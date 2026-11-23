Entel Joins Challenge to Chile Police Tender
A second court-ordered pause leaves the police tender in limbo.
Chile · Brief
Entel, a Chilean telecom group, has won a court-ordered pause of a communications contract that the PDI, Chile’s investigative police, awarded to rival Claro Chile, a telecom operator. Chile’s public procurement court, the Tribunal de Contratación Pública, froze the tender from Wednesday 4 November 2026, Interferencia, a Chilean news site, reported on 23 November.
It is the second pause of the tender, after Sonda, a Chilean IT firm that finished second, won the first in September. Both orders are interim measures while the tribunal examines the claims.
Key Facts
- Who. Entel, a Chilean telecom group, challenges a police contract awarded to its rival Claro Chile.
- What. Court froze the tender for 30 business days, conditional on Entel’s guarantee; police cannot sign.
- When. Freeze runs from Wednesday 4 November 2026; no ruling on the merits yet.
- Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT
A second court-ordered pause leaves the police tender in limbo.
On 12 June, by Resolution 413, the PDI awarded Claro a communications, data and IT-security contract that includes its 134 emergency phone line. Claro’s offer was 51,566 million pesos (about US$50.8 million, at 1,015.78 pesos per dollar), Interferencia reported on 28 September.
At Sonda’s request the tribunal suspended the process on Thursday 17 September for 30 business days, and on Monday 26 October it extended that pause by another 30 business days. Claro had led the scoring 64.29% to 59.36%, and our earlier report covers Sonda’s case.
In Entel’s separate challenge, the PDI may not sign any act or contract to continue the process, or call a new tender for the same purpose. Entel had to deposit a 50 million peso guarantee (about US$49,000) within five business days, and Interferencia does not say whether it did.
The tribunal said Entel’s claim showed a “grave presumption of the right claimed”, Interferencia quotes the order as saying. It gave the PDI 10 business days to report.
Entel argues that the tender rules gave 40% of the score to non-mandatory technical requirements, but successive weightings cut that to about 6%. Entel says the PDI admitted the inconsistency when it rejected Entel’s appeal on 1 September but argued it applied to all bidders.
Entel also argues that Claro’s compliance score should fall from 3 to 0, cutting Claro’s total to 61.29%, and objects that Claro would run the 134 line from a cloud platform instead of PDI data centres. It asks the court to annul the award or send the tender back to a different evaluation commission.
Neither the PDI, Claro nor Sonda is quoted on Entel’s challenge, and the source gives no dated next step. Entel’s agreed sale of its Peru unit to Millicom, a Luxembourg-based telecom group, is covered in our Chile news.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the tribunal’s order stop?
The police may not sign or carry out any act to continue the tender, and may not call a new one for the same purpose. The order is temporary.
Is Claro’s contract cancelled?
No. The tribunal has paused the process, and it has not ruled on the merits of Entel’s claims.
Sources
Interferencia, “Entel se suma a SONDA y el Tribunal de Contratación Pública vuelve a suspender la licitación de comunicaciones de la PDI adjudicada a Claro Chile”, 23 November 2026 · Interferencia, 28 September 2026 · Millicom press release, 13 November 2026. The tribunal’s own records could not be opened by The Rio Times.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error