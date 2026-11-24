CARIBBEAN · EARTHQUAKES

Two small earthquakes shook the Eastern Caribbean within about five hours, at 9:24 p.m. on Sunday 22 November and 2:34 a.m. on Monday 23 November 2026 local time, according to the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad. The figures reached readers through the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), the regional news agency, in a report the Jamaica Gleaner, a Jamaican daily, carried on 23 November.

No island has reported damage so far. For a US traveller to Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent, Martinique or Dominica, that means the shaking was felt but nothing worse has been reported.

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Key Facts What Two earthquakes, magnitude 4.1 and 3.6, were felt from Barbados to Martinique.

Who The Seismic Research Centre, the University of the West Indies’ quake monitor in Trinidad, gave the readings.

Damage None reported. La Soufrière volcano on St Vincent stays at alert level Green.

As of 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

Two shocks hours apart were felt on several islands, and while nothing suggests harm, only one regional chain of reporting supports the figures so far.

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The stronger shock, magnitude 4.1, struck at a depth of 10 km at 2:34 a.m. local time on Monday 23 November, the centre said. People felt it 68 km southwest of Bridgetown, Barbados, 124 km east-southeast of Kingstown (St Vincent and the Grenadines) and 161 km southeast of Castries (St Lucia).

The weaker shock, magnitude 3.6, came a few hours earlier, at 9:24 p.m. on Sunday 22 November, at a depth of 157 km. It was felt 44 km northeast of Fort-de-France (Martinique), 65 km southeast of Roseau (Dominica) and 103 km north of Castries.

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The two readings differ sharply in depth, 10 km against 157 km. The reports we found do not say whether the shocks are linked.

The centre’s Eastern Caribbean earthquakes page describes the region as an island arc at a subduction zone, where one tectonic plate is forced beneath another. It names this as the main cause of the area’s volcanic and seismic activity.

The centre adds that most earthquakes in the Eastern Caribbean are tectonic or volcanic in origin. It also says more than 75% of the world’s earthquakes occur at convergent plate boundaries, where plates collide.

File photo, March 2012. The Mutual Life Assurance Society building in central Bridgetown, Barbados. Photo: giggel / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

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It states that no island in the region is completely free from earthquake threat. As examples it cites a magnitude 6.3 quake northeast of Dominica in 2004, which damaged a church, and Haiti’s magnitude 7.0 quake of 2010, with more than 200,000 dead by the centre’s figure.

The centre’s home page says it posts earthquakes of magnitude 3.8 and above, unless they are reported as felt. The weaker shock sits below that figure.

The same home page shows La Soufrière, the volcano on St Vincent, at alert level Green on 24 November 2026. We found no statement tying either quake to the volcano.

We could not confirm the readings in the US Geological Survey (USGS) catalogue, so the figures here are the Seismic Research Centre’s as relayed by CMC and the Gleaner. A query of the USGS catalogue at 11:30 GMT on 24 November found no entry for the area.

That absence does not contradict the centre, but it leaves the figures resting on one chain of reporting. We found no second outlet, no damage or injury report beyond the CMC line and no tsunami alert.

Travellers can check advisories for these islands on the US State Department’s site, travel.state.gov. The centre’s own bulletins are the place to look for revised readings.

The centre’s website links a map of recent regional earthquakes. No next dated step was found.

Frequently Asked Questions

Were the earthquakes dangerous?

No damage was reported from any island in the account we found. We found no tsunami alert either, but the readings could not be checked against a second source.

Is the La Soufrière volcano involved?

The Seismic Research Centre shows the volcano at alert level Green. We found no statement linking either quake to it.

Sources: Sources: Jamaica Gleaner (CMC), 23 Nov 2026; Seismic Research Centre, 24 Nov 2026; SRC Eastern Caribbean earthquakes, 24 Nov 2026; USGS catalogue, queried 24 Nov 2026.