Frutícola Viconto S.A. is a Chilean fruit grower and exporter based in Buin, near Santiago, that was split off from the Viña Concha y Toro wine group in 1986 and is controlled by two Chilean business families, the Guilisasti Gana and the Larraín. This profile sets out who owns it, who runs it and how it is doing, from its filings.
|Full name
|Frutícola Viconto S.A. (a Chilean open joint-stock company), entered in the CMF securities register under number 0317
|Exchange
|VICONTO, the trading name used on the Chilean stock exchanges; the filings do not name a single exchange
|Headquarters
|Fundo Quinta de Maipo s/n, Buin, Santiago region, Chile
|Sector
|Agriculture: growing and exporting fresh fruit (cherries, apples, kiwi, grapes and others)
|Website
|www.viconto.cl
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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