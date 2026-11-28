Beijing and African governments are lining up the next FOCAC ministerial conference in Brazzaville, while Congo asks for measurable results from earlier pledges.

File photo, 2022. The Congo River seen from Brazzaville, with the Kinshasa skyline on the far bank. (Photo: Prével EPOTA, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Diplomacy: Republic of Congo

Senior officials from China and Africa met in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November 2026. They were preparing the 10th ministerial conference of FOCAC, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, planned for the same city in 2027.

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The meeting is the first of its kind in Central Africa, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. For US readers, FOCAC is a regular meeting where China and African governments agree joint projects and trade policy.

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Key Facts Who. China and the Republic of Congo as co-chairs, with African governments and the African Union.

What. The 18th FOCAC Senior Officials Meeting, a preparatory session below ministers, ahead of the 2027 conference.

Where. Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo, the first FOCAC meeting in Central Africa.

When. 26 and 27 November 2026; the ministerial conference is planned for 2027.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Beijing and African governments are lining up the next FOCAC ministerial conference in Brazzaville, while Congo asks for measurable results from earlier pledges.

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The ninth FOCAC ministerial conference and summit took place in Beijing from 4 to 6 September 2024. It adopted the 2025-2027 Plan of Action, a three-year list of joint projects, and Congo has been the African co-chair since then, according to Congolese government communications of November 2026.

Delegations from China, African states and the African Union, the continental body of African states, were expected, according to a Congolese government announcement of 24 November 2026. China’s FOCAC envoy Liu Yuxi arrived in Brazzaville on 23 November 2026.

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At the opening session, Congo’s Foreign Minister Constant-Serge Bounda and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu co-chaired the session. Miao leads China’s FOCAC follow-up committee, the body that tracks the forum’s pledges.

Bounda said the meeting should turn political commitments into tangible, measurable results, according to a report of 27 November 2026 on the opening session. The meeting is also meant to assess how the 2024 Beijing summit commitments are being carried out.

The Palais du Parlement in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo. (File photo) Photo: JunyNG, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Bounda also pointed to the rehabilitation of the Congo-Océan railway. The line links Brazzaville to the Atlantic port of Pointe-Noire.

The two co-chairs had met before. On 29 July 2026 in Beijing, Miao told Congo’s Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Jacques Bouya that both countries should work together as FOCAC co-chairs, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry page updated on 12 August 2026.

Bouya replied that Congo is willing to work with China to implement the outcomes of the Beijing summit and to organise key FOCAC meetings jointly, according to the same page. The page records no formal document adopted at that meeting.

On 14 February 2026, President Xi Jinping announced in a message to the African Union summit that China would apply zero tariffs to imports from all 53 African countries it has diplomatic ties with from 1 May 2026. Eswatini, a small southern African kingdom, is excluded because it recognises Taiwan.

Zero tariffs mean that African goods covered by the policy enter China without import duty. Miao and Bouya discussed the policy at their talks of 29 July 2026, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry page.

The next fixed step is the 2027 conference in Brazzaville after which Equatorial Guinea takes over as African co-chair for 2027 to 2030, according to Congolese government communications of 24 November 2026. The exact date of the conference is not confirmed.

A final communiqué was on the agenda of the meeting, according to a Congolese government announcement of 24 November 2026. No final communiqué had been found by 28 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FOCAC?

FOCAC is the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, a regular meeting between China and African states. Its last ministerial conference and summit were held in Beijing in 2024.

When is the next FOCAC ministerial conference?

It is planned for Brazzaville in 2027. The exact date is not confirmed.

Sources Congolese government announcement of 24 November 2026 and report of 27 November 2026

Chinese Foreign Ministry readout of 3 July 2026

Chinese Foreign Ministry page, updated 12 August 2026

President Xi Jinping’s message of 14 February 2026

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