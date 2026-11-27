The bank gave growth rates, not payment counts, so the figures show direction rather than size.

Brazilians used Pix, the country’s instant-payment system, far more than a year ago in the first hours of Black Friday sales, according to Itaú Unibanco, one of Brazil’s biggest banks. The bank says Pix payments in shops and services nationwide rose 29% between midnight and 9 a.m. on Friday 27 November 2026, against the same hours of 2025.

Pix is run by Brazil’s central bank and moves money between any two bank accounts in seconds. For US readers it matters because Pix rivals card payments, and a US government review reports industry concerns about it.

Key Facts Who. Itaú Unibanco, a large Brazilian bank, reporting its own Pix payment data.

What. Pix payments rose 29% between midnight and 9 a.m. on Black Friday, year on year.

Where. Shops and services across Brazil; pharmacies led with a rise of 97%.

As of. 27 November 2026, 8:00 p.m. GMT.

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São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city and home to Itaú’s headquarters. (File photo) photo: the São Paulo skyline behind Ibirapuera Park. Photo: Sérgio Valle Duarte, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The bank gave growth rates, not payment counts, so the figures show direction rather than size.

Itaú’s survey ranked sectors by growth in Pix transactions. Pharmacies and medicines led with a rise of 97%, followed by building materials at 59%, hotels at 45%, sporting goods at 37% and clothing and accessories at 26%.

Angelo Russomanno, Itaú’s director of receivables and acquiring (the business that processes card and Pix payments for shops), commented on the day. He said Black Friday is an important moment to watch how people spend, and that offering payment options with simplicity, speed and security makes a difference to the shopping experience.

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The 29% covers nine hours of a day that lasts 24, and Itaú did not publish transaction counts or values. A jump of 97% at pharmacies could therefore come from a small base, and central bank figures for the full day were not yet out on Friday evening.

For scale, the central bank (Banco Central do Brasil) recorded a Pix daily record of 319.7 million transactions on Friday 6 November 2026, worth R$180.5 billion (about US$32.6 billion at R$5.53 per US$, the market rate on 27 November; R$ is the Brazilian real). The previous count record was about 318 million, set on Friday 4 September 2026.

That day set a record for the number of payments but not for their value, because the 4 September total was larger at R$186.89 billion (about US$33.8 billion). The central bank called the 6 November record another sign of the importance of Pix as digital public infrastructure.

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Pix also appears in a US trade review. The 2026 National Trade Estimate report, the yearly review of foreign trade barriers by the Office of the US Trade Representative (the White House trade agency), published in March 2026, says US stakeholders have expressed concerns that Brazil’s central bank gives Pix preferential treatment that disadvantages US electronic payment suppliers.

The report adds that the central bank created, owns, operates and regulates Pix. It also mandates the use of Pix by financial institutions with more than 500,000 accounts.

Itaú’s figure counts payments made by Pix only. It does not show whether shoppers spent more per purchase or simply used Pix instead of cards.

The central bank’s public Pix statistics will show whether 27 November set a new daily record. Until then, Itaú’s nine-hour figure is an early sign of how Black Friday began on Brazil’s payment rails.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pix?

Brazil’s instant-payment system, launched and run by the central bank. It lets people and shops move money between bank accounts in seconds.

Does the 29% mean Brazilians spent 29% more?

No. It measures growth in Pix payments in Itaú’s data for nine hours, not total spending or value.

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Sources Sources Itaú Unibanco Black Friday survey, 27 November 2026

Banco Central do Brasil Pix statistics, records of 4 September and 6 November 2026

Office of the US Trade Representative, 2026 National Trade Estimate report, March 2026

Banco Central do Brasil

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