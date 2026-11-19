Club de Polo y Equitación San Cristóbal is a Santiago company that owns the polo, equestrian and golf grounds of a sports club in Vitacura, a district of Santiago, and its shares trade on the Santiago Stock Exchange. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest annual filings report.
|Full name
|Club de Polo y Equitación San Cristóbal S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima”)
|Ticker / exchange
|POLO on the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago); registered in the securities register of Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero), under number 0209
|Headquarters
|Vitacura, Santiago, Chile (Avenida San Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer 5501)
|Sector
|Sports grounds and property (polo, equestrian, golf and tennis facilities)
|Website
|clubdepolo.cl
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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