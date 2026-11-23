The toll differs between reports and no authority has confirmed it. The crossing to Mayotte has been deadly before.

Mutsamudu, the main town of Anjouan island, looking towards the coast, pictured in August 2016. Photo: GeGki / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Africa: Comoros · Brief

A kwassa, a small fast boat used for crossings to the French-run island of Mayotte, capsized off Ndzuani (Anjouan), one of the Comoros islands, on Friday 20 November 2026. First reports put the toll at three dead and 13 missing, while one 23 November report also lists seven dead and nine missing in its text.

The boat went down off Hamchako, a village in the south of Ndzuani, on its way to Mayotte. About 27 people were aboard, and 11 survived.

Key Facts What. A kwassa, a small fast boat, capsized off Hamchako, a village on Ndzuani island, on 20 November.

Toll. Reports differ: three dead and 13 missing at first; seven dead and nine missing in one report.

Who. About 27 people were aboard; 11 survived, and nationalities are unconfirmed.

Unknown. Authorities have not confirmed the toll or the cause.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:20 GMT.

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The toll differs between reports and no authority has confirmed it. The crossing to Mayotte has been deadly before.

The boat reportedly left Chindini, in southern Grande Comore, and sank shortly after a refuelling stop off Ndzuani. The passengers were reported to come from continental Africa, and no identities have been released.

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Six bodies were reported recovered on 21 November and a child’s body on Sunday 22 November. The Comorian pilot was reportedly arrested by local police, but no police or prosecutor statement confirms it.

File photo. Cargo ships at the port of Mutsamudu, Anjouan’s main port, pictured in October 2009. Photo: Peioma / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In March 2026, another shipwreck near Mitsamiouli, on Grande Comore, killed at least 18 African migrants. Mayotte is administered by France but also claimed by the Comoros, and the route is used by Comorians and by migrants from the African mainland.

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The later count comes from a single Comorian report, and no authority has confirmed it. We found no official toll or statement from the Comorian government or the French authorities in Mayotte.

For more on the islands, see the Comoros and its Indian Ocean neighbours. A recent economic story is the revised 2026 budget and growth forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a kwassa?

It is a small, fast boat used for crossings between the Comoros and Mayotte. The 20 November wreck involved one such boat.

Where is Ndzuani?

Ndzuani, called Anjouan in French, is one of the three main islands of the Comoros. The others are Grande Comore and Mohéli.

Sources: reports from the Comoros and Mayotte, 20 to 23 November 2026.

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