Nearly a year after soldiers halted the count, the opposition candidate says he holds his own data, rejects revenge, and wants the official result made public.

Politics: Guinea-Bissau

A year after soldiers stopped Guinea-Bissau from learning who won its presidential election, the man who says he won stood before supporters and asked for the numbers. Fernando Dias da Costa, the opposition candidate, called on Tuesday 24 November 2026 for the results of the 23 November 2025 vote to be published, according to a local newspaper’s account of his remarks.

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Guinea-Bissau is a small West African country between Senegal and Guinea, with about 2.25 million people according to the IFES Election Guide, a database kept by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, on 8 February 2025. Soldiers have run the country since the coup of 26 November 2025.

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Key Facts Who. Fernando Dias da Costa, the opposition candidate who says he won the 2025 presidential vote.

What. Dias demanded publication of the 2025 results on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Why. Soldiers blocked the count on 26 November 2025; no official result exists.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Dias at about 9% to win the 2025 election (US$360,541 traded; 3:31 a.m. ET).

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:31 GMT.

Nearly a year after soldiers halted the count, the opposition candidate says he holds his own data, rejects revenge, and wants the official result made public.

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Dias spoke while visiting the Seco Bari political movement, which backed his candidacy, at a solidarity gathering. The event followed a decision by the High Military Command, the junta that took power in the coup, to partly lift restrictions on political activity.

“Publish the election results. There is no obstacle, there is data.

We have our data,” Dias said, in remarks we translate from Portuguese. “We demand the announcement of the results, because we won those results.”

His claim of an absolute majority is his own, because no official result exists. The remarks rest on that single account and are not independently confirmed.

How the Count Was Stopped

Presidential and legislative elections took place on Sunday 23 November 2025. Before the vote, the PAIGC, the historic independence party, was barred from the legislative race, and its leader Domingos Simões Pereira from the presidential race.

The coup came on Wednesday 26 November 2025, the day before the election commission, known as the CNE, was due to publish results. Soldiers entered the CNE headquarters, and the results were never published.

The High Military Command justified the takeover by “an imminent danger of civil war”. The opposition called it a staged coup.

General Horta Inta-a became transitional president, a National Transition Council replaced parliament, and a 12-month transition was set. The African Union, the continental bloc, had an observation mission on the ground.

On Wednesday 3 December 2025, Dias’s campaign asked the CNE to convene its plenary so results could be declared “as soon as possible”. The next day Filipe Nyusi, a former president of Mozambique who led the African Union mission, said: “In Guinea-Bissau the elections went well and there is a winner…

There are results, they must be published.”

The cathedral in Bissau, the capital. File photo. Photo: Joehawkins / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Forgiveness Without Revenge

“We and PAI-Terra Ranka forget what happened,” Dias said, naming his coalition, the alliance that backed his run. “We forgive all involved, because we want national unity.”

“We have no spirit of revenge, because revenge breeds hatred and hatred breeds instability,” he said. He added that soldiers should be seen as republican institutions serving the state, and that power must come only from the vote, not military backing.

He also questioned talk of an inclusive government. “An inclusive government is being discussed without calling the candidate who was voted for by an absolute majority.

What kind of inclusive government is intended?” he asked. Dias then turned to ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, the regional bloc that has suspended the country.

“The mission meets with only one party. What mediation is that, hearing only one side?” he asked.

A high-level ECOWAS mission met the High Military Command in January 2026 for about five hours and left without public statements. No public reply from the junta or ECOWAS has been reported.

An election was decreed for Sunday 6 December 2026 in a decree of 21 January 2026. On 8 October Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té, who heads the transitional government, said that government and the CNE found the legal and operational conditions missing, which rules out a vote on that date.

The country is suspended from the African Union, ECOWAS and the CPLP, the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries. The suspensions followed the coup of 26 November 2025.

Domingos Simões Pereira, the PAIGC leader barred from the 2025 race, was returned to detention on 10 July 2026. He was freed 13 days later and flew to Portugal for 90 days of medical treatment, a period that has run out without his return.

A referendum on 30 August 2026 approved, on provisional results that the opposition disputes, a new constitution that gives the president more powers and cuts parliament from 102 seats to 65. What the partial easing of restrictions allows in practice is not verified.

The next dated step is Thursday 26 November 2026, when the transition’s 12 months run out. What follows has not been announced.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, lists Fernando Dias da Costa at about 9%, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the ousted president, at 4.7%, and Honório Augusto Lopes, another presidential hopeful, at 3.6% in its market on who wins the 2025 presidential election, which was never settled, with US$360,541 traded as of 3:31 a.m. ET on 25 November 2026. These prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Dias ask for?

He asked for the results of the November 2025 vote to be published and said his side holds its own data. He also offered forgiveness for the sake of national unity.

Why were the results never published?

Soldiers entered the election commission headquarters before it could announce them, and the High Military Command cited a danger of civil war. The opposition calls the takeover staged.

What happens next?

The transition set after the coup ends this week, and no new election date has been announced. The country remains suspended from the African Union, ECOWAS and the CPLP.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: remarks by Fernando Dias da Costa of 24 November 2026; statement by Filipe Nyusi, head of the African Union election observation mission, of 4 December 2025; Polymarket market data of 25 November 2026 · African Union · ECOWAS · IFES Election Guide

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