauritius found Jean Brandon Joli not guilty of murder on Thursday 26 November 2026, by seven votes to two, Defimedia, a Mauritian news site, reported that evening. The verdict came at the assize court (Cour d’assises), a trial by jury held in the Supreme Court in Port Louis, the capital.

Joli, who lives in the village of Camp-Levieux, had been accused of killing his employer, the entrepreneur Reddy Mooneesawmy, at the man’s home in Stanley, a suburb of the town of Rose-Hill, in late May 2022. Mauritius is an Indian Ocean island nation, and nine jurors were chosen by lottery for this case, L’Express, a Mauritian daily, reported on 10 November.

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Key Facts Who. Jean Brandon Joli, a Mauritian, cleared of murdering his employer, entrepreneur Reddy Mooneesawmy.

What. Jury acquitted him by seven votes to two; no reasons given in reports.

Where. Assize court, Supreme Court, Port Louis, Mauritius; the killing was in Stanley.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026; the crime dates from late May 2022.

As of 26 November 2026, 22:30 GMT

A Mauritian jury cleared a man of murdering his employer in 2022. The reasons for its decision have not been reported.

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Jurors retired at about 15:45 after the judge, Mehdi Manrakhan, gave his closing instructions. Defimedia’s report, published at 19:43, said they returned a not-guilty verdict.

L’Express’s website listed a story headed “Jean Brandon Adolphe Joli acquitté” on 26 November. We could not open the text of its verdict report, so this article takes the vote count from Defimedia alone.

Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, where the Supreme Court sits. File photo of the Blue Penny Museum, Rio Times library.

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The prosecution, led by Anjaleedevi Ramdin, the deputy head of the state prosecution service, alleged a robbery gone wrong, Defimedia said. It argued that Joli, who had worked as a mason for the victim, was surprised while allegedly trying to burgle him.

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On 12 November L’Express reported that prosecutors said the victim had drunk a lot of alcohol and shouted “Voler!” (Thief!) on surprising an intruder. They said he was grabbed from behind, dragged to his bedroom and smothered face down against the mattress, dying within seconds.

The same report said prosecutors pointed to DNA traces in several places, including the bedroom door handle, as well as hair on the floor and fingerprints on a television and a whisky bottle. A bloodstained pillow, probably the victim’s, was presented in court on the second day of the trial, Wednesday 11 November, L’Express added.

L’Express names the victim as Reddy Mooneesawmy, while Defimedia gives his first name as Soopramanien. L’Express gives Saturday 28 May 2022 as the date, whereas Defimedia puts the killing on 27 May.

Seven suspects, all employees of the victim, were questioned in 2022 and denied involvement, L’Express reported on 10 November. Their phones were seized.

Joli was arrested in August 2022, about three months after the killing, by police detectives from Stanley and a police intelligence unit for the west of the island, according to L’Express, which added that, per information published in 2022, he was said to have confessed. He pleaded not guilty, the jury acquitted him, and the judge told jurors that statements attributed to him held no explicit admission of intent to kill.

In his closing instructions to jurors, Judge Manrakhan said criminal intent can be inferred from circumstances, Defimedia said. He added that the statements attributed to Joli, central to the prosecution case, contained no explicit admission of intent to kill.

Defence lawyer Neelkanth Dulloo represented Joli. After the verdict Joli told Defimedia in Creole, “Mo byin kontan” (I am very happy), and in French, “Je reconstruirai ma vie” (I will rebuild my life).

The reports do not say why the jury acquitted. Nor do they say whether the prosecution can or will challenge the verdict.

Reports also do not say how long Joli was held or whether anyone else is under investigation. No next court date has been reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Joli acquitted?

The reports do not give the jury’s reasons. The judge’s remark on Joli’s statements came before jurors retired, and is the only related comment reported.

Can the prosecution challenge the verdict?

Neither Defimedia nor L’Express reported any plan to challenge it. The question stays open.

Sources: Defimedia, report of 26 November 2026 (https://defimedia.info/jean-brandon-joli-apres-son-acquittement-aux-assises-monn-resi-sorti-dan-enn-lak); L’Express, report of 26 November 2026 (https://lexpress.mu/s/jean-brandon-adolphe-joli-acquitte-565178); L’Express republished by AllAfrica, a pan-African news aggregator, 10 November 2026 (https://fr.allafrica.com/stories/202611100672.html) and 12 November 2026 (https://fr.allafrica.com/stories/202611120693.html).