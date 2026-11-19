Inmobiliaria Estadio Colo-Colo S.A. is a Chilean property company whose main business is renting out a stadium in the Macul district of Santiago, and its shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange under the ticker INMOB EST. COLO COLO. This profile shows who controls it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Inmobiliaria Estadio Colo-Colo S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”) Exchange INMOB EST. COLO COLO, the trading name on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); entered in the CMF securities register under No. 332 on 20 December 1988 Headquarters Avenida Marathon 5300, in the Macul district of Santiago, Chile Sector Property: a stadium, sports grounds and rented space Website Not disclosed in the filings reviewed Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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