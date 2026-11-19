Forestal, Constructora y Comercial del Pacífico Sur S.A., known by its ticker PASUR, is a Chilean investment holding company whose main asset is a stake in the forestry, pulp and paper group Empresas CMPC, and its shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange. This profile shows who controls it, who sits on its board and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name Forestal, Constructora y Comercial del Pacífico Sur S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”), founded on 23 July 1954 as Inmobiliaria Colón S.A. Exchange PASUR, on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); the statements say the shares are also quoted on the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile, an electronic stock exchange; entered in the CMF securities register under No. 0059 Headquarters Av. Apoquindo 3846, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile Sector Investment holding with its main stake in forestry, pulp and paper Website www.pasur.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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