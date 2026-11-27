Two parties and an independent candidate spoke together on Thursday about how Dominicans will vote, but the details had not been published when this report was filed. The election itself is set for Wednesday 16 December.

The Roseau River in Dominica's capital. Photo: Tournasol7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Dominica

Two of Dominica’s political parties and an independent candidate held a joint press conference on Thursday 26 November 2026 billed as a conference on “voting concerns”. It came less than three weeks before Dominica votes on Wednesday 16 December.

Dominica is the Caribbean island nation whose capital is Roseau, not the Dominican Republic. Its election matters to US readers through travel, security cooperation and its citizenship-by-investment programme, through which foreigners can obtain Dominican passports.

Key Facts Who. The United Workers Party (UWP), the United Progressive Party (UPP) and an independent candidate.

What. They held a joint press conference on “voting concerns” on Thursday 26 November.

When. Dominica votes on Wednesday 16 December; candidate nominations are on Monday 30 November.

Where. Dominica, the Caribbean island nation whose capital is Roseau.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:15 GMT.

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Two parties and an independent candidate spoke together on Thursday about how Dominicans will vote, but the details had not been published when this report was filed. The election itself is set for Wednesday 16 December.

The United Workers Party (UWP, led by Dr Thomson Fontaine), the United Progressive Party (UPP, led by attorney Joshua Francis) and the independent candidate spoke at the event, broadcast live from about 3:58 p.m. local time (19:58 UTC). What they said had not been published when this report was filed, so we do not report their demands.

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Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in office since 2004 and leader of the Dominica Labour Party, announced the early election in a national address on Wednesday 18 November, and the Prime Minister’s office published its text. He said he had advised President Sylvanie Burton, the head of state, to dissolve Parliament, with writs, the formal orders that start an election, effective that day.

File photo: Hanover Street in Roseau, Dominica’s capital.

Skerrit said: “I want to govern for the next five years looking only at the future of Dominica.” Candidate nominations are on Monday 30 November.

The Electoral Office, which keeps the voters list, announced on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it had published the preliminary Register of Electors, in its statement of 18 November 2026. In his address, Skerrit put registered electors at 36,923 as of Tuesday morning 17 November.

The voter confirmation and registration exercise ran from 15 October 2025 to 14 October 2026 under the Registration of Electors Act, 2025, with 47 confirmation centres across all 21 constituencies. The Electoral Office says production and distribution of voter identification cards is ongoing.

For earlier coverage of the Electoral Commission, the body that oversees elections, see Dominica Poll Body Faces Passport Questions. On 14 October 2025, as Fontaine described it, it issued a statutory order, SRO 39, requiring government-issued photo identification (passport, social security card or driver’s licence) to confirm a name on the list instead of a birth certificate.

Fontaine said at a press conference reported on 10 November 2025 that removing the birth certificate “would immediately prevent thousands of Dominicans to confirm the name on the voters list”. Francis, speaking at the same press conference, said: “there are many Dominicans who do not possess a passport, a driver’s license, or a social security card”, according to the party leaders’ statements of 10 November 2025.

Francis nonetheless urged everyone to confirm: “I myself made it a duty to confirm to vote, and I must say the process was simple.” He added that anyone with a problem should contact an attorney or the Chief Elections Officer, the Electoral Office’s top official.

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The UWP boycotted the December 2022 election over the lack of electoral reform. Labour won 19 of the 21 elected seats and independents took the other two, and 11 seats are a majority.

On 18 November Fontaine said, in a statement carried by a regional report, that the government is “more focused on securing its political future than on addressing the pressing challenges that are now facing our nation”. He called the vote “a defining moment in the history of our country”.

The UWP said it will back independent candidate Gregor Nassief in the Mahaut constituency, where it has no candidate of its own, as part of what Fontaine called a “more inclusive effort” as a “unified opposition”. The speakers’ remarks have not been published, so the independent candidate who spoke on Thursday is not identified here.

In his address, Skerrit called the voter-roll changes and ID cards reforms the opposition had long demanded. Nominations on Monday 30 November will show how many seats each party contests, which is not yet known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the Dominican Republic?

No. Dominica is a separate Caribbean island nation, and its capital is Roseau.

Why does Dominica’s vote matter outside the island?

It touches travel, security cooperation and the citizenship-by-investment programme that lets foreigners obtain Dominican passports. The vote on 16 December decides who runs the island for the next five years.

What did the opposition say on Thursday?

The parties called their joint press conference about voting concerns. Their demands had not been published when this report was filed, so we do not guess them.

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